Best New Vintage Store 

The heart of Richardson might not be an obvious place to discover stellar vintage clothing, but the Promenade North strip mall proved ideal for I Am Clothesminded founder Jill Morrow Titus. After years spent curating everything from high-end luxury bags to perfectly worn-in denim and band tees, she launched her shop last spring. It has since proven a worthy destination for its large selection of sizes and surprisingly affordable prices. It's all killer, with no filler.
At this finely curated space, peruse the shelves of constantly changing hand-selected high-quality products, rummage through the racks of vintage goods or just sit by the bar and enjoy a brew on tap with the healthy companionship of the owners and their dog. Offerings range from hand-poured candles to eco-friendly skin care, and all in between, perfect for the last-minute gift for even the pickiest of birthday boys and girls. A stop at Outpost is never the same, but it's always a treat, and just about impossible to escape without a shopping bag. Be warned.
There is no better place for trinkets and tchotchkes than Lula B's. More than 50 booths are at both locations, so it takes hours to go through all the treasures that line every inch of the massive warehouses. Whether you're looking for the single-stitch quality of an '80s era T-shirt, an ornate stained glass Tiffany lamp or new-to-you shelf decor, Lula B's is your place. Most of the booths at the Oak Cliff location are rented by vintage clothing resellers, while the Design District spot has more furniture, but both are well worth a visit.
Everybody's had "just a trim" become a hack job, but that doesn't happen at Crecer Salon. The space, which doubles as a plant shop and nail salon, goes above and beyond to invite open communication between clients and stylists. The LatinX-owned shop cuts and colors anyone and has several Spanish-speaking stylists, making sure language won't keep you from the perfect 'do. Their seasoned stylists can do almost anything, so whether you're interested in playing around with an asymmetrical hime cut, want a lived-in blond or need a hand-tailored curly cut, they've got you covered.
Get it, and get it good while you still can. Dallas Hemp Co. brings luxury to the Dallas hemp scene, from a family farm in the valleys of Colorado to the sparkling, lit glass display cases in the Lakewood storefront. Whatever you like, pre-rolls, flower, gummies or whatever creative way you want your hemp, they've surely got it. Plus, every other Friday, they host ticketed hemp-infused chef-catered dinners, and your average smoke shop most certainly doesn't.
Sure, you could spend hours rifling through thrift-store racks, praying to the jean gods for the perfect pair of '80s selvedge Levi's, or you could go directly to their messiah, Caitlin Brax. The "Denim Whisperer," as she is locally known, can match you with the perfect-fitting pair of vintage jeans with just one look. A quick 360-spin, and she'll hand-pick several pairs of perfectly fitting vintage jeans from her abundant stock. Fitting room breakdowns are no more.
If the usual home decor isn't quite your speed, and you have an affinity for dead things, stop by this shop. Ogle at the wet specimens stock or gaze at the wall full of taxidermy. Curiosities Antiques has tons of one-of-a-kind items, including vintage foreign movie posters, the occasional shrunken head and valuable relics. This place is filled with all the wildest things you could have never dreamed of.
Elmwood Farm is a 1-acre plot dedicated to fostering community through modern farming. When it's not busy selling high-quality organic produce, the farm hosts donation-based horticultural lessons, sells coffee and pastries on temperate Friday mornings and hosts the occasional concert or dinner party. A portion of the farm is community plots rented by local restaurants and residents, where they can grow whatever their heart desires, but wildflowers and leafy greens do best. If you need some chard and good friends, stop by the corner plot of Elmwood Farms.
Strokers, plugs and vibrators, oh my! Buying a sex toy, even today, or maybe especially today, can cause your cheeks to heat. But the inviting and judgment-free specialists at thevelvetbox.com">Velvet Box ease any hesitation, creating the most comfortable and safe shopping experience for shoppers ranging from vanilla to super freak. While browsing the latex aisle, ask about one of the upcoming sex education lessons taught by licensed sex therapists and really up your bedroom game.
Ever had a craving for a diabolical chocolate combination? Like maybe strawberry lemonade chocolate? Or banana pudding? Lizzie Lu Luxury Sweets isn't your traditional candy store, but it is a good one. If one of its specialized chocolate barks isn't your speed, try one of the decadent candy apples. For the especially adventurous, try some Kool-Aid-infused pickles, available in grape, tropical fruit, green apple and peach mango.
In 2021, Kutinfed Barbershop won the Reader's Choice award for Best Barbershop. Four years later, Kutinfed still delivers great haircuts of all types and the "coldest fades in the game." It does appointments and walk-ins, catering to a clientele of all ages and backgrounds who come for a cut and stay awhile to hang out. We love this place because it is professional, clean and hip in a relaxing environment, often getting us pulled into a conversation about the Cowboys or the Mavericks. The family-like atmosphere and friendly barbers love their hip-hop and R&B, blasting good tunes while you're getting fresh again.
Highland Park Village is the epicenter of high-end self-care in Dallas. One place to visit at the lavish shopping center is Le Labo, a boutique fragrance shop known for its handcrafted niche unisex perfumes, lotions, soaps and more. The brand has shops worldwide, but Aldehyde 44 is a fragrance exclusive to Dallas: a bright and clean scent with a touch of white florals and musky vanilla undertones. So, no, it does not smell like sitting on the tollway in traffic at 5:30 p.m. They'll guide you through your fragrance journey.
Bella and Brawn in the Bishop Arts District will fill your grand mammie's cool old glass candy bowl with scented wax, and its neighbor, Society by Jackson Vaughn, will open up olfactory senses you didn't know you had. But, visit the Dallas Farmers Market for a truly unique scent. You'll find many local artisans at the stalls outside or inside the sheds who want nothing more in the world than to smell you up. Let it happen.
When we first met Madrid Vanessa at Voss Salon, she was cool, down to earth and had a plan. When we told her what we wanted for our next style, she knew exactly how to make it happen. Sitting in her chair at the Richardson location is like hanging out with a friend, catching up on music, TikTok and adulting. She doesn't only think about the style; she also thinks about the aftercare, so the style stays as long as possible. Still, we would want to visit her every month because we feel more like the best version of ourselves every time we leave.
Did you know you can get 90 bucks for your dad's old New Balance shoes? Clutch Vintage in East Dallas has Lil Yacthy Air Force 1 Lows, lightly scuffed Yeezy's and all manner of Jordans. It also carries clothing and accessories and recently put its shoe collection online.
If you're a fashionista who doesn't mind digging for a deal, head out to Arlington. The Re-Clectic warehouse sells clothes, shoes and accessories from Free People, Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters at marked-down prices, but our favorite finds have been the Nuuly retirees. Nuuly is a fashion subscription service that pulls from hundreds of brands, and when it's time for the service to get rid of an article of clothing, it gets sent to Re-Clectic. These items may have some minor tearing, staining or be missing a button, but what's a teeny stain when you're getting a $250 dress for $7?
If penny pinching isn't your main motivator, quality should be. Thrift Giant is a goldmine for vintage finds, well-made staples and unreal deals. With its 10 D-FW locations, the finds are consistently strong: '90s silk vintage Ralph Lauren button-ups, preloved Penny Lane-style coats and even officewear with original tags intact. Go on 50% off days. It's chaos, but worth it.
What don't we love about Pegasus Creative Reuse? We love that the craft store operates on a pay-what-you-want model, making art affordable for everyone. We love that the inventory comprises donated supplies from the community, helping to keep thousands of pounds of treasures out of landfills. And we love that the Oak Cliff-based shop offers art classes and community events to help cultivate Dallas' creative spark. Because Pegasus' inventory is donation-based, it's better to go into the store ready to be inspired rather than searching for a specific supply.
A thoughtful, literary-driven bookshop with locations in two of the city's most creative, vibrant neighborhoods will always catch our browsing attention. Poets added its Deep Ellum location to its Bishop Arts spot this year, expanding its poetic footprint with a space double its original size. Owner Marcos Cavazos is a poet, so the curated selection can be trusted. Poets' commitment to being connected to physical writing is shown through the shop's typewriters, available for anyone to use, and its selection of postcards.
You don't have to waste time thumbing through bottom-barrel leftovers at this hidden Bishop Arts gem. Owner Katie White deftly curates effortlessly cool picks, from buttery soft vintage Harley Davidson T-shirts to suede cowboy hats and Levi's jeans in every wash. Her taste in vintage, which intersects at softly feminine and refined edginess, has been praised by the fashion authorities at Vogue Magazine. Lana Del Rey, known for leading the tide of whimsical aesthetics, has dropped by Rareheart herself.
The sprawling spectrum at East Dallas Vintage encompasses furniture, collectible Tiki mugs, records and more. The unsung treasure trove is the storied assortment of staple pieces. Well-worn leather vests and vibrant Hawaiian print button-ups find new life next to Hall & Oates tour shirts from the '80s and turquoise bolo ties. If you're as lucky as comedian Pete Davidson was when he browsed the shop, you might score a Coogi knit sweater for a price that seems too good to be true, too.
If you've faced the panic of trying to figure out your look, but don't want to show up in the same uninspired look that someone else thought to haphazardly order on Amazon the day before, this is your saving grace. Genesis Benefit Thrift Store has racks on racks of quality pieces at budget-friendly prices — fur coats that would make Cruella de Vil envious (though not made of puppy fur, that we know of), or animal print micro-shorts if you're the "I'm a leopard, duh" type. Aside from the fact that you can pull the look together quickly and with minimal effort, the best part is that you'll be supporting a local women's shelter in the process.
If you have the true spirit of a committed vintage clothing hunter, you know that digging is part of the fun. At Vagabond Vintage in the Design District, you'll be digging not because the grails are hard to find, but because there is so much to choose from. Each section is designated by theme: cartoons, sports, music and even Harley Davidson have dedicated racks. Sometimes, you'll get to dig through bins when the shop has a warehouse clear out or a fill-a-bag sale — finding that perfectly worn-out band T-shirt of your dreams for $20 bucks isn't an insurmountable feat at Vagabond.
Sunday Fundays in Dallas are better because of the Bishop Arts Bazaar. More than 150 vendors line West 9th Street for the monthly (and sometimes twice-monthly) outdoor market in one of the city's most walkable neighborhoods. Here, you can let the post-brunch mimosa buzz fuel your shopping serotonin. The street market is a one-stop shop for everything you can imagine: hot dogs, band T-shirts, vintage jewelry, coffee and dick-shaped candles.
Despite its name, this Oak Lawn hideaway bills itself as "not your mother's house," ironically, though, its cozy charm feels like you're visiting your actual mother's house ... if she had drawings of topless pin-up girls lining her walls. The shop is woman-owned and queer-friendly, underlining its palpable "come as you are, but leave even cooler" energy. The studio's lobby offers a coffee bar, so you can sip an iced latte while you wait for your appointment.
Chelsea Tresp opened the downtown Plano storefront for Bibliobar in May after years of operating it as a pop-up. Her shop is a fantastic addition to the area, giving the historic downtown area an arts presence it lacked. Tresp's transparency as a business owner is also welcome, as she posts the exact number of books she needs to sell each month to stay afloat, offerin locals a chance to feel involved and invested in a shop's growth, which they are.
Like an earthy sanctuary amid Dallas' concrete neighborhoods, North Haven Gardens is a sprawling oasis with hundreds of plants, flowers, herbs and massive trees. At its nucleus, North Haven hosts Ralph & Rose, a gift boutique and coffee bar where you can study and work among the plants. Summer afternoons rarely get better than a sunny day at North Haven.
Sure, it's an uncontested election, but Oak Cliff's Fine Print magazine shop deserves a spot in our Best of Dallas. It's the city's only boutique magazine shop, and owner Crystal Cobb filled a void. Stocked to the brim with the latest from international rarities and national indie publications, Cobb's weekend-only shop is fast-tracking to becoming a Dallas staple.
Whatever they're paying the staff at Garland Camera Repair, it's not enough to deal with the dozens of times we've walked in and dropped off our camera with no context other than "this isn't working, fix it." Without fail, our cameras are raised from the dead like magic every time.
Dallas Art Book Fair, hosted by Dallas Contemporary, is an annual appointment. The all-day events include dozens of independent publications, local art organizations, plus food and drink vendors. In 2024, Alissa Bennett's Taxidermist's Handbook was the highlight of our haul, especially because there would be no other place to find a book like it in Dallas. In 2025, it was a stack from Brandon Kennedy's 00ps B00ks collection of Dave Hickey books.
Looking for Texana-related gifts? Then head on over to the 7,000-square-foot Davis Street Mercantile in Oak Cliff. It's the go-to place for a wide selection of all things Texan – cups and glasses, apparel, stationery and books, and merch from UT-Austin, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. In addition to a plethora of Texas-oriented cookbooks, intriguing book and booklet titles include: 10 Little Monsters Visit Texas (a children's book), Speak Texan in 30 Minutes or Less; and a pocket guide titled Texas Redneck Roadtrips.
Whether you're at the Lower Greenville or Bishop Arts District outpost of Tyler Kingston Mercantile, you're sure to find all manner of Western-inspired goods at this self-proclaimed "modern general store." There are cowboy boot bottle openers, gold horseshoe pendant necklaces and banners printed with Willie Nelson quotes — and plenty of practical, easy-to-wear apparel, plus so many caps emblazoned with "TEXAS" you'll want to grab one in every color for your collection. If you're looking for a candle that smells like a Texas campfire, you'll find that at Tyler Kingston, too.
Who amongst us doesn't need a good rolfing now and then? Rolfing is in the bodywork family of massage, acupuncture and chiropractic treatments. But unlike massage, which manipulates the muscles, or chiropractic adjustments that manipulate the bones, rolfing focuses on manipulating the soft connective tissue — the fascia — surrounding the muscle and keeping the body's organs in place. In Dallas, Sam Johnson Certified Advanced Rolfer is considered the best. He's been practicing since 1989, and his rolfing repertoire includes advanced rolfing training and annual, continuing education courses in rolfing.
Looking for your happily ever after? You just might find it at Blush, a cozy boutique in the heart of Bishop Arts that's dedicated entirely to the world of romance novels. Opened in the fall of 2024, the shop carries the latest #BookTok-trending reads alongside a thoughtfully curated collection of candles, apparel and wall art celebrating fictional crushes and iconic couples. Blush also regularly hosts book-release parties, themed gatherings and author events to bring Dallas' romance-loving community together.
If you're a comic reader, clear out a couple of hours of your day before even thinking about visiting the Duncanville Bookstore. Every inch of the space is put to good use, offering reprints of classics, new single issues and a deep selection of rarities.
A mother-daughter duo conjured up a DFW's dreamiest book bar, and romance readers are obsessed. The Plot Twist Romance Bookstore & Bar is a love letter to the genre, with a bubbly entrance, moody lounge hidden behind a bookshelf door and a bar serving cheeky cocktails like the Cliterature. Whether you're into a wistful slow burn or dark, spicy reads, the shop delivers. But it's more than a bookstore, it's a full-on community hub with five book clubs and a packed event calendar that consistently champions local writers.
If you're looking for a holistic way to find relaxation, healing and improve your overall well-being, take a sound therapy dip at Sound Bath Dallas. Sound therapy is an ancient healing practice that uses sound vibrations and frequencies to work its mojo. And Sound Bath Dallas uses the wafting power of sound waves captured through vibrations, music and specific instruments, including gongs, sets of singing bowls, chimes and drums, to lull you into a relaxed state of mind. You can lie down or sit contentedly as gentle, calming pulsations and therapeutic sounds envelop your soul, leaving you with a powerful sensation of peace and restfulness. An optional relaxation treat guests will enjoy during a sound bath session is a hands-on treatment encompassing Reiki, a Japanese technique that stimulates relaxation, and gentle touch therapy. Sound Bath Dallas also offers experiences for groups, private and duos, and corporate outings.
The hair on your head is dead, but the scalp is the thing that's alive. And exfoliating will help your hair grow and lessen issues with your scalp like dryness and oiliness. Zelene Head Spa offers three targeted scalp treatments: the 60-minute Soothe & Protect, the 60-minute Purify & Refresh, and the 70-minute Restore & Renew, for people with scalps that are sensitive, oily or have psoriasis and seborrheic issues. And if you want to send your scalp into an overdrive tingle, there's the Zelene Elite Scalp treatment. For 100 minutes, scalp artisans will launch you on a deep relaxation treatment journey with aromatherapy, a steam eye mask, a seaweed collagen face mask, specialized scalp treatments and more.
At 13,000 square feet, Kalós & Muse is more of a beauty compound than a salon. The Richardson mega salon offers everything from classic dip manicures to trending BIAB sets. The salon's nail technicians have you covered with polished minimalism to maximalist, full-blown nail art. not all. There's also a medspa with injectables and facials, a lash studio, a Vietnamese café serving potent coffees, and the requisite salon cocktail bar. It's a one-stop shop for self-care.
Somewhere, in some film from the 1950s, you'll hear Debbie Reynolds, Anne Russell, Marilyn Monroe or some starlet of the day spout a variation of this dialogue: "A girl can dream, can't she?" Flash forward to 2025, and that's exactly what a girl ... ahem, a person, would say when they set foot inside Ann Sacks Tile. The showroom on Oak Lawn Avenue in Dallas' Design District offers a cornucopia of tile selections made from stone, ceramic, concrete, porcelain, glass and terra cotta.
Sometimes you're not in the mood to jaunt off to a smoke shop in Morocco for internationally sourced tobacco products, and there's no need to. Cigar Art, located in the Bishop Arts District, is the go-to place for cigar aficionados searching for a cigar bar and a man-cave hang. Here, you can enjoy some puffs, peruse or purchase items from its generous selections of premium and hand-rolled cigars, cigarillos, pipes and tobacco products. Also featured are myriad cigar and pipe-oriented accoutrements like fancy ashtrays, lighters and cutters. With its private club-like vibe, Cigar Art's ambiance extends to its well-stocked walk-in humidor. There are even private lockers to rent, to keep you from schlepping in your bottle of spirits in a brown paper bag when you visit.
Want to upscale the look of your kitchen and bath, but don't have the budget to purchase full slabs of high-quality stone? Try The Remnant Yard on Scyene Road, where you don't have to scale back your desire for high-end looks. Quartz, marble and porcelain are a sampling of materials available. The Remnant Yard is open to viewing customers by appointment only, as the company is moving to a new location. Remnant purchases can be shipped to your fabricator, contractor or onsite. The Remnant Yard offers live, updated remnant inventories on its website every hour.
Not every salon can turn brunettes blond without frying their hair. Glow Salon stands out for just that. Owned by senior stylist Rosalina Perez, this Oak Cliff salon has earned a six-year reputation for making blond dreams come true, especially for Latinas. The casual, contemporary salon draws a loyal clientele, thanks to stylists like Perez and Joselyn Quintana, who prioritize hair integrity through honest consultations, reasonable expectations, approachable pricing and realistic maintenance plans—the result: dreamy, dimensional locks with no brassiness in sight.
Cowboy core never left Texas, but now it has hit the masses. Whether you're riding for the brand or in your Bella Hadid era, McKinney Hat Co. has you covered. We've admired this locally owned Western-wear shop from afar since it opened in McKinney in 2021. Last holiday season, it landed on Henderson Avenue. Tap into your inner cattle baron with a $5,600 Stetson Diamante 1000x felt hat, or go for the customization. The experiential shop offers branding and an array of embellishments to add your unique flair.
Who needs red bottoms when you can have blue? Arlington-founded Lane Boots has built a loyal following for its handmade leather cowgirl boots, crafted in Leon, Mexico, and rooted in style. When it came time for its first storefront, Lane Boots kept it local, opening a Galleria Dallas in December 2024. The brand is known for its signature teal outsoles and fashion-forward designs, like the sold-out Lexington Boot in smoldering ruby.
The Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa is just far up north enough that Dallas washes to the wayside, without catching a flight or driving for hours. It has all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a well-off suburban luxe hotel, and we're not mad at it. It's a golfer's paradise with state-of-the-art courses, an adults-only rooftop pool, a spa equipped with a private spa pool and plenty to eat. Our ultimate day includes teeing off, followed by a bottle of Veuve Cliquot or a spicy marg by the pool and dinner at the swanky Trick Pony. Schedule your stay to align with one of the resort's specialty programs, like a pitmaster class or the Ice House Oktoberfest Beer Dinner.
Gold prices are at a record high, above $3,000 an ounce. If you've got old jewelry or scraps collecting dust, now is the time to cash in. Forest Gold and Silver Exchange is the spot to do it. This family-owned North Dallas shop buys gold, silver, diamonds, coins and luxury goods at competitive and fair prices. Tucked in a strip mall, the space is secure, welcoming and refreshingly honest.
How often have we let one of our favorite jewelry pieces sit in a drawer for years because of a broken clasp or a missing jump-ring? Sergio's Fine Jewelry in East Dallas' Casa Linda shopping center has been entrusted with repairing everything from our costume jewelry to family heirlooms. They do almost everything onsite, sometimes while you wait, but always within about 5 to 7 business days. Sergio's also offers custom jewelry design, appraisals and a vast selection of rings, pendants and earrings.
If you've always wished you could wash your clothes while you wash your car, you're in luck. Rizos Wash Laundromat & Carwash is open 24 hours a day and offers a car wash where you can get your car professionally detailed. One woman said in the comment section of the company's website that she lived 20 miles away from the business but still drove there to do her laundry. Another referenced its easily affordable massage chairs. For $1, you can get your back, legs and neck massaged.
Find yourself scrambling for a spur-of-the-moment (or highly procrastinated upon) present? Favor the Kind is gonna save you, every single time. Honestly, the sheer number of times we've gifted a pair of their glasses made from recycled Topo Chico bottles to a delighted recipient should probably indicate that we need to buy them in bulk, but we'd miss out on the delight that is browsing this storybook Lower Greenville shop. Its selection includes stylish margarita glasses, state fair-centric kitchenware, quirky prints, gorgeous candles, sassy embroidered pillows, Swiftie-themed notebooks and cards, jewelry, hair accessories and more. It also stocks fun gifts for the bride-to-be, little rock-and-roll onesies for baby showers, and novelty pet gear.
Chris Lewellyn has put decades of blood, sweat and tears into Deep Ellum and its artists, and the store he founded, Everything Ellum, feels like a culmination. Located in the heart of the neighborhood he adores, this shop is the perfect place to snag unique apparel made by local artists. When you shop at Everything Ellum, you support local creatives and make more of their work possible. That in and of itself is worthy of patronage; it just so happens that everything that comes out of this boutique — from the hats to the tees to the cups — is worth your dough.
What's to love about this Addison store? At 55,000-square-feet (according to its website) it's plenty big enough to carry a wide variety for both home and office, and you don't need a map and a pack with food and water to shop. (Looking at you, NFM.) The sales staff, while friendly and helpful, do not have the clingy barnacle vibe of salespeople at other furniture stores. Young and new to town or looking to sell a home? They offer rentals and furniture for staging. The couches, chairs, desks, etc. are high quality, cover a wide range of styles and reasonably priced.
Walking into Woodhouse Spa, you're offered a few options for relaxation: a variety of warm and calming teas, or enjoy a Woodhouse mimosa or glass of wine if that's more your speed. Located in the Mockingbird Station Shopping Center, this is our spot to restore and revive after a long workday. We recommend its signature treatments, the Holistic Minkyti Facial and Meditative Mood Soak, for anti-aging and peace of mind. It's the perfect escape for anyone seeking tranquility and self-care when life beats you down.
Some people have their retirement plans locked in, their investment strategies in sync with every blip in the stock market, and their kids' college savings plans set up while said kids are still in utero...and then there's the rest of us. Did we think a Roth conversion was a baking term? Intirety Wealth Management helps clients understand the different types of plans out there, tax implications of cashing out old 401ks, the risks and benefits of long-term investments in this, ahem, current environment, and what we need to do to reach our long-term goals. Their team includes certified financial planners and chartered financial consultants.
Austin fashionistas have made Kick Pleat a stylish stalwart for over 20 years, snapping up pieces with an edge from Pleats Please and Proenza Schouler alongside emerging labels and Kick Pleat's house brand, WJ Martin. Now the beloved boutique has an engaging Dallas outpost full of rich knits, tees with a twist and subtle accessories that fill in the gaps for shoppers who prefer to eschew the ruffles and patterns found in other Park Cities boutiques. Instead, this store on Lovers Lane leans into classics with that will likely be the most valuable layers in your closet season after season.
There was a time before smartphones that finding an estate sale was restricted to word of mouth or seeing a yard sign. Now, we don't have to gamble our weekend away on a potential flop. Dallas Estate Sellers offers early previews of some of the most lavish treasures available at bargain hunter prices. The account offers an eyes-on-the-prize first look at estates rich (literally) with designer clothes, fine china and statement art pieces. Dallas Estate Sellers has an email list to keep you notified on upcoming sales.
There are plenty of places to go if you're looking specifically for sneakers, men's shoes, women's shoes, cowboy boots or skip-the-rent-this-month designer shoes. DSW is for generalists looking for a good deal. A selection of Frye boots for under $200, discounted Cole Haans, a wide variety of athletic shoe brands and more are there. For those who want stylish and comfortable shoes and enough cash left over to step out in them DSW is the place.
This is category doesn't allow for comparison shopping, but it's hard to imagine a better doctor for this important procedure. He's friendly and takes his time to explain the process. His office communicates well, and he quickly comes back with a personal followup call to go over results in detail. Are there others as good? Probably. Colorectal cancer rates are rapidly rising in the U.S., particularly among young people, so get the test and find out.
DRAC offers you an in to competitive drift racing in a way that won't break you or send you to jail. Hobbyists into radio-controlled drift racing gather to send their miniature cars sliding across a slick track and get gear to build their own rides — making your RC look good is part of the fun.