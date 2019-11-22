 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Sweet Tooth Hotel's last event, Disco Diamond, had a throne in its Prince pop-up bar, ReignEXPAND
Sweet Tooth Hotel's last event, Disco Diamond, had a throne in its Prince pop-up bar, Reign
Susie Oszustowicz

The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Nov. 22-24

Eva Raggio | November 22, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Friday, November 22

Princemas Holiday Bar Opening Party
5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22
The Sweet Tooth Hotel
Free-ish with RSVP

The Sweet Tooth Hotel is launching a new holiday drink menu with a party filled with Prince tunes. Plus, enjoy 50% off access to the art installations. Make your RSVP here.

National Stress Free Day
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22
Bucky Moonshine’s
Free-ish

Bucky Moonshine’s is creating a stress-free zone ahead of the holidays. Sit among friends, have a few drinks, and enjoy an evening of live music and laughter.

Have a dance off with your ex, shave your head and dance with snakes. It's Britney night, bitch!EXPAND
Have a dance off with your ex, shave your head and dance with snakes. It's Britney night, bitch!
Ethan Miller/Getty

Errythang Britney
9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22
The Whippersnapper
Free

It’s Britney, bitch! Celebrate the pop queen’s birthday on Dallas’ sexiest dance floor. DJ Knew will be spinning hits from her catalog dating back over 20 years. Come on out if you want a piece of the action and to break the ice with other Britney fans.

Saturday, November 23

Japanese Fall Festival
9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23
Fort Worth Botanic Gardens
$12

With the support of Fort Worth Japanese Society, the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens will showcase beautiful Japanese plants and foliage. Plus, attendees can enjoy live Japanese dance performances and shop local vendors.

Oak Lawn Thanksgiving Market
10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23
Union
Free-ish

Come over to Oak Lawn to shop from local artists and vendors at the very first Oak Lawn Neighborhood Market. Shop art, jewelry, home decor and more. Plus, enjoy tasty sandwiches and nachos from Union’s food truck.

It's board — not bored — game night this Saturday.EXPAND
It's board — not bored — game night this Saturday.
Danny Gallagher

Board Game Night
4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23
Union
Free

As if one event wasn’t enough, Union will be hosting a game night later that evening. Board games will be provided, however, guests are encouraged to bring their favorite snacks.

My F*cked Up Thanksgiving
8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23
Stomping Ground Comedy Theater
$10

Thanksgiving with the family is never not dreadful. Luckily, a group of Dallas’ top comedians are putting together an epic Thanksgiving improv show in which they will role play a family during a disastrous Thanksgiving dinner.

Sunday, November 24

Parade of Lights
6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24
Downtown Fort Worth
Free

Sponsored by GM Financial, 37th Parade of Lights features spectacular floats, giant illuminated balloons, performing groups, local community groups and more. The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. and begins at the intersection of Weatherford and Throckmorton streets, proceeding east.

Abigail Flowers at Opening Bell Coffee
7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24
Opening Bell Coffee
$11

Abigail Flowers’ musical styling can be described as choral-meets-pop-meets-R&B. This Nashville-based singer/songwriter will be performing a special set this Sunday at Opening Bell Coffee. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Rosegarden Funeral Party is releasing a new album.EXPAND
Rosegarden Funeral Party is releasing a new album.
All Hallows Productions

Rosegarden Funeral Party: Album Release Show
8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24
Three Links
$7

Dallas post-punk band Rosegarden Funeral Party will be celebrating the release of their debut album, Martyr, this Sunday evening. Lorelei K and Sub-Sahara will also be providing additional live performances. Get your tickets here.

 
Eva Raggio is the Dallas Observer's music and arts editor, a job she took after several years of writing about local culture and music for the paper. Eva supports the arts by rarely asking to be put on "the list" and always replies to emails, unless the word "pimp" makes up part of the artist's name.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >