Fro-yo gets fancy: Australian brand Yo-Chi brings 2 cafe-style shops to Dallas

Our sports teams may be leaving the city, our art may be painted over, and our history might be getting dozed, but somehow it’s Australia on its way to softening one of many blows Dallas has taken this year with the revival of late-2000s frozen yogurt culture.

They’re doing it by opening Yo–Chi, the Melbourne-born frozen yogurt brand’s first-ever U.S. location this fall. It will open later this year at 5710 W. Lovers Lane, and a second location is slated to open shortly after at NorthPark Center. What this Aussie brand hopes to bring to Dallas is somewhere fun enough for a first date, low-key enough for a Tuesday, and no dress code or $30 cocktail required.

Yo-Chi looks like the rebrand that all the other frozen yogurt shops in the U.S. needed but weren’t able to deliver on. Its color palette is pretty neutral, but the interior takes a modern approach that both millennials and Gen Z are having a moment with right now. A photo inside here would have done numbers on a 2013 Tumblr account.

It may look otherwise, but Yo Chi put just as much thought into the menu as the interior.

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The biggest difference with Yo-Chi and our nostalgic fro-yo shops is the quality and variety of ingredients. Yo-Chi uses fresh milk with live probiotics to make the yogurt rather than powdered mixes. It also offers organic, ethically sourced açaí as an alternative base.

Signature tart, classic vanilla, chocolate, salted butterscotch, cookies and cream, coconut, mango and strawberry cream are the current selection of core and seasonal yogurt flavors.

All of them can be customized at a self-serve topping bar with over 40 toppings, including familiar fresh-cut fruit, nuts and chocolate chips, plus mini mochi, pistachio spread and scoopable cookie dough. There will even be a hot bar stocked with warm brownies, premium sauces and gooey chocolate chunk cookie cake.

Warm brownies on a hot bar? We could stop there since we’re already sold, but there’s more.

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Yo Chi may be an Aussie’s idea, but this fro-yo shop is so Dallas.

Every venue has an open layout with free Wi-Fi, communal topping stations, and social energy centered on something besides $10 coffee and matcha. Rather than selling bottles of water, there is a free refill station for everyone, whether you buy something or not, and it will be a tip-free establishment.

Yo-Chi Dallas is the brand’s second international venue, following Singapore, opening in August 2025. Another highly anticipated opening in the UK is happening this month. It seems the Dallas location will be the first of many new shops to open around the U.S., or in Dallas. It’s arriving in Inwood Village, but this spot would land perfectly somewhere in Uptown.

We don’t have an opening date yet, but the brand is posting updates on Instagram, where you can follow along until they open their doors.

Yo-Chi at The Pavilion on Lovers Lane, at 5710 W. Lovers Lane, Ste. 101 is expected to open this summer.

The store at NorthPark Center is expected to open in late November.