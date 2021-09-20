Dallas Hope Charities is a godsend. Many LGBTQIA+ youths come from less-than-accepting families, forcing them to leave home and/or driving up their risk of self-harm. Through its programs and support, Dallas Hope Charities provides a safe space for the city's most vulnerable. Its Meals of Hope program serves food to hard-hit North Texans, and Dallas Hope's Transitional Living Center provides shelter to at-risk LGBTQIA+ youth. Collective Hope Coalition is another invaluable effort geared toward ending the hopelessness that leads LGBTQIA+ people to suicide. If you're in need, know that Dallas Hope Charities is there to help.