Heat-Related Illnesses Are 'Up Significantly' in Dallas

In a subsequent Facebook post, one Sparks fan wrote that she “passed out from the heat” ahead of the sold-out show. She reportedly wasn't the only one.
“There were several [others] who had also passed out..It was sooo beastly out there,” said the hardcore fan, who apparently recovered in time to watch the show.
This much is clear: Summers in Big D can be dangerously hot. The death of a local postal worker made headlines last month after he collapsed during his route on a day when the heat index soared to around 115 degrees.
Now, as the region faces another excessive heat warning, local officials are noting a rise in heat-related illnesses.
Excessive Heat Warning in DallasThe National Weather Service is advising North Texans that the region is under an excessive heat warning until Tuesday at 9 p.m. NWS meteorologist Steve Fano told the Observer that high temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 105, with heat-index values of up to around 110.
“Even though the excessive heat warning only goes through [Tuesday], we may be continuing that through the week,” Fano said.
We might even be seeing five consecutive days of 100 degree-plus temps, according to WFAA. And while the air feels scalding to many, Fano said other years have witnessed multiple excessive heat warnings, too: 1998, 2011 and “record-breaking” 1980.
Don’t hold your breath for any near-term relief. The next 10 days to two weeks will bring above-normal temperatures, Fano said.
One glimmer of hope: Fano said we may enjoy “at least some chances of rain over the next couple of months.” Phew.
"A lot of people are getting affected by the heat." – Christian Grisales, Dallas County Health and Human Servicestweet this
Heat-Related Illnesses on the Rise
Local health officials are sounding the alarm over the region’s scorching weather. A July 5 post from Medical City Healthcare notes: “Heat-related emergency cases have increased by nearly 30% across Medical City Healthcare over the previous week.”
Sky-high temps spike risks of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke, the latter of which can be life-threatening. Extreme heat leads to a yearly average of around 9,235 hospitalizations and more than 700 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
People are certainly feeling the heat in Dallas in 2023.
As of last week, Dallas County Health and Human Services has tallied 617 cases of heat-related illness since reporting began in May, said spokesperson Christian Grisales.
“We’re reporting zero deaths, but the numbers [of heat-related illnesses] have gone up significantly,” he said. "A lot of people are getting affected by the heat."
Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat
Heat-related illness exists on a spectrum, said Dr. Philip Huang, director of the county health department — from sunburns to heat cramps to heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
Be sure to keep an eye out for the latest local heat advisories as temperatures continue to climb, he said. Plan accordingly.
You could be in the middle of a heatstroke if you display a very high body temperature (103-plus degrees), hot/red skin, rapid pulse, headache, dizziness, confusion, nausea and even loss of consciousness.
Dr. Huang also offered some tips for how to stay safe in the heat:
- Drink loads of water or other non-caffeinated, non-alcoholic beverages throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Stay away from sugary drinks.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing — sunglasses and hats, too.
- Stay in the AC or shade and limit time spent outdoors, especially during the hottest part of the day.
- Check out the city’s cooling centers.
- Wear sunscreen to protect your skin.
- Take cool showers or baths to help keep your body temperature low.
- Sign up for an air conditioning unit if your home doesn’t already have one. Those who qualify may receive one from the county.
- Refrain from strenuous activity during peak-heat hours.
- Check on people who are vulnerable, including those with preexisting medical conditions and the elderly.
- Watch out for your pets. Don’t leave your furry friend (or kids!) in the car.