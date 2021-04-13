At Dallas QAnon Convention, U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert and Allen West to Take Stage

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

The QAnon-linked For God & Country Patriot Roundup scored big on their featured speakers.

The big ticket items are retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the ex-national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, and Sidney Powell, formerly a lawyer for both Flynn and Trump. Both Flynn and Powell have promoted the baseless claim that the presidential election was stolen from Trump, and both have spread other QAnon-linked conspiracy theories.

The organizers, Patriot Voice, also landed big names such as George Papadopolous, former Trump campaign advisor, Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert and Texas Republican Party chairman Allen West. The people behind the event are John Sabal, aka QAnon John, and his wife, Amy.

The For God & Country Patriot Roundup, scheduled May 28-31, will be hosted by Gilley’s Dallas and Omni Dallas Hotel.

The FBI has called QAnon a domestic terrorist threat, according to USA Today. It revolves around the idea that the so-called “deep state” is controlled by pedophiles among Hollywood elites and powerful Democratic politicians, all of whom are supposedly acting against Trump.

Gohmert is an avid supporter of Trump and has repeated the claim that the election was rigged. He also opposed a resolution in the House condemning QAnon in 2020, according to The Houston Chronicle.

In the past, he’s expressed fears of gay astronauts in potential space colonies and speculated that sex education amounts to a pornographic how-to manual. He sued former Vice President Mike Pence in an attempt to overturn last year's election results. Gohmert is described on the event's website as an “unapologetic warrior for our most cherished freedoms which are under attack.”

Neither Gohmert nor the Texas GOP's press office replied to requests for comment.

Allen West came under fire last year when the Texas GOP changed its slogan to “We are the storm.” The phrase is big in the world of Q, but West denied the change is a nod to the online conspiracy theory. He told KXAN-TV that he got the slogan from a poem he doesn’t know the origins of but often quotes. “The devil whispers into the warrior’s ear ‘you cannot withstand the coming storm.’ The warrior whispers back ‘I am the storm,'” the poem read.

He told KXAN-TV, “I don’t know about anybody else, and I’m not into internet conspiracy theories.”

Allen West, the Texas GOP chair, has been mixed up in QAnon before. Courtesy of Allen West

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI about his contacts with Kremlin-connected Russians, according to NBC. His questioning was in relation to Robert Mueller's investigation into connections between Russia and the Trump campaign. He served 12 days in prison after pleading guilty before being pardoned by Trump.

The Q power couple originally tried to plan a cruise but said that the excursion has been postponed until 2022. So, they decided to do something on land in Dallas.

They say they chose Dallas for a few reasons: They want to move to the area, their church is here and it’s a good central location. Sabal said they put together the event in less than two months. “I still don’t understand how we did it except for the good Lord above, a favor of God,” he said on Andre Popa's Who's a Badass Show.

Sabal has some pretty high expectations for it. “I want to make [the Conservative Political Action Conference] look like a puppy show,” Sabal said.

Nothing would help meet his expectations more than scoring the big tamale, the former president himself and his first lady. The Trumps apparently haven’t sent their RSVPs yet. But QAnon John keeps trying.

“If we really want President Donald J. Trump and Melania to attend FOR GOD & COUNTRY PATRIOT ROUNDUP in Dallas, Texas over Memorial Day Weekend it would really help if we ALL LET HIM KNOW!!!” Sabal wrote on his Telegram account.

“Sending a thoughtful letter to him on his new website and let him know how much we MISS HIM, and want to hear from him at the Patriot Roundup is sure to help the cause!" he added. "I have many friends and other Patriots that already have! I would appreciate your help in making this a REALITY! Together, I know we CAN!!!”

The convention is charging attendees $500 for general admission and $1,000 for VIP. But they’ll likely have to settle for Trump’s associates, like Flynn, Powell and Lin Wood, the attorney and conspiracy theorist based in Georgia.

Wood litigated on the former president’s behalf in many of the failed lawsuits that sought to overturn the results of the election. To Wood, Trump hadn’t lost. He believed Trump won by 70% and that a secret cabal was just trying to steal it from him. He was wrong.

This could be the first of many events put on by the Q couple. They hope to make the Patriot Roundup an annual event. The bar is set high for the kick-off in Dallas. “The beginning of the 1776 revolution starts at Gilley’s,” Sabal said.