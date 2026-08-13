East Dallas dive bar Strangeways takes its punches, turns 15 on brand

Beloved East Dallas bar Strangeways — and one of our 50 Best Bars in Dallas — is celebrating its 15th anniversary this August. The bar first opened its doors on August 3, 2011, and later this month it will transform its interior to celebrate its crystal anniversary with two unique musical performances.

On Friday, Aug. 21, and Saturday, Aug. 22, a live string quartet will perform hair metal hits from the 1980s in the round. This is the latest installment of the Concert in Candlelight series at the bar presented by Open Classical.

A musician approached Strangeways co-owner Rosie Ildermaro with the concept: an ’80s hair-metal concert.

“I’m like, ‘I want some Twisted Sister, please’,” Ildermaro recalls. “And he starts like naming off some Twisted Sister songs. I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah!’ I think that it’s fun, nostalgic, happy, you know?”

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Everything the bar represents

Ildemaro says that the musical pairing is a perfect combination of everything the bar represents. Last year, at its inaugural performance, the quartet played post-punk and new wave favorites that are staples of the bar’s playlist, including songs by The Smiths, Joy Division, The Cure, and others. Ildemaro says that the Concert in Candlelight series is one of her favorite events they host, the other being weddings.

Strangeways is celebrating 15 years. Lauren Drewes Daniels

“[It feels] damn good,” Ildemaro says about the bar’s anniversary, adding that it’s surreal.

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Ildemaro co-owns Strangeways with her brother, Eric Sanchez. The two work behind the bar most days, chatting with regulars, pouring drinks from a highly curated beer and spirits selection, and serving scratch-made food. Although it’s been 15 years, Sanchez still remembers what the bar’s first two customers ordered.

“I hadn’t worked beyond the bar. We had just done this construction shit for a year,” Sanchez recalled as The Smiths’ “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now” played overhead. “And I do this fucking corny–like I forgot how to take care of people–And I go, ‘Hello, welcome to Strangeways.’ Like, so fucking cornball, you know?

The vodka soda people too

“And so, I’m all proud. I’m, like, cool, we’re going to walk these guys through the beers–like my first beer I pour or whatever. And I’ll never forget that. I’m so stoked, like, ‘All right, what’s it going to be?’ He goes, ‘Oh a vodka soda,’ and the buddy goes, ‘Yeah, I’ll have one, too.’ Like Goddamn it. I so wanted to pour one of those Goddamn beers over there and talk about it. Now, full circle, we love our vodka soda people.”

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A costly, but worth it, legal fight

Sticking around for 15 years is a milestone achievement for any business, especially in Dallas. Just a few years ago, it looked like Strangeways’ days were numbered, as a dispute over ownership of the building the bar occupies had the Sanchez and Ildemaro considering calling it quits.

The owners had to fight for their first right of refusal, as stipulated in their lease agreement, when the building hit the market. Would-be owners Pasha and Sina Heidari, who operate Bowen House, St. Martin’s Wine Bistro, and other Dallas dining destinations, took legal action against then-building owner Anna Martinez and the Strangeways siblings in their bid to acquire the property. After a prolonged and costly legal battle that included the Heidaris’ lawyer, Jonathan Hernon of Holmes Firm PC, even subpoenaing this author, the parties settled out of court.

“I always use the comparison of imagine going 12 rounds being a boxer,” Sanchez said. “Both just beat the living shit out of each other. Your ears are ringing. Your eyes are just completely closed shut. You can barely breathe, and you’re both still standing, you know? But the ref is holding up your arm. You can’t hear the cheers. … I don’t feel like we won. We did. We definitely did. The place is ours. So, that’s amazing, but it was just such a freaking beating.”

They closed on the property on Oct. 1, 2025. Although it’s been nearly a year since they became the sole owners of the property, Sanchez and Ildemaro say that things are finally starting to return to a sense of normalcy as attitudes shift away from farewells to a sense of gratitude that Strangeways remains part of the city’s cultural landscape.

“We’re happy to still be here. We’re very incredibly honored with everybody who stuck it out with us,” Sanchez said. “Three years later, up to our eyeballs in debt, but the title is ours. Thank you, everybody. Thank you to the attorneys. Thank you for all the free advice we got. And thank you to everybody that stuck it out and supported us and all the new people that keep coming in. We’re here for you guys.”

Tickets for the Concert in Candlelight performances at Strangeways are on sale now.