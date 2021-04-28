Amid Calls for Cancellation, For God & Country Patriot Roundup Doubles Down on QAnon

Organizers want the For God & Country Patriot Roundup to be an annual event.

A petition aimed at canceling the QAnon-linked For God & Country Patriot Roundup event in Dallas has made the rounds in national media, garnering nearly 20,000 signatures.

Despite the mounting pressure, Colleen Morgan, the Dallas resident who started the petition, said she didn’t get any response from City Council members or the mayor's office when she sent it their way.

Dallas’ communication department has been throwing to the media the same statement since the event was announced.

“The city of Dallas is a welcoming city, bringing together people of many varied interests and ideas,” a Dallas spokesperson said in an email to the Observer. “As always, we will do our best to ensure Dallas residents and guests attending this event are safe while in our city.”

The For God & Country Patriot Roundup, scheduled May 28-31, will be hosted by Gilley’s Dallas and Omni Dallas Hotel. The event’s logo contains an acronym that stands for “Where we go one, we go all,” a QAnon slogan cribbed from the 1996 film White Squall. John Sabal, also known as “QAnon John,” and his wife, Amy, are organizing the event.

Ahead of the release of the event’s promo video, it seemed some of the negative attention about its affiliation with Q was beginning to get to Sabal.

“I’ll be totally honest, for a minute I thought about removing the Q references in our promo video because of the MASSIVE amount of negative publicity we have gotten in the MSM and continue to get. Mainly to protect the speakers etc. from any more hits,” Sabal wrote on his Telegram account.

But he felt vindicated after statements Lin Wood made at the Health and Freedom Convention in Tulsa earlier this month.

According to Newsweek , Wood made “Q gestures” and seemed to compare QAnon conspiracy theories to a religious revival in America. The prominent Georgia lawyer is set to speak at the convention in Dallas. Wood told the Tulsa crowd that Donald Trump had in fact won the presidency last November.

He continued, describing an ongoing battle between good and evil and the role God plays in it. "He's going to rebirth you into the spirit world and create exactly the person that he intended you to be," Wood said as he drew a "Q" with his index finger.

Drawing it again, he said, “There’s your Q. Q!” The audience roared with applause.

“Nah, we are going LOUD AND PROUD!!!” Sabal wrote on his Telegram.

“Lin Wood made HISTORY tonight in Tulsa…There is NO doubt in my mind about that! Q was not only fully verified, but VINDICATED publicly in an EXPLOSIVE way! This couldn’t come in better timing, as The Patriot Voice will magnify that TRUTH to an entirely new level!”

To make sure no one rains on their Q parade, III%ers (Three Percenters, a pro-Trump militia group) will be protecting the entire perimeter, and they hired an armed “world-class security team.” Sabal wrote: "There will be ZERO infiltration, and EVERYONE will be checked by name at the door. You will also be pat down."

The event will include such speakers as retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to Trump, as well as Sidney Powell, formerly a lawyer for both Flynn and Trump. Both Flynn and Powell have promoted the baseless claim that the presidential election was stolen from Trump, and both have spread other QAnon-linked conspiracy theories.

Also coming out for the fun times are Texas GOP chairman Allen West and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, an East Texas Republican.

The FBI has called QAnon a domestic terrorist threat, according to USA Today. It revolves around the idea that the so-called “deep state” is controlled by pedophiles among Hollywood elites and powerful Democratic politicians, all of whom are supposedly acting against Trump.

On Telegram, Sabal said the traction the petition against their event is getting is proof they are “over the target.”

“I view this as a sign that we are VERY powerful, and these people who are opposing us are DEEPLY afraid of the message we are about to deliver,” Sabal wrote. “This is spiritual warfare, God VERY MUCH wants this event to take place, and Satan is doing his damnedest to STOP it. WE WILL NOT ALLOW THAT TO HAPPEN.”

Someone started a counter-petition to Colleen Morgan’s. As of April 27, the counter-petition in support of the event has reached a little more than 4,800 signatures.