Kid Rock Concert Means More QAnon-ers and COVID Are Headed Our Way

Just when we thought things couldn't get worse, we find out that Kid Rock is coming to town. And crap, not only is he bringing his Dollar Store-brand of rock with him, but also his QAnon loving fans.
The rock-rapper (which is bad enough) and Republican stalwart will perform two shows on each day of two weekends, on Aug. 20-21 and Aug. 27-28, at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth. According to the venue's calendar, the Aug. 20, 21, and 28 shows are sold out and will probably be filled to the brim with COVID-carrying climate deniers and Pizzagate conspiracy propper-uppers.
How do we know this? Just consider Rock's loyal alt-right following. First, they came to Dallas for the For God & Country Patriot Roundup quack-a-thon gathering. Then they came for the Conservative Political Action Committee, which at least kicked out its crazier crew members — if you don't count former President Donald Trump. Now they've got an unofficial gathering in the form of four Kid Rock concerts.
Next time the QAnon crowd wants to get together to spread their nonsense and COVID variants, could they just save us all the time and hold them all in one, big, massive gathering instead of spreading them over the entire year? We almost look back fondly on the days they gathered without shame, sparing us the excuse of concerts by the likes of Kid Rock.
There are legitimate reasons to be concerned about the crowd Rock's sure to attract thanks to his place in Trump's Holy Trinity of Tiring along with Ted Nugent and Kanye West: People who bathe in conspiracies the way that Nero bathed in wine aren't really the type of folks you'd spot in line for a free vaccine. It doesn't help that they are gathering in an enclosed area to watch a guy whose bar lost its beer permit in Nashville for violating COVID guidelines. That's impressive, even when we don't expect much from someone whose music embodies syphilis.
And it gets even worse, because of course it does. According to Kid Rock's tour schedule, the show right before his first appearance at Billy Bob's Texas is at (wait for it) Sturgis Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, South Dakota. That name shouldn't just ring a bell, it should set off every tornado warning horn, car alarm and hand-cranked siren in a 100-mile radius.
Sturgis is holding its 40th annual super-spreading, uh, motorcycle and music festival right now. Last year, in the middle of a global pandemic, 460,000 people sporting uncovered faces (aside from their oversized beards) decided they were superhuman and hobbled together at the festival, unmasked, for 10 days.
To the surprise of no one at all, the Sturgis rally ended up becoming a super spreader site for the coronavirus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control conducted a study solely based on 2020's Sturgis rally and found that 80 percent of the patients interviewed came into contact with the virus after attending the festival. That still hasn't stopped many of the same people from returning to the barren wastelands of South Dakota for a chance to rub elbows with musicians and fellow bikers — and the new Delta variant on each other.
When will we finally learn from our mistakes? Judging by Kid Rock's continued career in music, we're not feeling hopeful.