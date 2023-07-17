 State Launches Investigation into County Juvenile Probation Department | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Crime

State Investigates Dallas County Juvenile Probation Department

July 17, 2023 7:00AM

State officials have launched an investigation of the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center in Dallas County.
State officials have launched an investigation of the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center in Dallas County. Pixabay
The Office of the Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department Governing Board has launched an investigation into the Dallas County Juvenile Probation Department. In a letter last week, the office notified the department that the investigation was based on "complaints and inspection findings by the Texas Juvenile Justice Department's Monitoring and Inspections Division." 

"The OIG investigation is a broad review of neglect allegations associated with the detention of juveniles within the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center," Chief Inspector General Daniel Guajardo said in his letter, according to WFAA.

The investigation comes just weeks after The Dallas Morning News reported on conditions of Dallas’ Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center. According to the News, parents said their children were being left in their cells for a majority of the day, they’re not getting fed enough and some have not received needed medical care.

Darryl Beatty, director of the juvenile detention department, didn’t respond to a request for comment but told the News in a previous statement before the investigation was launched that he wasn’t aware of the reported conditions at the juvenile justice center, adding that a shortage of guards could be a contributing factor.

David Finn, a local attorney who works juvenile cases, told the Observer that he’s had clients held in isolation for extended periods of time. “The juvenile system is broken in Dallas,” Finn said. “It’s been bad, but it hasn’t been this bad in a long time.”

“The juvenile system is broken in Dallas." – David Finn, attorney

tweet this
Finn said one current client has been in custody for about four months for calling in a bogus bomb threat at a school. He wouldn’t give his client’s name but said, “It’s like pulling hen’s teeth” trying to get anything done on the case. “He has been in isolation on and off for three and a half months,” Finn said. “No sunshine. They don’t really seem to let him out for any rec time. Especially with my mentally ill people, and he’s one of them, it’s not really good for anxiety, depression, and their mental health just goes south, and it’s really sad to watch.”

Texas Rep. Venton Jones, a Dallas Democrat who represents the district where the juvenile department facilities sit, told the Observer his team “is working to get to the bottom of the challenges that are being raised regarding the facility.”

“I am shocked and disturbed at the alleged conditions in the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Facility,” Jones said.

Andrew Sommerman, a Dallas County commissioner who serves on the juvenile board, said he’s hopeful the investigation and media attention will lead to faster solutions within the local juvenile justice system and that he's "thankful that the [Texas Juvenile Justice Department] is doing an investigation.” He’s not sure what the scope of the investigation will be, but he hopes it looks into the claims of isolation.

According to The Dallas Morning News, a report commissioned by the county and released earlier this year found that children stay an average of 140 days in the detention center waiting for their cases to be resolved, but most cases should be resolved in about a month.

“No child should wait 140-plus days for their trial, be locked inside a cell for almost 24 hours a day, be denied medical attention, or have substandard living conditions while being held for trial," Rep. Jones added. "This is unacceptable. Simply put, if these allegations are true, every member of our community should be outraged.”
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jacob Vaughn, a former Brookhaven College journalism student, has written for the Observer since 2018, first as clubs editor. More recently, he's been in the news section as a staff writer covering City Hall, the Dallas Police Department and whatever else editors throw his way.
Contact: Jacob Vaughn

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation