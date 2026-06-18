A peek inside newly opened Palladino’s, the steakhouse straight out of Grand Central Station

The Aria room at Palladino's is fit for live music.

As a co-founder of Nick and Sam’s, restaurateur Joseph Palladino built his hospitality legacy in Dallas and helped shape the city’s contemporary dining scene. And while his roots are in New York City, he’s back to make another splash in the Lone Star State.

The Palladino’s location in Dallas, which is now open at 5959 Royal Lane in Preston Hollow, will be the restaurateur’s second: The first in the historic Grand Central Station in New York City.

The menu

Palladino’s is a modern steakhouse with prime cuts of meat, seafood, Italian-inspired dishes, sushi and elevated tableside experiences.

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The kitchen is led by executive chef Sam Hazen, who was at the helm at the New York City location, and Dallas chef de cuisine Henry Johnson. Johnson is a Culinary Institute of America graduate who has held various leadership roles in Dallas at Café Pacific, Cowboys Club at The Star, North Italia, Flower Child and Bistro 31.

There’s a telephone booth space in Palladino’s. “What’s that?” Asks all the kids. Courtesy of Palladino’s Palladino’s founder was an original co-founder of Nick and Sam’s. Expect high end steaks and all the necessary accoutrements. Courtesy of Palladino’s The front desk. Courtesy of Palladino’s The dining room. Courtesy of Palladino’s The bar at Palladino’s. Courtesy of Palladino’s

Together, the chefs have created a menu with items like the tableside trolley treat, which serves slow-roasted herb-crusted prime rib and entrees like breadstick veal milanese, miso-glazed Chilean bass, Maine lobster scampi, sushi, and Japanese A5 Wagyu.

The Space The design (by the Rockwell Group) channels New York City glamour through rich textures and architectural details with many nods to Dallas. The Aria and The National are two additional private event spaces inside Palladino’s. The Aria has a grand piano and a stage for live music and is named in honor of Joseph Palladino’s daughter. The National, named for the Dallas National Golf Club, where Palladino is a member. Palladino’s Steak & Seafood is now open at 5959 Royal Lane in Preston Hollow. The bar is open daily at 4:30 p.m., then dinner service runs from 5 to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 5 to 11 p.m., Friday through Sunday.