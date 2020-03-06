The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, March 6 – 8

We can't think of a better setting to Breakfast at Tiffany’s than the classic Majestic Theatre.

Friday, March 6

RuPaul’s Drag Race watch party

7 p.m. Friday, March 6

Alexandre’s

Free-ish

Catch the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race at Alexandre’s. While you’re at it, support your local queens and catch a drag show on the Strip afterward.

Yoga N Da Hood: Beyoncé

7 p.m. Friday, March 6

Urban Hippie Oak Cliff

$7

OK ladies, now let’s get in formation. Urban Hippie will be hosting a yoga class, where you can lift your spirits to the sounds of Queen Bey. Get your tickets here, and remember ... don’t hurt yourself.

Yoga just wasn't Beyoncé enough. There's a class that can fix that. Shutterstock

Britney vs. Beyoncé: Ladies Night Out

9 p.m. Friday, March 6

Legacy Hall

Free-ish

Speaking of Beyoncé, you can head to Legacy Hall in Plano and jam to the sounds of Britney Spears and Beyoncé combined. DJ Yuna and Miss DJ Bliss will be spinning all night, so you can keep dancing till the world ends. RSVP here.

Saturday, March 7

Women of Wonder Con

10 a.m. Saturday, March 7

1515 Young St. (Dallas)

Free-ish

Women of all backgrounds and industries are encouraged to attend Women of Wonder Con. There will be panels, networking opportunities and lectures, all to inspire women as they navigate difficult fields.

Trap N Tea

2 p.m. Saturday, March 7

The Attache Cigar

Free-ish

Tea and trap music? Interesting combination. But we’re intrigued. Plus, there will be a fully stocked bar and cigar pairings. RSVP here.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s screening

5 p.m. Saturday, March 7

Majestic Theatre

$10

Looking to watch some classic cinema this weekend? Well I say, what about Breakfast at Tiffany’s? Catch the Audrey Hepburn classic at the Majestic Theatre this Saturday. Get your tickets here.

Jam out this weekend for only $6 at Trees. Alexander Popov / Upsplash

Dance Yourself Clean: An Indie Dance Party

8 p.m. Saturday, March 7

Trees

$6

Some of the best music is the stuff you haven’t discovered yet. Jam out to some killer tunes at the ultimate indie music experience. Get your tickets here. (Note, there will be fog machines and lasers.)



Sunday, March 8

Happy Goat Yoga

1 p.m. Sunday, March 8

Dallas Farmers Market

$5

Exercising with animals is shown to have many benefits, and Sunday, you can do yoga with goats. These adorable little critters will also be available for playtime following yoga class. Secure your spot here.

EXPAND Imagine yoga. But with goats. Pixabay

National Women's Day Electric Campfire Acoustic Jam

2 p.m. Sunday, March 8

Sons of Hermann Hall

Free-ish

Sons of Hermann will honor women singers and songwriters Sunday. Many of these songwriters have shown up to the weekly jam sessions for years. There will be an all-female jam session to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Divine Feminism and Active Dreaming

6 p.m. Sunday, March 8

Unity on Greenville

$15 donation suggested

Unity on Greenville will be hosting a spiritual information session on International Women’s Day. Attendees will learn how they can take actions individually, as a community and globally to embody the goddess, protect women and children and the rights of Mother Earth. Bring blankets and dream journals.