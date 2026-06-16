A Michelin-recognized BBQ joint is closing its rib-focused spin-off

When the Michelin Guide came to Texas, Goldee’s Bar-B-Q was highlighted with a Bib Gourmand distinction indicating a great meal at a reasonable price.

And while Michelin would hope to think they are behind the crowds of hungry diners that line up here on weekends, it was actually Texas Monthly that crowned Goldee’s as the No. 1 barbecue joint in Texas in 2021.

Ribbee’s set to close

Following the joint’s success, the owners of Goldee’s opened another barbecue spot called Ribbee’s, a no-frills, ribs-only joint in a space that was previously a Sonic. They did very little to transform the former drive-in except replace a few signs and coat the entire place in bright red paint.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food Alerts newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food & Drink

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

A trio of barbecue heavy hitters owns Ribbee’s, and they all come from prominent joints like La Barbecue, Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ, Micklethwait Craft Meats and Franklin Barbecue.

It opened on March 7, 2024, and today, they announced that the go-to for smoky ribs would be closing.

“We have some bittersweet news to share today. This will officially be our last week open at our current location, reads the Ribbee’s goodbye post, “Our final day of service will be Sunday, June 21st. We will be running our normal hours all week long, so there is still plenty of time to come get your barbecue fix.”

They noted that the closure was due to the building changing owners, and that the new landlords would take over the space to open a restaurant of their own.

Related No love for Dallas at the 2026 James Beard Awards

advertisement advertisement

The owners are working to find a new home for Ribbee’s so they can get the pits back up and running.

By the end of the week, the simple menu of beef or pork ribs with seasoned fries, homemade honey butter rolls, pickles and a drink will be no more until a new location is found.

“Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown us. Let’s make this last week a great one,” closes the farewell post.