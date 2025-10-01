Best Dance Troupe
Dark Circles Contemporary Dance
All dance (at least, all good dance) blatantly shows off the capabilities of the well-trained human body. Contemporary dance does so with a sense of trickery: The audience isn’t always sure why bodies are moving in this bizarre way, but we are amazed that they are able to do so. We’re even more surprised when these strange human shapes end up telling a story. Dark Circles Contemporary Dance combines this enchanting, slightly confusing use of the body with unique traditions and stories, often bringing two seemingly incongruous styles together. Their 2019 winter and spring series exemplified the company’s style of storytelling: in Winter’s Boys Are, Dregs and Bud, four choreographers created dances exhibiting their queer identities, a surprising rarity in the dance world. The dances were expectedly erotic, unexpectedly hilarious. Whatever stories they decide to tell, and however they decide to tell them, Dark Circles ends up impressing its audience members, whether they are well-versed in the oddity that is contemporary dance or not.