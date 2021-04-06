A QAnon Power Couple Is Behind the For God & Country Patriot Roundup

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

The Patriot Voice, which is listed as the organizer of the For God & Country Patriot Roundup over Memorial Day weekend, doesn’t have much of a traditional online presence. Outside of Gab, Parler and some other fringe sites, it’s hard to track down the people behind the controversial event.

As it turns out, the QAnon-affiliated three-day convention is reportedly being organized by a Q power couple: John Sabal, also known as “QAnon John,” and his wife, Amy. Neither could be reached for comment.

They announced the event on Andre Popa’s “Who’s A Badass Show.” Popa is one of the speakers scheduled to appear at the event. Popa did not respond for comment.

Sabal was interviewed for an article by Business Insider last year. In September 2020, Sabal and his girlfriend were under a white tent adorned with a Q banner in a Pennsylvania parking lot outside a Donald Trump campaign rally. It’s unclear if the girlfriend in the article is Amy. He’s described as a devoted follower of the debunked online conspiracy theory QAnon who would spend his free time on Twitter, Facebook and Parler spreading theories.

After building a following under the name “QAnon John,” Sabal found himself kicked off Facebook and Twitter. He said they are now trying to rebrand at The Patriot Voice.

The logo for the event contains an acronym that stands for “Where we go one, we go all,” a QAnon mantra cribbed from the 1996 film White Squall. Other QAnon conspiracy theory promoters are scheduled to speak at the event.

The FBI has called QAnon a domestic terrorist threat, according to USA Today. It revolves around the idea that the so-called “deep state” is controlled by pedophiles among Hollywood elites and powerful Democratic politicians, all of whom are supposedly acting against former President Donald Trump.

Followers of the conspiracy theory have recently started saying “there is no QAnon.” The Observer received around 100 emails from people saying as much. As Vice explains, this isn’t followers realizing the whole thing was a sham. “[T]he reality is that surface-level QAnon disavowal is an effort by high-profile influencers to distance the conspiracy theory from the past few months of negative media coverage,” the article read.

But Sabal and Amy aren’t shy about QAnon. They make several mentions to it when promoting the event in Dallas on Popa's show.

When the couple met, Amy was deeper down the rabbit hole, she said on the show. Sabal knew about the supposed New World Order, the government controlling the weather and plots to depopulate the planet. He was a Trump supporter from Day 1, attending “the first'' inauguration. But Amy said Sabal didn’t know things, like, for example, that “John McCain' was put to death.” McCain actually died in 2018 the day after his family announced he’d stop receiving treatment for his cancer.

Amy spent a lot of nights researching and going deeper. She would tell Sabal who to follow to learn more. Sabal said, “What she did was she opened me up to the world of Anons and the wonderful number 17.” (Q is the 17th letter in the alphabet if you were wondering what the significance was).

Through her “research journey” Amy found like minds, but a lot of connections have been lost since the presidential election.

“A lot of people feel lost, confused, lonely," Sabal said. "They feel like the plan didn’t work out. They feel like Trump abandoned us. I’m here to tell you that is not the case. We’ve gotten so many coms from Trump and team since he ‘left the White House.’ I’m totally convinced that the plan is still moving forward. I believe this was actually part of the plan, as crazy as that sounds.” They said they may have misinterpreted a few of Q’s messages.

The couple wanted to bring all these people back together with an event. “Just to get patriots together is so important anyway, but now even more than ever, especially after this election,” Amy said.

They tried to plan a cruise, but said that the excursion has been postponed until 2022. So, they decided to do something on land. This is how the Dallas event was born, and Sabal has some pretty high expectations for it. “I want to make [the Conservative Political Action Conference] look like a puppy show,” Sabal said.

They say they chose Dallas for a few reasons: They want to move to the area, their church is here and it’s a good central location. Sabal said they put together the event in less than two months. “I still don’t understand how we did it except for the good lord above, a favor of god,” he said.

They locked down the contracts sometime in recent months.

The For God & Country Patriot Roundup, scheduled May 28-31, will be hosted by Gilley’s Dallas and Omni Dallas Hotel. The event will include such speakers as retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to Trump, as well as Sidney Powell, formerly a lawyer for both Flynn and Trump.

“I want to make CPAC look like a puppy show.” – John Sabal, The Patriot Voice Facebook

Twitter

Both Flynn and Powell have promoted the baseless claim that the presidential election was stolen from Trump, and both have spread other QAnon-linked conspiracy theories.

Some of the proceeds from the event will go to the political nonprofit Defending the Republic, which Powell founded while contesting the presidential election results. The nonprofit didn't respond to the Observer's request for comment.

They liked Gilley’s because it was in the movie Urban Cowboy and because Trump had his 2016 Dallas campaign stop there. The max occupancy in the ballroom is 1,500. They also said the Omni hotel was very easy to work with and gave them a special rate of $149 a night.

A patriot block party will be held outside the Omni on Saturday. “And they’re going to light up the side of the Omni,” Sabal said. “They said we can put whatever we want on the side of the building, so I’m going to put ‘Where we go one, we go all.’”

No one from the Omni responded to confirm or deny this or elaborate on the organizers or the event. On the event, however, hotel management said in an emailed statement, “As a hospitality company, Omni Hotels & Resorts provides public accommodations and function space for many organizations, none of which reflects or indicates an endorsement for any group or individual.”

As noted by Dallas publication Central Track, this is the same city-owned hotel that took the position that it was too political to do the same thing with the slogan "Black Lives Matter."

Sabal said they went all out and spared no expense. It’s $500 for general admission and $1,000 for VIP. “The beginning of the 1776 revolution starts at Gilley’s,” Sabal said. No one at Gilley’s responded for comment.

They say they’ll be back too, with plans to make the roundup an annual event. “This is not a one and done, guys,” Sabal said. “This is going to be the start of The Patriot Voice events. I have a vision and that’s bringing patriots from all over the world together.”

A Dallasite started a petition last week calling for the event to be canceled. So far, over 1,300 people have signed it. But the last time Dallas tried to kick a convention out of town, it cost millions of dollars in a hefty settlement and court fees. So, there's a fat chance the city will try to pull the plug.

In an emailed statement, a city spokesperson said: “The city of Dallas is a welcoming city, bringing together people of many varied interests and ideas. As always, we will do our best to ensure Dallas residents and guests attending this event are safe while in our city.”