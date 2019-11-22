The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Nov. 22-24

Friday, November 22
Princemas Holiday Bar Opening Party
5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22
The Sweet Tooth Hotel
Free-ish with RSVP
The Sweet Tooth Hotel is launching a new holiday drink menu with a party filled with Prince tunes. Plus, enjoy 50% off access to the art installations. Make your RSVP here.
National Stress Free Day
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22
Bucky Moonshine’s
Free-ish
Bucky Moonshine’s is creating a stress-free zone ahead of the holidays. Sit among friends, have a few drinks, and enjoy an evening of live music and laughter.
Errythang Britney
9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22
The Whippersnapper
Free
It’s Britney, bitch! Celebrate the pop queen’s birthday on Dallas’ sexiest dance floor. DJ Knew will be spinning hits from her catalog dating back over 20 years. Come on out if you want a piece of the action and to break the ice with other Britney fans.
Saturday, November 23
Japanese Fall Festival
9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23
Fort Worth Botanic Gardens
$12
With the support of Fort Worth Japanese Society, the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens will showcase beautiful Japanese plants and foliage. Plus, attendees can enjoy live Japanese dance performances and shop local vendors.
Oak Lawn Thanksgiving Market
10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23
Union
Free-ish
Come over to Oak Lawn to shop from local artists and vendors at the very first Oak Lawn Neighborhood Market. Shop art, jewelry, home decor and more. Plus, enjoy tasty sandwiches and nachos from Union’s food truck.
Board Game Night
4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23
Union
Free
As if one event wasn’t enough, Union will be hosting a game night later that evening. Board games will be provided, however, guests are encouraged to bring their favorite snacks.
My F*cked Up Thanksgiving
8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23
Stomping Ground Comedy Theater
$10
Thanksgiving with the family is never not dreadful. Luckily, a group of Dallas’ top comedians are putting together an epic Thanksgiving improv show in which they will role play a family during a disastrous Thanksgiving dinner.
Sunday, November 24
Parade of Lights
6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24
Downtown Fort Worth
Free
Sponsored by GM Financial, 37th Parade of Lights features spectacular floats, giant illuminated balloons, performing groups, local community groups and more. The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. and begins at the intersection of Weatherford and Throckmorton streets, proceeding east.
Abigail Flowers at Opening Bell Coffee
7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24
Opening Bell Coffee
$11
Abigail Flowers’ musical styling can be described as choral-meets-pop-meets-R&B. This Nashville-based singer/songwriter will be performing a special set this Sunday at Opening Bell Coffee. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Rosegarden Funeral Party: Album Release Show
8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24
Three Links
$7
Dallas post-punk band Rosegarden Funeral Party will be celebrating the release of their debut album, Martyr, this Sunday evening. Lorelei K and Sub-Sahara will also be providing additional live performances. Get your tickets here.
