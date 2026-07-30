Restaurants

Team behind Michelin-starred Houston restaurant to open Masía in Uptown Dallas

The Uptown spot will be inspired by a Catalonian country farmhouse. Also, what even does that mean?
By Lisa PettyJuly 30, 2026
the front of a house with no back.
The future home of Masia.

Lisa Petty
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Houston-based Arrels Hospitality has announced its first Dallas restaurant and new concept, Masía. The group’s portfolio includes BCN Taste & Tradition, awarded one Michelin star in the guide’s first Texas edition in 2024, and MAD, a Madrid-style spot with a surrealistic vibe. A third concept, Rocambolesc, is a cafe and gelateria that supports a mission to provide opportunities to young adults with disabilities.

Not only will it be their first Dallas spot, but it’s also a unique one. A major renovation is going down for the space, which is located in a historic, tree-shaded neighborhood off McKinney Avenue and Fairmount Street in Uptown. They kept the front facade but razed the rest.

The menu will focus on Spanish cuisine and hospitality in the style of a “masía,” or Catalan country farmhouse. Chef Lenin Busquet, also boasting Michelin-starred experience across Spain, Mexico, and Peru, will lead the kitchen. She aims to show Dallasites why Spain is “one of the world’s most celebrated gastronomic cultures.” We’re here for it, chef.

What is a Catalan farmhouse? And can we rent it for a month?

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Because nobody remembers geography class, Catalonia is located in northeastern Spain. Its most well-known city is Barcelona. The area is bordered by mountains and the Mediterranean coast, and its signature cuisine reflects both distinct landscapes. Think hearty stews studded with seafood or sausage (or both), rustic breads rubbed with ripe tomatoes, and dishes influenced by France, its neighbor to the north.

The restaurant, a new build by Dallas-based Gensler Architects, will seat 86 guests inside and another 20 outside. Early renderings (see below) reflect a sleek, modern design, which will be accented by the private art collection of Arrels founder, Ignacio “Nacho” Torras. Masia is currently projected to open this coming winter.

Renderings of Masia.
Renderings of Masia.

Gensler

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Lisa Petty covers arts and culture for the Observer. Her career has spanned print, digital and broadcast journalism, as her fashion and lifestyle reporting has been featured by regional and national media outlets such as The Dallas Morning News, NBC and The New York Times. She was recognized with a Distinguished Achievement Award by Wade College, which is proudly displayed on a shelf next to her Participant Ribbon from the A.R. Davis Elementary Field Day.

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