Stuff to Do for May the Fourth Be With You Day ... or After, If Your Sith Lord Makes You Work

Here we are again. It's May 4, also known as May the Fourth, also also known as May the Fourth Be With You.
It's Star Wars Day.
It's the only movie franchise with its own holiday, one that will someday become a federal holiday when Jedi-ism becomes a recognized religion. This year, it's a little more inconvenient to celebrate since it falls right in the middle of a work and school week. That's why there are events on this hallowed nerd holiday and events after May 4 so the rest of us can celebrate and still keep our jobs and perfect attendance records.
We've broken up the different ways to celebrate Star Wars Day based on the type of events. There aren't as many this year because of the timing of the calendar year and Disney's need to run every franchise it owns into an endless oblivion of content and merchandise.
Star Wars Trivia Nights
Every May 4 of full of live pub trivia tournaments all over the city. If your favorite bar as a microwave and golf pencils, then chances are it will have a Star Wars trivia night. It's the one day of the year when true Star Wars fans can feel superior over all of mankind as they bring their lifetime of useless knowledge to the table.
Places like Four Corners Brewery, Division Brewery, the Barley House and Glass Half Full at the Alamo Drafthouse in Richardson are offering special Star Wars-themed quizzes for free bar tabs, discounts and bragging rights. Legacy Hall is taking its trivia night up a parsec with a costume contest and a chance to "meet" Kylo Ren and Rey in person.
Watch the Movies
Here's a crazy idea. Spend Star Wars Day watching the movies that spawned the holiday. Sure, it's a basic idea, but you can take the vanilla option once a while and still enjoy yourself.
The Palace Theater in Grapevine is offering the most bang for your credits when it comes to watching the movies in a theater. The Main Street movie house is offering a special Star Wars bundle starting at 1 p.m. in which you can watch the first three films back to back to back for one ticket.
If you're tired of giving Disney even more of your money, you're not alone, and there's a cheaper and most outdoorsy option. The city is offering a special outdoor screening of Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens at 8:15 p.m. in John W. Carpenter Park. You'll need to bring your own seating or picnic blanket if you don't wanna get grass stains on your stormtrooper uniform.
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is offering a way to watch a Star Wars movie that's not on a work night. It's also screening one with a full orchestra providing the soundtrack. The Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center will host a live screening of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi with a full orchestra performing composer John Williams' iconic film score. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $78.
Meet Some Star Wars Fellow Fans and Folks
Thanks to the acceptance and embracing of nerdom, Star Wars fans are no longer spending their days in the shadows worshipping the series (or in the case of Solo: A Star Wars Story, scorning it). There are plenty of ways to socialize with your fellow Star Wars-ians in a variety of different ways.
The Addison Improv Comedy Club is hosting its weekly nerd comedy showcase Comedy from the Dork Side with a special Star Wars show starting at 8 pm on May 4. The show includes a roster of local comics who skew toward the more bespectacled side of the audience like Tony Casillas, Alvin Newsome, Brian Breckenridge, David Jessup, Dan Danzy and more.
Galactic Productions Autographs and Collectibles, 13440 TI Boulevard, is doing something really special for Star Wars Day. Guests can meet actor David Acorn, best known for being the voice of Baby Yoda in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. He's also provided several other voices in the Star Wars universe such as Ratcatcher in The Book of Boba Fett, the GH-7 droid in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Rotta the Huttlet in The Clone Wars animated series.