10 Best Concerts of the Week: Anvil, Flickerstick, Kraftwerk and More

Instead of seeing Kid Rock this week, check out these 10 incredible shows around Dallas, Denton and Fort Worth. Starting off the week, local music fans will have a chance to see one of this city's favorite bands open for the legendary post-punk band Gene Loves Jezebel lead by Jay Aston. Things go hard on Friday with concerts from psychobilly band Nekromantix, '80s metal pioneers Anvil and the man who made the robot voice an inescapable feature of hip-hop and R&B, T-Pain. It's all about nostalgia over the weekend with performances by Flickerstick Saturday night in Dallas and, well, just about every local act you remember from the mid-'00s on Sunday at Dan's Silverleaf in Denton. If you're in the mood for something completely different, look at what's going on around the corner at Andy's on Saturday. Pop singer Halsey plays Tuesday night on one side of Fair Park while an electronic group that has inarguably changed music history performs on the other.
Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel
7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Trees, 2709 Elm St., $21 at axs.com
British post-punk band Gene Loves Jezebel was formed in 1980 by twin brothers Jay and Michael Aston. The band was responsible for dozens of singles throughout the '80s and early '90s, gaining them a huge following in the U.K. and the U.S., though their earlier work was far more popular across the pond. Despite their success, Gene Loves Jezebel was plagued with intra-band turmoil and frequent roster changes. These problems came to a head in 1997 when legal disputes between the brothers ultimately led to the creation of two different versions of the band — Michael Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel and his brother's version, which plays Thursday night at Trees. Jay Aston's band is touring with Dallas' beloved dark wave band Rosegarden Funeral Party, which will provide opening support alongside Dallas tribute band Le Cure.
Anvil
5 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Ridglea Room, 3309 Winthrop Ave., $15 at stubwire.com
Canadian heavy metal band Anvil is the ultimate underdog. The band's touching story of being one of the progenitors of 1980s metal and subsequently being overlooked by the music industry was chronicled in the award-winning documentary Anvil! The Story of Anvil in 2008. The band had minor success throughout the '80s, and their biggest album was their Metal Blade Records debut Strength of Steel in 1987, which only managed to rise to No. 191 on the Billboard 200. For over 15 years, the band lived in complete obscurity with its members taking regular jobs driving catering trucks and working construction. The documentary served its purpose, however, reigniting interest in the defunct band as forgotten legends in the history of metal. Since the documentary's release, Anvil has been a much sought-after act, taking on tours around the world and to the Ridglea Room in Fort Worth on Friday.
Nekromantix
7 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Amplified Live, 10261 Technology Blvd. E., $20+ at seetickets.us
Hot off an East Coast tour with legendary punk band Dead Kennedys, Danish-American psychobilly band Nekromantix brings its wild antics to the Amplified Live stage this Friday night. Nekromantix have had something of a hard go at it since forming in Copenhagen in 1989. Even by the time the band had released its first album later that year, the three-person lineup had shifted, making bass player and singer Kim Nekroman the only original member. Almost two dozen musicians have passed through the Nekromantix ranks across three decades and nine studio albums. The band's most recent release, a concert film and live album companion titled 3 Decades of Darkle celebrates songs from across the band's entire catalog of spooky songs performed in front of a sold-out crowd. Symphonic brass punk collective The Wee-Beasties and The Chilling Archives open the show.
T-Pain
7 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Performance Pl., $39.50+ at axs.com
Back in April, robot-voiced rapper and record producer T-Pain made headlines when he took to TikTok to complain about lackluster ticket sales for his May 18 show at The Factory in Deep Ellum. "What the fuck Dallas?" T-Pain asked his followers on TikTok, "let me know what I did." Taking the advice from fans citing safety concerns, T-Pain decided that Deep Ellum was not the best place to hold the show and decided to reschedule and relocate it to the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie. No telling if the venue change or the exchange with fans itself boosted ticket sales, but one thing remains puzzling: If T-Pain was concerned about the safety of fans in Deep Ellum, why is he hosting his afterparty there at Bottled Blonde? In any case, T-Pain may be a polarizing figure in recent music history, but this is a guy who knows how to write a hook and get the crowd going.
Flickerstick
6 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $60 at livenation.com
Alternative rock band Flickerstick got started in Denton in 1997, doing the local band thing for about three years before it got the call to compete on the VH1 series Bands On the Run in 2001. The show followed four bands from around the country. In the show, each band was assigned to play a gig in a selected city and asked to set the prices and promote the shows themselves. The bands were given $20 a day per band member as well as gas, phone cards and a hotel room. The act that made the most money from ticket and merchandise sales won $50,000 in cash, $100,000 in equipment from Guitar Center, a showcase in front of recording executives and a fully-produced music video to be aired on VH1. That winner was Flickerstick, and the result was the now locally legendary album Welcoming Home the Astronauts. Now, after 13 years on hiatus, Flickerstick is back with all five original members for this reunion show.
The Bret Crow Show
7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., $7 at prekindle.com
So you're looking for something totally different on a Saturday night. You're tired of all the regular places around Dallas, and you're looking north for something to do. You hear Denton's got a great music scene for a relatively small city, and you're ready to just dive in to whatever it is you can find up there. Excellent. That's the right attitude to have before you bring a handful of dollars to Andy's Bar on the Denton Square Saturday night to see the party rock stylings of Flintlock Gypsy, Camp Anawanna, Hive Mind Honey and headliner The Bret Crow Show. As the name suggests, The Bret Crow Show is a showcase of bass player, singer, songwriter and loop artist Bret Crow. The songs you'll hear from Mr. Crow are not intended to weigh heavy on you. The lyrics are fun and light-hearted and always bring together crowds of people who are just as fun and light-hearted.
Dan's Silverleaf 20th Anniversary Throwdown
10 a.m. Sunday, June 26, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 N. Industrial St., sold out
Dan's Silverleaf pulled out all the stops when putting together the lineup for its 20th anniversary show this weekend, bringing together bands that have made the venue a North Texas icon for these last two decades. Kicking things off is none other than alt-country band Centro-matic, making its return to the stage. The event will also see performances by indie bands Baptist Generals and RTB2 as well as hard-rocking country band Slobberbone. Hares on the Mountain, Isaac Hoskins and the Glass Mountain Orchestra, Spooky Folk and Record Hop are also set to perform during this all-day event. The venue had also promised the performance of "A Much-Loved Top-Secret Artist We Can’t Announce Yet" at the 7 p.m. time slot and earlier this week they announced that it was none other than Sarah Jaffe. Tickets have been sold out for this show for some time, and they are hard to find on resale sites. It's a good time to have a friend in Denton.
mewithoutYou
7 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at South Side Music Hall, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd., $30 at prekindle.com
Philadelphia post-hardcore band mewithoutYou planned to say farewell to its fans in 2020. Thanks to the pandemic, those last goodbyes were postponed until this year, but the time has finally come to see the band one last time in Dallas before they go off to pursue other interests. mewithoutYou began when brothers Aaron and Michael Weiss started crafting free-ranging drums, bass and guitar around spoken word, soft and loud vocals as well as some of the deepest, most imaginative and sophisticated lyrics written in the already highly literate genre. Across two decades and seven albums, mewithoutYou explored themes of religiosity, confessionalism, pastoral reflections and many, many parables. Often mistaken as a Christian band, mewithoutYou has always approached the topic of God using Christian, Muslim and Jewish imagery without being evangelistic and often struggling with doubt.
Halsey
7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Dos Equis Pavilion, 1818 First Ave., $19+ at livenation.com
American pop singer Halsey came roaring into the public's consciousness in 2015 with the release of her debut album Badlands. The album went double platinum later that year on the strength of singles "Colors" and "Gasoline." Halsey has since gone on to work with several A-list names in the production of her four high-selling albums. Most recently, she worked with the Academy Award-winning team of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross in the production of her 2021 release If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. Now on the road with her Love and Power Tour, Halsey comes to Fair Park on Tuesday night with two special guests: Los Angeles pop band The Marías and social media sensation Abby Roberts.
Kraftwerk
7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave., $29.50 at ticketmaster.com
You might not realize it yet, but you love Kraftwerk. Formed in Düsseldorf, Germany, by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider in 1969, Kraftwerk completely revolutionized what it meant to be an electronic musician. Before Kraftwerk, electronic music was highly experimental and very hard for the average person to get into. When Hütter and Schneider picked up the equipment, though, their goal was to find the human heart beating within the machine. With sparse words and even sparser albums, Kraftwerk put its focus squarely on the manipulation of sounds to create moving compositions that live and breathe and feel like anything created with a traditional instrument. The band's work has been sampled by everyone from Afrika Bambaataa to Coldplay, and we can guarantee that if you love any electronic music or just any music with an electronic element to it, you have Kraftwerk to thank.