Best Luxury Gift Wrapper

Good things come in small packages. Even better things come in luxurious, experiential packages wrapped in the finest paper and bows. This seems to be the philosophy at Dallas Gift Wrap Creations, concierge gift wrapper to the stars. We mean this quite literally, as a photo of one of their creations, a birthday present to Taylor Swift from Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, was splashed across national headlines last year. CEO Anita Invancevic sources her rare materials from all over the world, including opulent wrapping paper all the way from Switzerland. When you're wanting to go above and beyond with a gift, sometimes what's on the outside counts as well.