Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017 Winners

Readers' Choice

+ View All Categories
Categories
Best...
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST PET STORE

Hollywood Feed

Share BEST PET STORE
Share To

hollywoodfeed.com
3425 Knight St., TX, 75219

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST 5K/FUN RUN

Katy Trail 5K

Share BEST 5K/FUN RUN
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST BATTING CAGES

Topgolf

Share BEST BATTING CAGES
Share To

topgolf.com
8787 Park Lane, TX, 75231

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST BICYCLE SHOP

Richardson Bike Mart

Share BEST BICYCLE SHOP
Share To

bikemart.com
1451 W. Campbell Rd., TX, 75080-2817

bikemart.com
9040 Garland Rd., TX, 75218

bikemart.com
8820 John Hickman Parkway, TX, 75035

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST BIKE TRAILS

White Rock Lake

Share BEST BIKE TRAILS
Share To


8300 Garland Rd., TX, 75218-4332

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST BOWLING LANES

Bowlounge

Share BEST BOWLING LANES
Share To

bowlounge.com
167 Turtle Creek Blvd., TX, 75207

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST CYCLE STUDIO

SoulCycle

Share BEST CYCLE STUDIO
Share To


3699 McKinney Ave., No. 309, TX

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST DRIVING RANGE

Topgolf

Share BEST DRIVING RANGE
Share To

topgolf.com
8787 Park Lane, TX, 75231

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST GUN RANGE

DFW Gun Range and Training Center

Share BEST GUN RANGE
Share To

dfwgun.com
1607 W. Mockingbird Lane, TX, 75235

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST HIKING TRAILS

Cedar Ridge Nature Preserve

Share BEST HIKING TRAILS
Share To

audubondallas.org/cedarridge.html
7171 Mountain Creek, TX, 75249

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST SPORTING GOODS STORE

Academy Sports & Outdoors

Share BEST SPORTING GOODS STORE
Share To

academy.com
5836 N. Tarrant Parkway, TX, 76137

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST SPORTS BAR

The Rustic

Share BEST SPORTS BAR
Share To

therustic.com
3656 Howell St., TX, 75204

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST SPORTS COLUMNIST

Dale Hanson, WFAA

Share BEST SPORTS COLUMNIST
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST YOGA STUDIO

SunstoneFIT

Share BEST YOGA STUDIO
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST BAKERY

Village Baking Co.

Share BEST BAKERY
Share To

villagebakingco.com
5531 E. University Blvd., TX, 75206

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST BARBECUE RESTAURANT

Pecan Lodge

Share BEST BARBECUE RESTAURANT
Share To

pecanlodge.com
2702 Main St., TX, 75226

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST BARTENDER

Gabe Sanchez, Black Swan Saloon

Share BEST BARTENDER
Share To


1623 N. Hall St., TX, 75204

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST BEER SELECTION

The Ginger Man

Share BEST BEER SELECTION
Share To

thegingerman.com/uptown
2718 Boll St., TX, 75204

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST BLOODY MARY

Anvil Pub

Share BEST BLOODY MARY
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST BURGER

Twisted Root Burger Co.

Share BEST BURGER
Share To

tedrootburgerco.com
2615 Commerce St., TX, 75226

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST BUTCHER

Jimmy's Food Store

Share BEST BUTCHER
Share To

jimmysfoodstore.com
4901 Bryan St., TX, 75206

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST CHEF

Kent Rathbun

Share BEST CHEF
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST CHICKEN-FRIED STEAK

Norma's Café

Share BEST CHICKEN-FRIED STEAK
Share To

normascafe.com
17721 Dallas Parkway, TX, 75287-7343

normascafe.com
1123 W. Davis St., TX, 75208

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST COCKTAIL BAR

Black Swan Saloon

Share BEST COCKTAIL BAR
Share To


1623 N. Hall St., TX, 75204

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST CHINESE RESTAURANT

Monkey King Noodle Co.

Share BEST CHINESE RESTAURANT
Share To

monkeykingnoodlecompany.com
2933 Main St., TX, 75226

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST SUNDAY BRUNCH

Café Brazil

Share BEST SUNDAY BRUNCH
Share To

cafebrazil.com
2815 Elm St., TX, 75226

cafebrazil.com
6420 N. Central Expressway, TX, 75206

cafebrazil.com
3851 Cedar Springs Rd., TX, 75219

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST SUSHI RESTAURANT

The Blue Fish

Share BEST SUSHI RESTAURANT
Share To

thebluefishsushi.com
3519 Greenville Ave., TX, 75206

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST TAQUERIA

La Ventana

Share BEST TAQUERIA
Share To

taquerialaventana.com
1611 McKinney Ave., TX, 75202


920 S Harwood St, TX, 75201

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST THAI RESTAURANT

Royal Thai

Share BEST THAI RESTAURANT
Share To

royalthaidallas.com
5500 Greenville Ave. #608, TX, 75206

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST VEGETARIAN OR VEGAN RESTAURANT

Cosmic Café

Share BEST VEGETARIAN OR VEGAN RESTAURANT
Share To

cosmiccafedallas.com
2912 Oak Lawn Ave., TX, 75219

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT

Pho is For Lovers

Share BEST VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT
Share To

phoisforlovers.com
5521 Greenville Ave., No. 105, TX, 75206

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST WINE/LIQUOR STORE

Spec's Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods

Share BEST WINE/LIQUOR STORE
Share To


9500 N. Central Expressway, TX, 75231

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST ART GALLERY

Dallas Museum of Art

Share BEST ART GALLERY
Share To


1717 N. Harwood St., TX, 75201

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST DISK GOLF RANGE

Oak Cliff Founders Park

Share BEST DISK GOLF RANGE
Share To


1300 N. Zang Blvd/, TX

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST ARTS AND CRAFTS TEACHERS

Bishop Arts Theatre Center

Share BEST ARTS AND CRAFTS TEACHERS
Share To

bishopartstheatre.org
215 S. Tyler St., TX, 75208

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST DANCE TROUPE

Dallas School of Burlesque

Share BEST DANCE TROUPE
Share To

dallasschoolofburlesque.com
2924 Main St., TX, 75226

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST MOVIE THEATER

Alamo Drafthouse

Share BEST MOVIE THEATER
Share To

drafthouse.com/dfw/richardson
100 S. Central Expressway, TX, 75080


1326 S. Lamar St, TX, 75215

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST MUSEUM

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Share BEST MUSEUM
Share To

perotmuseum.org
2201 N. Field St., TX, 75201

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST MUSIC RADIO STATION

KXT 91.7 FM

Share BEST MUSIC RADIO STATION
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST MUSICAL

Wicked

Share BEST MUSICAL
Share To


909 1st Ave., TX, 75210-1042

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST NEIGHBORHOOD

Deep Ellum

Share BEST NEIGHBORHOOD
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST NEWS RADIO STATION

KERA 90.1

Share BEST NEWS RADIO STATION
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST NON-MUSIC FESTIVAL

Deep Ellum Arts Festival

Share BEST NON-MUSIC FESTIVAL
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST PLACE TO SOCIALIZE WITH YOUR DOG

White Rock Dog Park

Share BEST PLACE TO SOCIALIZE WITH YOUR DOG
Share To

wrldogpark.com
8000 Mockingbird Lane, TX, 75231

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST PLAY

Frisky Business

Share BEST PLAY
Share To

dallas-comedyclub.com
3036 Elm St., TX, 75226

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST RADIO TALK SHOW

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Share BEST RADIO TALK SHOW
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST TATTOO ARTIST

Jay Joree

Share BEST TATTOO ARTIST
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST THEATER COMPANY

Pocket Sandwich Theatre

Share BEST THEATER COMPANY
Share To

pocketsandwich.com
5400 E. Mockingbird Lane, TX, 75206

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST THEATER DIRECTOR

Amanda Austin

Share BEST THEATER DIRECTOR
Share To

dallas-comedyclub.com
3036 Elm St., TX, 75226

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST TV NEWS ANCHOR

Pete Delkus, WFAA

Share BEST TV NEWS ANCHOR
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST CLUB DJ

DJ Red Eye

Share BEST CLUB DJ
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST COMEDY CLUB

Addison Improv

Share BEST COMEDY CLUB
Share To


4980 Beltline Road #250, TX, 75254

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST COUNTRY BAR

Billy Bob's Texas

Share BEST COUNTRY BAR
Share To

billybobstexas.com
2520 Rodeo Plaza, TX, 76164

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST DANCE CLUB

Station 4

Share BEST DANCE CLUB
Share To

caven.com
3911 Cedar Springs Rd., TX, 75219-3519

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST DIVE BAR

Lakewood Landing

Share BEST DIVE BAR
Share To

lakewoodlanding.com
5818 Live Oak St., TX, 75214

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST GAY BAR

Round-Up Saloon

Share BEST GAY BAR
Share To

roundupsaloon.com
3912 Cedar Springs Rd., TX, 75219

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST KARAOKE NIGHT

Twilite Lounge

Share BEST KARAOKE NIGHT
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE

The Bomb Factory

Share BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE
Share To

thefactoryindeepellum.com
2713 Canton St., TX, 75226

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST METAL BAR

Gas Monkey Live!

Share BEST METAL BAR
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST FESTIVAL

Deep Ellum Arts Festival

Share BEST FESTIVAL
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST ROCK BAR

Gas Monkey Live!

Share BEST ROCK BAR
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST ROOFTOP BAR

HG Sply Co.

Share BEST ROOFTOP BAR
Share To

hgsplyco.com/dallas
2008 Greenville Ave., TX, 75206

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST APARTMENT COMMUNITY

The Village

Share BEST APARTMENT COMMUNITY
Share To

thevillagedallas.com
8310 Southwestern Blvd., TX, 75206

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST EYEWEAR SELECTION

Warby Parker

Share BEST EYEWEAR SELECTION
Share To

warbyparker.com
2008 N. Henderson Ave., TX, 75206

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST FURNITURE STORE

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Share BEST FURNITURE STORE
Share To


5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dive, TX, 75056

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST GIFT SHOP

The Gypsy Wagon

Share BEST GIFT SHOP
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST HAIR SALON

Vertigo 12 Hair Lounge

Share BEST HAIR SALON
Share To


vertigo12.com
211 N. Ervay St., TX, 75201

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST HOTEL

The Joule

Share BEST HOTEL
Share To

exclusives.lc.com/Joule-Dallas-Hotel-3321/so.htm?EM=DALLASOBS_LOGO_MARCHLTO_LC_3321_TX
1530 Main St., TX, 75201

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE

Nordstrom

Share BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE
Share To


8687 N Central Expressway, TX, 75225

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST NAIL SALON

Hollywood Nails & Spa

Share BEST NAIL SALON
Share To

hollywoodnailsandspa.com
3517 Oak Lawn Ave., TX, 75219

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST PHOTO BOOTH

Premiere Booth

Share BEST PHOTO BOOTH
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST SPA

The Spa at the Joule

Share BEST SPA
Share To

thejouledallas.com
1530 Main St., TX, 75214

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST VAPING SHOP

DFW Vapor

Share BEST VAPING SHOP
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST VINTAGE CLOTHING

Dolly Python

Share BEST VINTAGE CLOTHING
Share To

dollypython.com
1916 N. Haskell Ave., TX, 75204

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST VINYL RECORD STORE

Good Records

Share BEST VINYL RECORD STORE
Share To

goodrecords.com
9026 Garland Rd., TX, 75206

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING STORE

Nordstrom

Share BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING STORE
Share To

shop.nordstrom.com
8687 N. Central Expressway, TX, 75225

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST STEAKHOUSE

Al Biernat's

Share BEST STEAKHOUSE
Share To

albiernats.com
4217 Oak Lawn Ave., TX, 75219

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

Nate's Seafood & Steak House

Share BEST SEAFOOD RESTAURANT
Share To

natesseafood.com
14951 Midway Rd., TX, 75001

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST COFFEE SHOP

Ascension Coffee

Share BEST COFFEE SHOP
Share To

ascensiondallas.com
1621 Oak Lawn Ave., TX, 75207

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST DINER

Norma's Café

Share BEST DINER
Share To

normascafe.com
1123 W. Davis St., TX, 75208

normascafe.com
17721 Dallas Parkway, TX, 75287-7343

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST SANDWICH SHOP

Jimmy's Food Store

Share BEST SANDWICH SHOP
Share To

jimmysfoodstore.com
4901 Bryan St., TX, 75206

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST FARMERS MARKET

Dallas Farmers Market

Share BEST FARMERS MARKET
Share To

dallasfarmersmarket.org
1010 S. Pearl, TX, 75201

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST FOOD TRUCK

Easy Slider

Share BEST FOOD TRUCK
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST FRIED CHICKEN

Babe's Chicken Dinner House

Share BEST FRIED CHICKEN
Share To


120 S. Main St., TX, 76028-4259

babeschicken.com
1456 Belt Line Rd., TX, 75044

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST HOT DOG

Angry Dog

Share BEST HOT DOG
Share To

angrydog.com
2726 Commerce St., TX, 75226

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST HAPPY HOUR

Happiest Hour

Share BEST HAPPY HOUR
Share To

happiesthourdallas.com
2616 Olive St., TX, 75201

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST ICE CREAM SHOP

Steel City Pops

Share BEST ICE CREAM SHOP
Share To

steelcitypops.com
2012 Greenville Ave., TX, 75206

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST INDIAN RESTAURANT

Kalachandji's

Share BEST INDIAN RESTAURANT
Share To

kalachandjis.com
5430 Gurley Ave., TX, 75223

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST ITALIAN RESTAURANT

Lucia

Share BEST ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Share To

luciadallas.com
287 N. Bishop Ave., TX, 75208

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST KIDS RESTAURANT

Magic Time Machine

Share BEST KIDS RESTAURANT
Share To

magictimemachine.com
5003 Belt Line Rd., TX, 75254

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST KOREAN RESTAURANT

bbbop Seoul Kitchen

Share BEST KOREAN RESTAURANT
Share To

bbbop.com
828 W Davis St, TX, 75208

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST LOCAL BEER

Dallas Blonde, Deep Ellum Brewing Co.

Share BEST LOCAL BEER
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST LOCAL BREWERY

Deep Ellum Brewing Co.

Share BEST LOCAL BREWERY
Share To

deepellumbrewing.com
2823 St. Louis St., TX, 75226

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST LOCAL COFFEE ROASTERS

Ascension Coffee

Share BEST LOCAL COFFEE ROASTERS
Share To

ascensiondallas.com
1621 Oak Lawn Ave., TX, 75207

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST LOCAL DISTILLER

North Texas Distillers

Share BEST LOCAL DISTILLER
Share To
Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT

Café Izmir

Share BEST MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
Share To

cafeizmir.com
3711 Greenville Ave., TX, 75206

cafeizmir.com
211 N Ervay St, TX

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST NEW RESTAURANT

Haymaker Dallas

Share BEST NEW RESTAURANT
Share To


1520 Greenville Ave, TX, 75206

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST PATIO

Katy Trail Ice House

Share BEST PATIO
Share To

katyicehouse.com
3127 Routh St., TX, 75201

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST PIZZA

Cane Rosso

Share BEST PIZZA
Share To

ilcanerosso.com
2612 Commerce St., TX, 75226

canerosso.com
7328 Gaston Ave., TX, 75214

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST PLACE FOR BREAKFAST

Bread Winners

Share BEST PLACE FOR BREAKFAST
Share To

breadwinnerscafe.com
8687 N. Central Expressway, TX, 75225

breadwinnerscafe.com
5560 W. Lovers Lane, TX, 75209

breadwinnerscafe.com
3301 McKinney Ave., TX, 75204

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2017
Readers' Choice

BEST TEX-MEX

Chuy's

Share BEST TEX-MEX
Share To


6299 Granbury Rd., TX, 76133

Browse By Section
Previous Years