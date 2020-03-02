The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Lila Downs, Harry Connick Jr., 88 Fingers Louie and More

Given that Super Tuesday is happening this week, you'll probably need to find some escape from all the politics. And how can you hear all the political discussions if your ears are ringing from standing too close to the speakers at too many live concerts? Hopefully, you can't. And here to aid you in obtaining relief through temporary hearing loss, are 10 shows to check out this week.

The Red Pears

7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Ruins, 2653 Commerce St., $12-$15 at eventbrite.com

One hot summer day in 2014, a seed was planted somewhere around El Monte, California. It happened the moment musicians Henry Vargas and José Corona started talking about starting a band. The two played their first show, with Vargas on guitar and vocals, Corona on drums, at an open mic hosted by a local church. However, the tree that would later produce The Red Pears didn't really take root until the addition of Patrick Juarez on bass. About a year into its growth, the band released their album We Bring Anything to the Table … Except Tables, We Can’t Bring Tables to the Table — and that was it, The Red Pears finally fell from the tree and were ready to be consumed by the masses. That means you. Swing by Ruins on Wednesday night to catch this El Monte, California gem. Jacob Vaughn

La Pompe

8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge, 2626-2630 Commerce St., free

Self-described as "A little bit of gypsy, a little bit of French, a whole lotta swing!," the four members of La Pompe bring a completely unique perspective to the local music scene. With a mandolin, guitar and upright bass anchoring Kat Hackett's charming vocals, their music swells with nostalgia and brims with a breezy pep that will have audiences tapping their toes and transported back in time to French cafés or dimly lit New York jazz haunts. You'll likely recognize several songs in their vast songbook, but they're quick to also bust out an original composition or put a current spin on an old standard. Kick back and enjoy the free show as the band takes center stage Wednesday. Jeff Strowe

North By North

8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St., $10 at door

Touring behind their new album Get Weird, the Chicago rockers in North By North will roll through North Texas for a set at Double Wide, featuring Dallas native singer-songwriter Billy Law and others. The brainchild of Nate Girard (guitar, vocals) and Kendra Blank (drums), North By North was formed in 2012 and has performed hundreds of times in several countries. The band will share the stage with Billy Law, Danielle Grubb and Paper Saints. Jacob Vaughn

She-Rock

6:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St., Denton, $10 at eventbrite.com

The light-purple-skinned heroine on the vibrant, eye-catching gig poster for the two-day She-Rock event in Denton is stylized after the She-Ra: Princess of Power cartoon series, and like last year’s event, this year’s poster for the two-day concert boasts a similarly attention-grabbing lineup of 25 all-female or female-fronted bands, singer-songwriters and acts, including musical performances by Jessie Frye, Summer Dean, Claire Morales, Holly and the Mystery Lights, Trees Marie and the Heavy Hearts, Lorelei K, Helium Queens and Girls Rock Dallas Year-Round Band — to name a few. At last year’s first mini-fest, the Denton-based nonprofit Friends With Benefits behind She-Rock raised $4,000 for American Women’s Veterans of Denton. This year, She-Rock returns to celebrate International Women’s Day (which is on Sunday, March 8) with more bands on three stages to benefit Girls Rock Dallas and the Denton Music and Arts Collaborative’s You Are Here Program, which helps local artists receive mental health care. Daniel Rodrigue

The 40 Acre Mule, Dead Flowers and more

8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $17 at seetickets.us

We like Three Links a lot. In fact, we've given the Deep Ellum club multiple best venue awards over the last several years. Now, they're celebrating their seventh anniversary with an impressive bill Friday. Three local favorites take the stage to ring in another year of great live music, including roots rock five-piece band The 40 Acre Mule, known for their highly infectious live performances, and who also released their debut album late last year titled Gooodnight and Good Luck. Also onstage will be rock 'n' roll outfit Dead Flowers and longtime Denton alt-country rock band Slobberbone. Three Links will continue the anniversary celebration Saturday night with a no-cover punk rock karaoke with a live band. Diamond Rodrigue

88 Fingers Louie

7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $17 at seetickets.us

In celebration of Three Links' seventh time around the sun, Elm Street's one and only punk club will be hosting three nights of absolutely epic shows. On night two, longtime, Chicago-based, melodic hardcore band 88 Fingers Louie will be supported by those satirical art-rockers from Phoenix, Playboy Manbaby, and Dallas punk rockers From Parts Unknown. 88 Fingers Louie is where guitarist Dan "Mr. Precision" Wleklinski and bassist Joe Principe of Rise Against got their start. Wleklinski is still in the band, which got its name from a Flintstones gangster who sells bad pianos. The band has had a rocky history. In their 27 years as a band, 88 Fingers Louie has been active for a total of about 12 years, with lots of stops and starts along the way. Their last seven years together in their current lineup have been their longest time they've spent as an active band, with 2017's Thank You for Being a Friend being their first release in almost 20 years. If not for 88 Fingers Louie alone, this show should also be attended for Playboy Manbaby's incredible live show. David Fletcher

Avi Kaplan

8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., $24 at prekindle.com

One of Avi Kaplan's primary goals as a musician is "to hopefully soothe souls like music soothed mine." A lifetime anxiety sufferer, the singer-songwriter emphasized soulful rhythms and encouraging lyrics when crafting the songs that comprise his latest EP, I'll Get By. Produced by indie veteran Mike Mogis, the new tracks delve into the aftermath of a relationship with reserved grace and appreciation rather than disappointment and regret. With melodic harmonies and gentle pedal steel, the songs aren't exactly frenetic celebrations, but they do pull back enough to find a sweet middle ground. Kaplan earned his stripes playing large venues as a member of Pentatonix, but over the last few years, he's found a groove playing more intimate theaters like the Kessler where his songs can command quiet spaces. Jeff Strowe

Lila Downs

8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., $39 at attpac.org

The Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer Lila Downs will be lighting up the stage at Winspear Opera House on Saturday. About five years after Downs broke out with her album Ofrenda, she achieved critical and commercial success with the release of La Sandunga, the artist’s debut studio album. Today, Downs is not only known for her powerful voice, stage presence and storytelling; through her career, she’s used her music to tackle social injustice. Don’t miss the music icon this weekend. Jacob Vaughn

Harry Connick Jr.

7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., $92.75 at attpac.org

Harry Connick Jr. has jam-packed his life with the pursuit of many talents. He’s been in movies, in TV shows and acted on Broadway. But besides all of that, he’s sold over 28 million albums around the globe, he’s been ranked in the top 60 best-selling male artists in the U.S. by the Recording Industry Association of America and has put out countless chart-topping records in his decades-long career. And this weekend, you can see some of those talents in action at Winspear Opera House. Jacob Vaughn

LockJohnson's Showcase

7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Louie Louie's Piano Bar, 2605 Elm St., $15 at door

Every Sunday night, acts like Shaun Martin, Cure for Paranoia and many others hop onstage for an artist showcase that has rocked Louie Louie's Piano Bar for the last two years. Even Alessia Cara joined in this year. Presented by local musician and promoter Gino “LockJohnson” Iglehart, LockJohnson's Playground showcase has become a staple for many North Texans' Deep Ellum music experience. If you haven't already, stroll into Louie Louie's on a Sunday night. You'll like what you hear. Jacob Vaughn