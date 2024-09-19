Best New Music Spot

If you've ever dreamed of going back in time to witness those Greenwich Village parties where a young harmonica-playing, wild-haired unknown named Bob Dylan channeled Woody Guthrie as an androgynous Patti Smith observed deeply from her seat, check out Zounds Sounds B-Sides. Though the new Dallas venue (which is next door to the excellent Zounds Sounds School of Music) is well organized, it still feels truly DIY, spontaneous and indie in the best ways as the perfect spot to soak up all that I-saw-them-first, really-first, atmosphere. But they aren't all up-and-comers on the roster. From classical pianist Bobby Orozco, to a live painter onstage and a private chef serving audience members a plated dinner sample, and artists ranging from punk to jazz, there are a whole lot of reasons to check out B-Sides.