Best Road Trip Dessert

Dessert Avenue

Anisha Holla

Royally plated desserts, intricately patterned crepes and huge chocolate fountains are all trademarks of Dessert Avenue, a new dessert-themed cafe in Murphy. A 13-page menu of desserts makes decisions here a sinfully challenging task, but a delightful one for the sweet-toothed. Patrons can find a safe start in any of Dessert Avenue's five signature crepes, filled with fruits, creams and syrups before being enveloped in a cascade of hot chocolate fondue; or with the pastries, sourced directly from local bakers. Fried cheesecake, molten lava cake and a signature sizzling brownie plate are other standouts on the menu that prove tempting, especially during late-night hours.208 W. FM 544, No. 106, Murphy

Best Deli

Jimmy's Food Store

Lauren Dewes Daniels

Since 1966, Jimmy's has been a Dallas favorite for imported groceries, wine and old-school Italian charisma. The same family, the DiCarlos, continues to run the spot. The small aisles here are full of hard-to-find goodies and a curated selection of Italian wines. The freezers are loaded with pasta and sauces to take home and make an amazing meal. But head to the back of the store for a muffaletta, Italian sub or meatball sandwich, all made to order. Go for an Italian beef with thinly sliced meat, oregano and peppers soaked in an au jus.

Best Ramen

Hanabi Ramen

Aaren Prody

Start with a stellar batch of shrimp shumai steamed dumplings before diving into a bowl of ramen. There are plenty of broths to choose from: tonkatsu, black tonkatsu, baisen shoyu and miso. Can't decide? Order the half-and-half, which comes in a divided bowl allowing you to slurp two different types, topped with proteins like shrimp with shell on (for prime flavor) and chashu. They also serve sides of tsukemen if you're here for the noodles. Decked out in natural wood with semi-private booths and modern Japanese accents, this is a great date-night spot. There are also locations in Denton and Fort Worth.

Best State Fair Hack

Southside Steaks and Cakes

Lauren Drewes Daniels

The State Fair of Texas lasts about a month in the fall, but you can get bonafide fried food treats year-round at this South Dallas restaurant. Southside Steaks & Cakes won a Big Tex award in 2022 for its Peanut Butter Paradise, which is a honey bun rolled in funnel cake batter and injected with caramel before getting a dunk in a deep fryer. It's then topped with peanut butter and chocolate. You can also get cheesesteaks, which are a favorite at the State Fair.

Best Seafood

Green Point Seafood and Oyster Bar

Hank Vaughn

Green Point opened on Knox Street in 2023, bringing coastal town breeziness to Weir Plaza. It's from the Katz Brothers Hospitality Group (Beverly's and Clifton Club). It's open for lunch and dinner, and a seat at the horseshoe-shaped bar in the middle of the restaurant is a great perch. The space is chic and unfussy. Service is attentive but not stuffy. Oysters on the half shell are fresh and vary by day. Seafood is sourced from around the world and procured daily. If you're peckish and looking to indulge, order the La Perla Tower with 10 oysters, eight jumbo cocktail shrimp and chilled lobster tail for $95. Fun note: the drink menu is larger than the food menu.

  • 3129 Knox St., Dallas, 75205 Map

Best Restaurant Doing Good

Norma's Cafe

Norma's Cafe

Norma's has been attracting fans of home cooking since 1956. For more than 30 years on Thanksgiving, the Oak Cliff restaurant has been opened to people who can't afford a dinner, and the line is down the block. For its anniversary this year it offered plates of chicken-fried steak and slices for cake for $1.85, prices from the year it opened. The proceeds, $12,500, were donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Dallas.

Best Biscuits and Gravy

Stewart's

Danielle Beller

First of all, to the sweet crew at Stewart's: Sorry we've told everyone about the amazing breakfast at your quiet little abode. Lying low in an industrial park in Irving, Stewart's decor is simple and charming, and the breakfast burritos with homemade tortillas are satisfying, but it's the biscuits and gravy ingeniously served in a cup that has us hustling over in the morning. Be sure to add bacon or sausage to the top because if you're going to do it, do it right. Stewart's is only open weekdays only from 5:15 a.m. to noon.

Best Patio

Paradiso Cafe

Lauren Drewes Daniels

Paradiso's recently renovated patio certainly claims a top spot on the list of must-visit sites in the Dallas summertime. The coastal Mediterranean restaurant's central courtyard space boasts a grand allure, studded with colorful umbrellas, seating and a central fountain that just calls for pictures. Drop by for weekend brunch, when views are complemented by biscuits and gravy or the signature apricot-ricotta French toast, or at dinnertime, when the wood-fired pizza selection and handmade pastas make their debut. Unwind with $16 all-day cocktails, all while appreciating the quiet chatter and light music of the patio space.

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet

Ali Baba

Anisha Holla

There's certainly a good reason for the almost never-ending line outside the doors of Ali Baba from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. throughout the week (or 11–3 on weekends). That's when the 25-year-old Lebanese restaurant serves its renowned all-you-can-eat lunch. For only $20 on weekdays and $25 on weekends, the buffet has become known for its royal spread of Middle Eastern staples. For the amateur diner, it's an almost-overwhelming sight; self-serve plates are stacked high throughout the establishment, and huge trays are refilled every few minutes with freshly cooked kebabs, falafels, salads, dips and more. Don't leave without sampling the pita breads, baked in an open-fire oven behind the counter, or the signature rice pudding, which loyal Ali Baba patrons swear by. Just arrive earlier rather than later to make the most of the dine-in experience. Food is unlimited, but time isn't.

Best Boba

The Alley

Anisha Holla

Fresh-cooked tapioca balls, artfully ombréd drinks and vibey lounge space are hallmarks of Alley Boba, which has locations in Garland and Plano. The Taiwan-based bubble tea shop, originally the creative vision of graphic designer Mao Ting Chiu, first gained Instagram fame for its characteristic decor and photographable lounge space, but more recently has earned rightful acclaim for its bubble teas, complete with a warm scoop of some of the chewiest tapioca balls we've tried in the area. Loyalists swear by The Alley's signature purple rice drink, a tangy yogurt base that's sweetened with pockets of sticky purple rice, or the brown sugar creme brulee boba, streaked with brown sugar swirl and textured with fluffy mounds of egg pudding. Browse through safe choices on the hard-to-miss "top 5" menu while munching on the signature croissant-waffles, decorated in fluffy chantilly cream and sprinkled in sugar.

