Best Road Trip Dessert

There's certainly a good reason for the almost never-ending line outside the doors of Ali Baba from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. throughout the week (or 11–3 on weekends). That's when the 25-year-old Lebanese restaurant serves its renowned all-you-can-eat lunch. For only $20 on weekdays and $25 on weekends, the buffet has become known for its royal spread of Middle Eastern staples. For the amateur diner, it's an almost-overwhelming sight; self-serve plates are stacked high throughout the establishment, and huge trays are refilled every few minutes with freshly cooked kebabs, falafels, salads, dips and more. Don't leave without sampling the pita breads, baked in an open-fire oven behind the counter, or the signature rice pudding, which loyal Ali Baba patrons swear by. Just arrive earlier rather than later to make the most of the dine-in experience. Food is unlimited, but time isn't.