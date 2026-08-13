These artists are not coming to Dallas this year because they canceled their shows

It’s been a year of wonderful concerts: Lady Gaga, Nine Inch Nails (again) and Mac DeMarco. We still have Doja Cat to look forward to this fall. Not to mention all of the local shows we’ve got penciled in for nearly every weekend on our calendars. However, 2026 hasn’t gone without a slew of canceled concerts, and we still have tickets from last year that are awaiting an official rescheduling date.

This week, thousands will descend upon Arlington for the long-overdue return of BTS, who were forced to cancel shows during the pandemic, and then took a several-year hiatus so that members could complete their mandatory Korean military service. Their fanbase has been waiting years for the day to come. But not every fan is as lucky as the BTS Army, and some tours are canceled and never rescheduled.

There are many reasons why a band or artist may cancel their shows, or at least lots of reasons they say they’re canceling shows. Sometimes it’s an injury, other times it’s economic and travel issues, but more often than not, it’s low ticket sales. No matter the reason, it’s a major bummer for the rest of us.

We’re not here to speculate; we’re just here to inform you of who’s no longer coming and who has yet to reschedule their return after a canceled show last year. We have no crystal ball, so cross your fingers and hope the list doesn’t get any longer this year.

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Concerts Canceled or Postponed in 2026:

“PlayStation: The Concert“

In celebration of its 30-year history, PlayStation announced a live orchestral performance of some of its most well-known soundtracks, accompanied by a companion immersive visual experience. The show, which was scheduled for March 5 at the Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth, was canceled.

“JUNTOS,” Jorge Medina and Josi Cuen

Several Latin American artists have been forced to cancel legs of their tours in the United States for visa issues. In the summer of 2025, most of the JUNTOS collaboration tour between Jorge Medina and Josi Cuen was postponed, including a show at Dos Equis Pavilion. Some shows have been rescheduled for this year, including concerts in Laredo and Edinburg, but Dallas, Houston and San Antonio have not received rescheduled dates.

“Secret Love Tour,” Dry Cleaning

Post-punk English rock band Dry Cleaning was set to bring an intimate show to the Texas Theatre. The band, citing economic constraints, was forced to reschedule their shows, dropping Dallas from the lineup. There has been no indication that a Dallas show would be rescheduled. “We have had to make the difficult decision to move our Jan/Feb ‘26 US tour to May,” the band wrote on social media. “This is due to a number of factors not least of which the increasingly hostile economic forces that govern touring in the present day.”

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“Big Ass Stadium Tour,” Post Malone

Post Malone has canceled Dallas shows before, he even has an abandoned North Texas music festival. The Grapevine-bred artist was scheduled to come to McLane Stadium in Waco with Jelly Roll but delayed the stadium tour to complete upcoming new music. In the reschedule, the concert in Waco was completely canceled.

“Fifty Something Tour,” Rush

Rush embarked on their first international tour since the passing of original drummer Neil Peart. The tour was scheduled to open in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena on June 24, but the concert had to be rescheduled after a border snafu held the band back. Then rescheduled shows on June 30 and July 2 had to be postponed again after band members fell ill. Fortunately, they eventually brought their double-fretted guitars to Fort Worth on July 11 and 13, and all was well.

“Kimokawaii Tour,” North West and Molly Santana

Daughter of Kanye West, North West, is starting her music career off strong by following in her father’s footsteps and upsetting fans. North was to embark on a 14-date national tour, beginning in Dallas. The tour was canceled with little explanation, but if we had to guess, the 13-year-old probably had a book report she forgot about.

“Takeover Tour,” Eric Reprid

Eric Reprid is an independent rapper known for gifting the world the word “badussy.” William Shakespeare reincarnated has been on a national tour and recently extended it with August concerts in Dallas and Houston. Scheduled to play rooms at both cities’ House of Blues venues, he announced their cancellation hours before he was supposed to take the stage in Dallas on Aug. 12. “Hey guys i’m really sorry to have to say this but the last two shows have to be cancelled. unfortunately it wasn’t my call to make,” he wrote on Instagram.

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2025 Concerts Pending Rescheduling:

“4218 Tour” Julión Álvarez

Mexican singer Julión Álvarez was forced to postpone his May 2025 sold-out show at AT&T Stadium when his work visa was revoked. The show, which sold 50,000 tickets, was set to be rescheduled; however, a new date has not yet been announced.

“We have no way of entering the United States and fulfilling our commitment to all of you. This situation is out of our hands — this is the information I have and what I can share with all of you,” the artist said in the video announcing the postponement.

“I’m Still Shinin’ Tour,” 4Batz

Local rapper 4Batz was set to embark on a nationwide tour, with a November concert on home turf at the House of Blues Dallas. The entire tour was canceled with no official statement ever released.

4batz cancelled his tour without saying shit that's nice love that — BREN (@G0TITFRMHERMAMA) October 16, 2025

Sex Pistols

The Sex Pistols were about to make a heavily anticipated return to the Longhorn Ballroom, 47 years after a notorious show involving former bassist Sid Vicious playing through a waterfall of a nosebleed while the crowd launched beer bottles and anger at the punk band. The 2025 show was postponed after guitarist Steve Jones broke his wrist. The tour was rescheduled, and the Sex Pistols will play the Longhorn Ballroom Friday, Sept. 11.