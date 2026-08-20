Why Tiffany Derry’s Shef Food + Wine is the single best culinary festival in North Texas

Both local and national talent will be serving plates and dinners all weekend long at Shef Food + Wine.

If you’ve not attended Shef Food and Wine, we need to talk. It’s a full weekend of standout food and hoopla, which you can read all about below, but the main event on Saturday night is a stellar line-up of food, flavors and soul. Yes, soul — these chefs really put their hearts into every dish.

Set up on the sprawling lawn of EpicCentral in Grand Prairie, chefs from around the country serve actual, amazing, high-end dishes. During the inaugural festival, Dallas Observer editor Lauren Drewes Daniels made two laps around the entire event. Two. Wasn’t easy, but she locked in.

This annual event is from James Beard Award-nominated chef, entrepreneur and T2D Concepts co-founder Chef Tiffany Derry. For the festival’s third year, she’s put together a stellar lineup, bringing on some of the country’s most celebrated culinary talents like Carla Hall (chef, Emmy Award-winning TV personality), Tristen Epps-Long (winner – Top Chef Season 22), Duff Goldman (TV Personality, chef and musician), and 40+ other acclaimed national and local chefs.

Together, they’re hosting food and wine events and experiences all weekend long from Friday, Oct. 9 to Sunday, Oct. 11, at EpicCentral in Grand Prairie, Texas.

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“This festival has always been about so much more than food and wine,” said Derry in a release. “It’s about bringing people together, celebrating our community, and creating opportunities for the next generation of culinary talent to learn, connect, and dream bigger.”

Derry and her business partner Tom Foley, who helped co-found Shef Food + Wine as well as T2D Concepts, are partnering with Roots Impact, a T2D Foundation that is investing in the next generation of hospitality professionals by focusing on equity, mentorship and community empowerment. A portion of the proceeds are to support scholarships, workforce development, mentorship and educational opportunities that help create lasting pathways into the culinary industry.

There are several different ticket options, making it easy to visit for a single event, an entire day, or the full weekend. Below are some highlighted ticket options.

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Friday, October 9

Sno Social at the Landing: Shef Food + Wine starts with the Sno Social at the Landing. It’s a block party hosted by Carla Hall that offers a meet-and-greet, treats from Derry’s latest concept, Syrup + Sno, live music and a lively atmosphere.

Shef Food + Wine starts with the Sno Social at the Landing. It’s a block party hosted by Carla Hall that offers a meet-and-greet, treats from Derry’s latest concept, Syrup + Sno, live music and a lively atmosphere. Shef Welcome Reception and Radici Collaborative Dinner: The day continues with the Shef Welcome Reception with cocktails and a live ice carving before diners make their way to Radici Wood Fired Grill (Grand Prairie) for an intimate, one-night-only collaborative dinner. Chef Tiffany Derry will be joined by acclaimed chefs Erick Williams, Silvia Barban, Mika Leon and Duff Goldman for this exclusive dinner experience.

The day continues with the Shef Welcome Reception with cocktails and a live ice carving before diners make their way to Radici Wood Fired Grill (Grand Prairie) for an intimate, one-night-only collaborative dinner. Chef Tiffany Derry will be joined by acclaimed chefs Erick Williams, Silvia Barban, Mika Leon and Duff Goldman for this exclusive dinner experience. Juke Joint at the Landing: After dinner, the night concludes with the Juke Joint at the Landing. This afterparty is inspired by Southern juke joints, the grassroots nightlife make-shifts in the South that gave post-emancipated African Americans a place to enjoy music, drinks and dancing. Throughout the night, late-night bites from Kenny Gilbert, Tobias Dorzon, Kevin Lee and Shirley Chung will be served with cocktails.

After dinner, the night concludes with the Juke Joint at the Landing. This afterparty is inspired by Southern juke joints, the grassroots nightlife make-shifts in the South that gave post-emancipated African Americans a place to enjoy music, drinks and dancing. Throughout the night, late-night bites from Kenny Gilbert, Tobias Dorzon, Kevin Lee and Shirley Chung will be served with cocktails. Friday Tickets (all prices include taxes and fees) Sno Social at the Landing: $16.75 Restaurant Takeover with Shef Tiffany and Friends: $356.07 The Juke Joint at the Landing: $137.15 Bundle (Restaurant Takeover & Grand Tasting on Sat): $492.89 VIP Bundle (Restaurant Takeover & VIP Grand Tasting on Sat): $602.35

(all prices include taxes and fees)

See all tickets for Friday, October 9

The restaurant takeover on Saturday, October 10 is one of the most anticipated events of Shef Food + Wine.

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Saturday, October 10

Pickleball Tournament and The First Bite: The heart of Shef Food + Wine begins with the Tournament of Pickleball Champions, where ticket holders can compete against their favorite celebrity chefs. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., attendees can enjoy The First Bite, which is a celebration of North Texas culinary talent from local chefs and makers. Highlighted restaurants are Zavala’s BBQ, Roots Chicken Shak, Chef Fitzgerald Dodd, Chef Nikky Phinyawatana, Winsome Prime, Cookie Society, Breakfast Brothers and Smokey John’s. Curated wine experiences, artisan vendors and meet-the-chef events will also be taking place at that time. Erick Williams is hosting a Guest Chef Panel with Ope, Nyesha Arrington, Tavel Bristol-Joseph and Simone Byron where they’ll share candid conversations about building successful careers in the hospitality industry.

The heart of Shef Food + Wine begins with the Tournament of Pickleball Champions, where ticket holders can compete against their favorite celebrity chefs. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., attendees can enjoy The First Bite, which is a celebration of North Texas culinary talent from local chefs and makers. Grand Tasting: The festival’s marquee Grand Tasting, where nationally acclaimed chefs, premium wine and spirits, live entertainment and exclusive VIP experiences come together to close out the evening.

The festival’s marquee Grand Tasting, where nationally acclaimed chefs, premium wine and spirits, live entertainment and exclusive VIP experiences come together to close out the evening. Saturday Tickets (all prices include taxes and fees) Pickleball Tournament Player: $142.53 The First Bite: $55.06 Wine Experience: $55.06 Grand Tasting: $164.52 VIP Grand Tasting: $273.97

(all prices include taxes and fees)

See all tickets for Saturday, October 10

Sunday, October 11

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A “Shef Matinee” will close out Shef Food + Wine, but the event is to be determined. It’s described as concluding the event with a relaxed and entertaining experience that offers guests an inspiring finale filled with conversation, mini sips and bites.

The Celebrity Lineup

Over 40 different celebrated national and local chefs are making their way to Grand Prairie for Shef Food + Wine:

Chef Tiffany Derry: Co-Founder Shef Food + Wine, T2D Concepts

Tom Foley: Co-Founder Shef Food + Wine, T2D Concepts

Carla Hall: Chef, Emmy Award-winning TV Personality

Kristen Kish: Chef, Emmy-nominated TV Host for Top Chef

Duff Goldman: Chef & TV Personality

Silvia Barban: Top Chef Competitor and Restaurateur

Erick Williams: James Beard Award-winning Chef

Michael Voltaggio: Chef & TV Personality

Angelo Sosa: Chef & Author

Tristen Epps-Long: Chef + Top Chef Winner Season 22

Kevin Bludso: Award-winning Chef & Restaurateur

Arnold Myint: Chef-Owner & Restaurateur

Tavel Bristol-Joseph: Chef & Restaurateur

Nyisha Arrington: Chef, TV Personality & Restaurateur

Joe Bastianich: Restaurateur & TV Personality

Rebecca Swindle: Chef

Tobias Dorzan: Chef, Restaurateur & TV Personality

Osei Blackett “Picky”: Chef, Restaurateur

Eduardo Ossorio: Chef

Anastasia Quinones-Pittman “AQ”: James Beard-Nominated Chef

Shirley Chung: Chef & TV Personality

Mika Leon: Chef, TV Personality, Author & Restaurateur

Opeyemi “Ope” Amosu: Chef, Restaurateur

Kevin Bludso: Chef, Restaurateur & TV Personality

Dawn Burrell: Top Chef Finalist

Kenny Gilbert: Chef

Marcus Davis: Chief Steward, Entrepreneur & Radio Host

Uno Immanivong: Chef

Samir Dhurandhar: Chef

Peja Krstic: Chef

Kevin Lee: Chef

Meika “MiMi J” Johnson: Chef

Joe Zavala: Chef

Simone Byron: Chef

RJ Yoakam: Chef

Fitzgerald Dodd: Chef

Nikky Phinyawatana: Chef

Robin McBride: Owner and Founder

Lady Jade: Emcee for Saturday’s Signature Festival Experience

To see the entire weekend line-up, for more information, and to get updates, visit the Shef Food + Wine website. All tickets are on sale now at Eventeny.