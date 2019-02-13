21 Things To Do in Dallas This Week



Wednesday

Valentine’s Day is not, in fact, a holiday made up by the greeting card company to sell chocolates and cards and stuffed bears. It was created by the Roman Catholic Church in the 5th century to replace a Roman holiday, and it became devoted to romance in the 1400s. In other words, single people have been feeling awkward and resentful on Feb. 14 for centuries, which makes it a tradition, so feel proud to celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day for Singles at Dallas Fish Market, 1501 Main St. Executive chef Richard Triptow will serve Dallas Fish Market’s regular dinner, and singles can come to dine and mix and mingle and hopefully find their next Valentine. Because, you know, when you’re in a relationship, Valentine’s Day is totally cool. Make your reservation at dallasfishmarket.com. Paige Skinner

Thursday

The Greeks still bear gifts, but you don’t have to beware of this one. Undermain Theatre is bringing back

An Iliad, a stripped-down, modern rendering of Homer’s tale of the Trojan War. Bruce DuBose and Paul Semrad return for this revival of a play that won critical and audience raves when the troupe first performed it in 2012. Thursday’s performance begins at 7:30 p.m., and shows continue though March 3 at 3200 Main St. Tickets are $20 at undermain.org. Patrick Williams

All the single ladies! All the singles ladies! Beyonce sang those famous words in 2008, and we haven’t looked back. Being a Single Lady has become more than just a song or a dance move. It’s a movement headed by the cult leader herself, Queen Bey. At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, you can celebrate your place in the world as a Single Lady at Beyonce Ballet and Rose: All the Single Ladies’ Night at Arts Mission Oak Cliff, 410 S. Windomere Ave. No dance training needed for this beginners’ ballet class, where they’ll serve rosé and other special treats. It’s $15 for members, $25 for nonmembers in advance and $35 at the door. Visit eventbrite.com for tickets. Paige Skinner

If you’ve ever been dumped by a boyfriend, fired from your job, moved back home to care for a parent, experienced a weird rash plus the presence of a pretend cowboy in your life, see your therapist immediately or check out the similarities in Kitchen Dog’s regional premiere of You Got Older by Clare Barron. KD’s artistic company members Jenny Ledel, Barry Nash and Max Hartman head the cast of this dark comedy playing at 8 p.m. Thursday (until March 10) at Trinity River Arts Center, 2600 N. Stemmons Freeway. Tina Parker directs. For tickets, $20-$40, call 214-953-1055 or visit kitchendogtheater.org. Reba Liner

Charismatic and still in fine voice at age 50, Marc Anthony is the highest-selling male salsa vocalist in the genre's history. He's also still a heartthrob, so it's fitting that he'll be in town on Valentine's Day making things a little extra spicy around Victory Plaza. It's been a sneakily amazing and sturdy career for a man who many remember from his late-'90s heyday or decadelong marriage to Jennifer Lopez. Anthony still packs a punch, though, and he's been busy filling up arenas around the globe with dedicated fans who can hang on his every word and match his hip-shaking action move for move. His present trek, appropriately titled the Legacy Tour, is a trip down the 30-year rabbit hole of his catalog. While most of the performance will be familiar crowd-pleasers, expect a couple of modern turns too, as Anthony's recent collaborations with Maluma, Prince Royce and Bad Bunny show how much he resonates with some of the newer faces on the scene. 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., $66 and up at ticketmaster.com. Jeff Strowe

The Rich Girls remain one of the best local cover bands. After forming as a New Year’s dare in 2010, the Hall & Oates tribute band quickly gained a local fan base, and the unforgettable group won a Dallas Observer Music Award for best cover band in 2014. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 at Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., free. Diamond Rodrigue

Friday

Still basking in that post-Valentine’s Day glow? Keep your cynicism at bay just a little longer with the charming little musical that hails from the all-you-need-is-love era of the late-1960s and has remained a theatrical mainstay thanks to its enduring message and endearing optimism. Lyric Stage at The Majestic, 1925 Elm St., presents I Do! I Do!, the Tom Jones/Harvey Schmidt adaptation of Jan de Hartog’s The Fourposter. Sarah Gay and Christopher Deaton star as Agnes and Michael, who marry young and spend a lifetime together confronting all the ups and downs of commitment, including the stresses, the ugliness, the dreams and the joys that make it all worth it. The comforting, sweet little bedroom comedy runs Friday through Sunday, Feb. 15-17. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $29.50 to $56.50 at ticketdfw.com. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Esports has been growing in Dallas since the dawn of the gaming industry, but it has exploded in the last few years with teams that call the city their home, among them the Overwatch League’s Dallas Fuel. The sport has become such a massive draw that Arlington got in on the game (so to speak) by building the country’s largest esports stadium. So, there’s no better place than Esports Stadium Arlington for the Dallas Fuel to launch their next season by holding their second season opener at the state-of-the-art facility, against the San Francisco Shock on Friday night. Fans of the Fuel can watch the bout from the floor of the main arena on a massive 85-foot-long LED screen and enjoy some of the stadium’s giveaways, including an exclusive Fuel rally towel. The doors of the stadium will open at 7 p.m., and the match starts at 9 p.m. Esports Stadium Arlington is at 1200 Ballpark Way. Tickets are $10 at dallasfuel.com/watchparty. Danny Gallagher

Said Abusaud, a Dallas fashion photographer and owner of the visual arts organization Afterglow Gallery, describes his work as “weird, raw and vintage.” One can get a sense of this from last year’s instant-film photo series Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself (AMTRIM), in which a “diverse” group (or as diverse as a group of uniformly young and beautiful people can be) posed for portraits and answered questions about hot-button current events. His new project is a short film that tackles mental health and the isolation caused by the stigmatization of mental illness. Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday for the film’s debut, with performances by musical collaborators featured in the project at Afterglow Gallery Presents: Pucker Up with Sudie, Nite and Gezebel at the Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St. Tickets are $7 plus $1.34 at double-wide.com. Jesse Hughey

As Night Drive’s name suggests, the sonic output of the synth-pop act seems perfectly crafted for long drives after dark, albeit driving through city streets in a neon-lit, neo-noir science-fiction film. The Texas-based duo of Rodney Connell and Brandon Duhon, who split their time between studios in Houston (Connell) and Austin (Duhon), once claimed in a band bio that they met after a woman they were both dating – unknown to each other at the time – died in a car crash, and the story of shifting from romantic rivals to musical collaborators united by loss sets the tone for the duo’s darker, ominous and foreboding synth-pop. And, after fronting other bands that broke up on “literally the same day,” the two took that as a sign and formed Night Drive, which provided Connell and Duhon a vehicle to ride the nu-wave of retro synth-based electronic sounds driven by infectiously catchy melodies and emotionally charged vocal hooks. And Night Drive manages to sound more modern and foreboding than many of their synth-based contemporaries who cling perhaps too heavily to the sounds of their ’80s forerunners. 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $10 and up at ticketfly.com. Daniel Rodrigue

Rainbow Kitten Surprise is considered by many to be the greatest band name ever conceived. And as it turns out, they’re also a pretty decent band. Formed by five friends who met in a dorm hall at Appalachian State University in North Carolina, RKS caught on like gangbusters and are heading toward Dallas on a totally sold-out 45-date tour. But don’t let that dissuade you from attempting to reason, wager, borrow or abscond your way to their show; while following all traffic laws and avoiding moral turpitude, of course. Rooted in a sound that could’ve only come from the wide-open spaces of America’s mountainous East, their latest album How to: Friend, Love, Freefall is simply confounding. Hovering somewhere between the natural mysticism of a band like Fleet Foxes and the druggy buzz of early Modest Mouse, Rainbow Kitten Surprise is a 7-Eleven suicide where each flavor is as distinct and vivid as the next. Borrowing liberally from hip-hop and chillwave with masterfully crafted lyrics, it's folk music for people live in their heads in an age when new connections are made every microsecond. If you like music, you’ll probably like this. 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., sold out. Nicholas Bostick

Singer-songwriter, dancer, ambient music maker and YouTube personality Poppy is on tour this year in support of her second full-length studio album, Am I a Girl? It seems that sticking to one corner of the market these days just doesn't cut it, and in Poppy's case, the opposite approach has proved to be successful. 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $20. Diamond Rodrigue

Saturday

Only the very brave and very young have the resilient bodies and disregard for life and limb required to take part in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. That stuff is nothing but sugar and caffeine, and it turns your urine to approximately the color of the M logo on the bottle. The motocross racing probably isn’t super safe, either, but wiping out a 450-cc off-road motorcycle would certainly be a more dignified way to lose a foot than diabetes. Supercross FanFest is noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, and the supercross starts at 7 at AT&T Stadium, 1 Legends Way, Arlington. Call 817-892-5000 or visit supercrosslive.com for more information or tickets, which range from $25 to $80 — with birthday shout-outs available for $200 and a VIP package with Australian motocross and supercross racing legend Chad Reed going for $1,200. Jesse Hughey

On a mission to bring classical music appreciation to a wider audience, the Five Browns’ programs split the difference between performance art and concert. Consisting of five siblings — all Juilliard grads, all accomplished pianists — the Five Browns’ performances are something unique: five pianos and 50 fingers working in unison to deliver a classical music experience the likes of which you’ve never heard before. Tchaikovsky, Bach, Prokofiev, Poulenc (“Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra”) and even John Williams make the program. Hector Guzman conducts. This performance starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson. Tickets start at $66. More info at planosymphony.org. Jonathan Patrick

Performing pop, rock, film scores, classical music and everything in between, eclectic cello duo 2CELLOS bridge the gap between modern listeners and serious classical music heads with their varied, contemporary-leaning programs. In the young Croatian cellists’ concerts, you’re just as likely to hear an Iron Maiden single or the Game of Thrones theme as you are a Bach or Mozart composition. While major pop venues typically exhibit only the most popular and therefore watered-down classical talents, 2CELLOS is an exception. These two instrumentalists have won dozens of international competitions and attended some of the finest music schools in the world, including the Royal Academy of Music in London. There are two performances of this program: at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving. Tickets start at $39. More info at thepaviliontmf.com. Jonathan Patrick

He's a visionary songwriter from Kentucky who's been crowned the savior of country music thanks to the skilled manner in which he blends retro sounds with modern edge and urgency. But no, we're not talking about Sturgill Simpson. Three decades ago, Dwight Yoakam resuscitated the classic Bakersfield style that Buck Owens and Merle Haggard made famous a generation prior. It’s worth noting that in the pre-deregulation and pre-Napster landscape, Yoakam was able to keep Top 40 country as hillbilly as possible. He was topping airplay charts and selling millions of records, unlike most Country Music Saviors of the Month. Even Simpson or Chris Stapleton, as relatively successful as they both are now, can never dream of enjoying the prominent place Yoakam long enjoyed as he became an icon of honky-tonks, minivans and movie theaters all at once. While the big chart numbers are a distant memory, Yoakam’s last couple of albums, 2012’s 3 Pears and 2015’s Second Hand Heart, are as incendiary, fresh and blood-pumping as his older platinum sellers. The mainstream may have veered away from Yoakam’s sound, but it’ll never be as cool as it was when it followed the Streets of Bakersfield. 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, $20 and up. Kelly Dearmore

Sunday

Clueless, the cult classic 1995 movie starring Alicia Silverstone that was itself based on the Jane Austen novel Emma, is being reimagined as a musical. Performer Brigham Mosely will join dancers and a live band to add lyrics and songs to the comedy about teenagers in love and horniness in Southern California. The show runs 8-10 p.m. Sunday at The Wild Detectives, W. 8th St. in Oak Lawn. General admission tickets are $15 plus fees at eventbrite.com. Patrick Williams

Approaching the fourth anniversary of her debut album Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett is rolling into town for a show at The Bomb Factory. Since her debut, Barnett has built a reputation around her captivating vocals and her gritty, bone-crushing guitar playing. Over the years, those skills have been incorporated in collaborations with artists such as The Breeders, Kurt Vile and Jen Cloher. Her second album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, is uncharacteristically more introverted than her previous witty EPs and debut album. But still, Barnett is doing her thing. She will share the Dallas stage with psychedelic, indie-pop band Sunflower Bean from New York. 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17 at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., $24 and up at ticketfly.com. Jacob Vaughn

Monday

It’s the classic love story of a gold-digging socialite trying to find her sugar daddy. Romance is simple, ya know. Angelika Film Center, 7205 Bishop Road, Plano, is hosting a series of movies with your favorite leading ladies. At 7 p.m. Monday, they will screen Breakfast at Tiffany’s, starring Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly, a character who in contemporary terms would be described as an “escort.” But a charming one with a heart of gold, of course. Tickets are $10.50 at angelikafilmcenter.com. Paige Skinner

Tuesday

A story about the aftermath of revolution, regicide and child murder sounds like an unlikely candidate for a whimsical, romantic animated movie and even less likely for a reworking of same for a Broadway show. Nevertheless, the musical Anastasia, about a girl who might be the only surviving daughter of the Romanovs, the ruling family murdered by Bolsheviks after the Russian revolution, had a long and successful run. Now the touring version is making a stop at the Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave., as part of Dallas Summer Musicals. Tuesday’s performance is at 7:30 p.m., with more scheduled through March 3. Tickets start at $25. Find them and a full schedule at dallassummermusicals.org. Patrick Williams