There's nothing that gets us in the Christmas spirit like spending a couple of hours with the inhabitants of Tuna, the "third-smallest town" in Texas. The satirical 1989 play A Tuna Christmas features two actors playing over 20 colorful characters, from Tasty-Creme waitresses and radio disc jockeys to UFOlogists. Theoretically the story is about a Christmas yard display contest and the hijinks that ensue, but there are too many subplots to count. Really, the fun is in the dialogue and the gymnastics the actors perform as they switch in and out of characters. (All of whom are both completely absurd and instantly recognizable if you've spent any time in rural Texas.) When it debuted, A Tuna Christmas was so instantly beloved that it made its way to the White House, where the writers and original cast performed it for President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush. And because it's easy to produce, it's been a staple of community theaters in the South ever since.