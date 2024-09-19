Best Mac and Cheese

Hudson House has a lot going for it: a great burger, good happy hour and the entire seafood menu. So, the humble mac and cheese may fly under the radar, but no visit here should go without a side of the comforting dish. In fact, it's worth a trip alone. It's worth frequent-flyer miles. Swirly fusilli pasta packs in the smooth cheese. A thick layer of lightly broiled cheese lies atop the dish, like a quilted blanket. A perfect balance of rich, smooth and gluttonous, this is superior mac and cheese.