Best Road Trip Dessert

Royally plated desserts, intricately patterned crepes and huge chocolate fountains are all trademarks of Dessert Avenue, a new dessert-themed cafe in Murphy. A 13-page menu of desserts makes decisions here a sinfully challenging task, but a delightful one for the sweet-toothed. Patrons can find a safe start in any of Dessert Avenue's five signature crepes, filled with fruits, creams and syrups before being enveloped in a cascade of hot chocolate fondue; or with the pastries, sourced directly from local bakers. Fried cheesecake, molten lava cake and a signature sizzling brownie plate are other standouts on the menu that prove tempting, especially during late-night hours.208 W. FM 544, No. 106, Murphy