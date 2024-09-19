Best Trivia

There's plenty to do at the lively Lower Greenville coffee shop Halcyon, with its permanent collection of beaten-up board games plus movie nights, happy hours and wine nights, but we are clinically obsessed with its Saturday night trivia competitions. This is when you get to order food and a mocha and answer general culture questions with your team while making s'mores at your table. With a fire and everything. We can't think of a better pairing than the taste of childhood camping memories and the silly adult pride of publicly quantifying all the worthless info you've hoarded in your memory, all for a swell prize.