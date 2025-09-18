Best Texas-Themed Gifts (TIE)

When we first met Madrid Vanessa at Voss Salon, she was cool, down to earth and had a plan. When we told her what we wanted for our next style, she knew exactly how to make it happen. Sitting in her chair at the Richardson location is like hanging out with a friend, catching up on music, TikTok and adulting. She doesn't only think about the style; she also thinks about the aftercare, so the style stays as long as possible. Still, we would want to visit her every month because we feel more like the best version of ourselves every time we leave.