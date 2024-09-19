Best Happy Hour

Harwood Arms in the Harwood District has a happy hour that runs 4–7 p.m., Monday – Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. During that time you can get five plates all priced at $6 and $7 that are smaller versions of items from the regular menu like Reuben Fries topped with corned beef, Swiss and Mornay sauce. The white bean dip is fresh and light. The Guinness braised short rib sliders have heft. Drinks, you ask? You better watch out on those $7 rosemary cucumber gimlet martinis; they go down way too easily. Four other drinks for $7 include an Irish mule, a whiskey sour, a spicy margarita and an old fashioned.