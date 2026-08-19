The best Dallas restaurants and bars to host your fantasy football draft

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Ceedee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys participates in warmups prior to a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

It’s supposed to get up to 110 degrees this week in Dallas, which means one thing: fall and football season are around the corner. Except instead of the leaves changing color and blissfully falling to the ground in a light sway, they’ll just cook, shrivel up and plummet to the ground. Same train, different tracks. Anyways, football season means fantasy football, and the most important part of fantasy football is the draft. It’s an event of meaningful proportion, giving you and all your buddies a chance to rekindle for one night of football glory, putting your happiness for the rest of the fall on the shoulders of guys who couldn’t care less that you need 20 points out of them to win.

What’s as important as the draft itself is where you draft. Just like real estate, location is everything, so we compiled a list of the best places to host your fantasy football draft in Dallas.

Christies

2817 Greenville Ave., Lower Greenville

Christies is the place to be if you want to watch (and argue about) sports while you’re drafting. There are 69 HDTVs and two 120-inch projectors located throughout the building with plenty of high-top tables inside and on the patio. You’ll be able to feast your eyes on pretty much any game you can think of.

Dudley’s Sports Grill

2927 N. Henderson Ave., Knox-Henderson

This new-ish sports bar in the Knox-Henderson party-sphere has a $150 WAP Package that serves 6 to 8 people. Or get the $200 package for 8 – 12 people. And if you’ve ever wondered what WAP means, it’s wings, alcohol and pizza. They actually have superior bar food here.

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Ojo Locos Cantina

Multiple locations

Ojos Locos is holding Casa de Fantasy Draft, where leagues can reserve a draft party and receive 20 free tacos (for parties of six or more; one beverage purchase per person), $5 off 100-ounce balones (giant beer towers), and a $50 gift card to the commish toward a future $75 purchase.

Community Brewing

3110 Commonwealth Drive, Near Downtown

Community Brewing is one of the best spots in Dallas for big groups, with plenty of seating both inside the large taproom, or outside in the even-larger courtyard. For details, email info@communitybeer.com. Also, the from-scratch kitchen here, open Wednesday through Sunday, is about as good as the house-made beer.

HERO by HG

3090 Nowitzki Way, Victory Park

Hero in Victory Plaza is a large space with countless TVs and large projectors, perfect for a big sports atmosphere. With more than 24,000 square feet of space and six bars, there’s plenty of room to spread out. Make reservations online to secure a few tables. Get validated parking in any South Victory parking garage.

Katy Trail Ice House

3127 Routh St.

You can’t go wrong at Katy Trail Ice House. It’s got tons of outdoor courtyard space as well as indoor tables with ample TVs. We like how the outside tables are set up in sections with servers, so the service is always spot-on despite how crowded it can get. This is prime time people-watching space, and the margaritas are some of the best in the city.

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Lakewood Brewing

2302 Executive Drive, Garland

Another brewery, but for good reason, so shut up about it. Lakewood Brewing is winning the fantasy football draft game. They have several different spaces, plus a conference room with an HDMI hookup to host your draft. Make your reservations online and enjoy the silent car ride home after screaming at your best friends in a confined space for four hours.

The Nodding Donkey

2900 Thomas Ave., State-Thomas/Uptown

The Nodding Donkey is covered wall-to-wall with TVs and has become one of the best places to watch football in Dallas. The space offers a full bar, a dining room and outdoor patio seating, so there will be plenty of space for you and all your buddies. Make sure to take advantage of happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for deals on drinks and appetizers.

Sidecar Social

Addison and Frisco

Sidecar Social fits all the criteria to host your fantasy football draft, with plenty of seating including high-top tables, a large menu of classic favorites, a full bar and plenty of TVs. The laid-back lounge also has games such as Pop-A-Shot, foosball and darts, offering the perfect competitions to decide draft order. Meeting rooms can be rented; request more information online.

Stan’s Blue Note

2908 Greenville Ave.

The oldest sports bars in Dallas has recently gotten a refresh with a new upstairs party lounge, among other things (like bathrooms). They’re taking reservations for fantasy drafts. They offer wall-to-wall TVs in multiple rooms, pool tables and great service.