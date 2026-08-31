Restaurants

Fro-yo gets fancy: Australian brand Yo-Chi brings 2 cafe-style shops to Dallas

It's like a giant salad bar, but ... not salad. The self-serve topping bar has more than 40 options and warm section with brownies.
By Aaren Prody
Two hands holding wooden spoons over Yo-Chi frozen yogurt cups topped with Oreo cookies, chocolate chips, wafer rolls, fresh strawberries, sour candy strips, and popping boba.
This brand new spot is making fro-yo cool again.
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Our sports teams may be leaving the city, our art may be painted over, and our history might be getting dozed, but somehow it’s Australia on its way to softening one of many blows Dallas has taken this year with the revival of late-2000s frozen yogurt culture.

They’re doing it by opening YoChi, the Melbourne-born frozen yogurt brand’s first-ever U.S. location this fall. It will open later this year at 5710 W. Lovers Lane, and a second location is slated to open shortly after at NorthPark Center. What this Aussie brand hopes to bring to Dallas is somewhere fun enough for a first date, low-key enough for a Tuesday, and no dress code or $30 cocktail required.

Yo-Chi looks like the rebrand that all the other frozen yogurt shops in the U.S. needed but weren’t able to deliver on. Its color palette is pretty neutral, but the interior takes a modern approach that both millennials and Gen Z are having a moment with right now. A photo inside here would have done numbers on a 2013 Tumblr account.

Yo-Chi frozen yogurt shop interior with pink tiled walls, wooden stools and tables, a colorful mural, disco ball, and a "SHARE THE CHI" neon sign above the self-serve yogurt counter.
It may look otherwise, but Yo Chi put just as much thought into the menu as the interior.

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The biggest difference with Yo-Chi and our nostalgic fro-yo shops is the quality and variety of ingredients. Yo-Chi uses fresh milk with live probiotics to make the yogurt rather than powdered mixes. It also offers organic, ethically sourced açaí as an alternative base.

Signature tart, classic vanilla, chocolate, salted butterscotch, cookies and cream, coconut, mango and strawberry cream are the current selection of core and seasonal yogurt flavors.

All of them can be customized at a self-serve topping bar with over 40 toppings, including familiar fresh-cut fruit, nuts and chocolate chips, plus mini mochi, pistachio spread and scoopable cookie dough. There will even be a hot bar stocked with warm brownies, premium sauces and gooey chocolate chunk cookie cake.

Warm brownies on a hot bar? We could stop there since we’re already sold, but there’s more.

Long self-serve topping bar at Yo-Chi with bowls of fresh fruit, candy, and rainbow sprinkles under woven pendant lights, with a neon "SHARE THE CHI" sign in the background.
Yo Chi may be an Aussie’s idea, but this fro-yo shop is so Dallas.

Every venue has an open layout with free Wi-Fi, communal topping stations, and social energy centered on something besides $10 coffee and matcha. Rather than selling bottles of water, there is a free refill station for everyone, whether you buy something or not, and it will be a tip-free establishment.

Yo-Chi Dallas is the brand’s second international venue, following Singapore, opening in August 2025. Another highly anticipated opening in the UK is happening this month. It seems the Dallas location will be the first of many new shops to open around the U.S., or in Dallas. It’s arriving in Inwood Village, but this spot would land perfectly somewhere in Uptown.

We don’t have an opening date yet, but the brand is posting updates on Instagram, where you can follow along until they open their doors.

Yo-Chi at The Pavilion on Lovers Lane, at 5710 W. Lovers Lane, Ste. 101 is expected to open this summer.

The store at NorthPark Center is expected to open in late November.

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Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.

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