Best Spot on the Katy Trail 

Anyone, and we mean anyone, could have seen this from a mile away. La Rue Doughnuts opened late last year and just barely missed a consideration for best doughnut shop. Its greatest, yet most devastating asset is the mostly rotational menu. The passionfruit cruller, when you're able to get your hands on it, will teach you what "if you love something, let it go" truly means, but luckily, every menu change will give you a new love that eventually gets away. Since the opening, it's brought back cinnamon roll Sundays and have dipped a toe into cookies. La Rue is consistently the best, and its Instagram is the place to be for what they'll be serving next.