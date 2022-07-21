10 Best Concerts of the Week: Burna Boy, Styx, Kendrick Lamar and More

It has been an absolute scorcher this week in North Texas, and the only thing hotter than the weather is the lineup of artists on this week's Top 10 list. Two big names stand out among the week's headliners: classic rock band Styx, which will perform with other '70s and '80s icons, and hip-hop legend Kendrick Lamar. This week also sees some incredible local acts opening up for some major touring talent. The Fea show at Three Links this week will spotlight three woman-fronted bands from around North Texas, and the Crowbar show at Amplified Live will show folks how we do metal around these parts. Friday night will see small shows in Deep Ellum and Denton from Show Me the Body and Captain Moon and the Silver Spoons, respectively. There's a high-quality show to check out at Dan's Silverleaf in Denton as well. Next week, Dallas music fans can take their pick from Burna Boy in Irving or The Suffers on Lower Greenville. Stay cool, North Texas. Seriously.
Record Setter
7 p.m., Thursday, July 21, at Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton. $10 at prekindle.com
Sibling duo Jake and Judy Mitchell brought Record Setter to life in Denton around 2011, adding a bassist and another guitar player as the band developed its intensely emotional punk sound. By 2017, believing they had hit a wall, they released the album The Purge as a kind of farewell. Fans, however, couldn't get enough of the album for its pristine presentation of deeply personal thoughts and carefully crafted mix of hardcore screams and math-rock guitars, which harked back to the glory days of emo before it was associated with bands such as The Used and My Chemical Romance. After releasing a split-EP with Genius Christ in 2019, the band caught the attention of the prominent indie-rock label Top Shelf Records, which signed Record Setter in 2020 and put out their third album, I Owe You Nothing, last November. Record Setter plays a hometown show Thursday night at Andy's with Michael Cera Palin, Oolong, Weatherday and Jockey.
Fea
7 p.m., Friday, July 22, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., Dallas. $10 at seetickets.us
San Antonio Chicana punk band Fea is steeped in the riot grrrl tradition, singing fluently in English and Spanish. The band returns to North Texas on Friday night for its "Abort the Patriarchy" event at Deep Ellum's Three Links. The band released its sophomore album, No Novelties, on Joan Jett’s Blackheart Records in 2019. Fronted by singer Letty Martinez, Fea is backed by the rhythm section from the now-defunct Girl In A Coma — Jenn Alva on bass and Phanie Diaz on drums. Fea spent a long time searching for a permanent guitarist, but after taking Adrian Conner, guitarist for Seattle's all-female AC/DC tribute band Hell's Belles, out on the road last spring, Fea is now a complete band. The all-woman band headlines a night of woman-fronted bands: art punk band Hen and the Cocks, hardcore band Sykotic Tendencies and metal band Wildspeaker.
Show Me the Body
7 p.m., Friday, July 22, at CheapSteaks, 2613 Elm St., Dallas. $20 at etix.com
Show Me the Body began making noise in the New York hardcore scene back in 2009 when singer Julian Pratt formed an early version of the band as a high school freshman. Over time, the band began to incorporate elements of hip-hop, noise rock, sludge metal and a banjo into their sound, creating something that is truly unique in hardcore circles. The band's first album, Body War, came out in 2016 and was praised for its chaos and creativity. While on tour in Poland, the band visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum, which influenced their second full-length album, Dog Whistle — a 30-minute outcry against the politics and problems plaguing New York City. Show Me the Body is bringing Philadelphia hardcore hip-hop band Soul Glo back to North Texas after a May show at Andy's Bar in Denton. D.C. rapper WiFi God opens the show.
Brave Little Howl and Cut Throat Finches
8 p.m., Friday, July 22, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 N. Industrial St., Denton. $10 at prekindle.com
The winning combination of Brave Little Howl and Cut Throat Finches is back again at Dan's Silverleaf in Denton this Friday night. This dynamic duo of local bands brings together the powerful folk-rock of Brave Little Howl with the giant, Southern alt-rock of Cut Throat Finches. It's sure to be a night high in songwriting quality, with both of the headliners earning tons of local awards and nominations through the years. Not surprisingly, the night's co-headliners also come with a group of die-hard fans, so now is your chance to finally see what all the fuss has been about if you're in the mood to head up a bit north for the evening. Cut Throat Finches released its all-new single "Call Me" in June, which has been making the rounds over on KXT. Dan's Silverleaf opens its doors at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, but Denton indie/alt-country band Wish Kit will get the night going at 8 p.m.
Captain Moon & the Silver Spoons
9 p.m., Friday, July 22, at Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St., Denton. Free
If you're looking to just kick it Friday night, Harvest House in Denton is absolutely the place to be. The Little D's largest all-in-one bar, beer garden, juice/coffee shop, art gallery and concert venue, Harvest House has assembled a stellar lineup of psych-soul acts in an attempt to chill things out amidst this heat wave. Everything kicks off at 9 p.m. when heavy psyche band Dirty Dan and the Basketball Boys takes the garden stage to warm up the crowd. Next come space-gazers Maestro Maya, who don't play sets as much as they open portals to new dimensions. The night will be capped off by Captain Moon & the Silver Spoons, a band that answers the question, "What if Alice In Chains' Layne Staley sang for a psych band instead?" Making the event all the more chill is the cover fee, which is nothing. What better incentive is there to get out and try something new?
Styx
6:45 p.m., Saturday, July 23, at Dos Equis Pavilion, 1818 First Ave., Dallas. $34.50+ at livenation.com
The Live and Unzoomed tour brings Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy to town this weekend for a bit of '70s nostalgia. This is the second tour Styx and Speedwagon have done together, the first being 2017's United We Rock tour. Last year, Styx released its 17th studio album, Crash of the Crown, and earlier this summer, the band was inducted into its home state of Illinois' Rock & Roll Museum Hall of Fame. Styx's fellow Illinoisians in REO Speedwagon haven't done much in the way of studio recording lately, but they have had plenty of success in the last decade touring the country, playing the hits with the same lineup the band has had since the late '80s. Loverboy, the Canadian rock band that scored big in 1981 with "Working for the Weekend," recently dropped the new song "Release" before heading out on the current tour, making it the band's first single in almost a decade.
Crowbar
7 p.m., Saturday, July 23, at Amplified Live, 10261 Technology Blvd. E., Dallas. $20+ at seetickets.us
New Orleans sludge metal pioneers Crowbar created their signature sound over three decades ago, combining the slow, brooding sound of doom metal together with the aggression of hardcore punk. Over the course of 30 years and and 12 albums, Crowbar has seen more than 20 members pass through its ranks, with only singer and guitarist Kirk Windstein remaining as the band's sole original member. As pioneers of the sludge metal genre, Crowbar keep things traditional on their latest album, Zero and Below, which came out in March. Compelling, emotional and always heavy, Crowbar can still do it better than any band that followed in its shadow. Crowbar will have opening support from two local acts Saturday night at Amplified Live. Stoner metal band Wooden Earth starts the show, followed by the heavy, intergalactic rock of Mothership. If the heat doesn't melt your face, the music certainly will.
Kendrick Lamar
7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 23, at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., Dallas. $69+ at ticketmaster.com
As far as modern hip-hop goes, it really doesn't get any bigger than Kendrick Lamar. In the last decade, the 35-year-old rapper rose from the streets of Compton to arena stages on the strength of three instantaneously classic albums. A fourth, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, has gained similar acclaim since its release in May. The album delves deeper into conscious hip-hop than Lamar's previous works, blending the sounds of psychedelic jazz, funk, blues, R&B, soul and trap music to create one grandiose album. The Big Steppers Tour had its official kick-off in Oklahoma City and makes its way toward the AAC via Austin and Houston. Big Steppers collaborator Tanna Leone joins Lamar on this tour as does up-and-coming rapper Baby Keem, who grew up just south of Compton in Carson, California.
The Suffers
7 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., Dallas. $23 at prekindle.com
Houston soul, funk and R&B band The Suffers return to North Texas in support of the recent release It Starts With Love. Considering that the band had their gear stolen in Dallas after playing Homegrown Fest in 2019, we are always happy to have them back. "Nunya," from the band's new album, addresses the incident: "A couple thieves stole our shit in Dallas / For a second wondered if we'd get past it." The Suffers have been at it for well over a decade now, but they've gained a lot of steam in recent years, finding themselves covered in the pages of Spin, The New York Times and Paste for their mixed sound of Cajun, Mexican and Caribbean music. Recently, The Suffers saw a lot of radio play for their '80s Miami Sound Machine-inspired empowerment anthem "Don't Bother Me," which has been making the playlist on local KXT a lot as of late. Dallas soul singer-songwriter Maya Piata opens the show.
Burna Boy
7:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving. $35+ at livenation.com
Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer Burna Boy has spent over a decade bringing the sounds of Afro-pop, reggae and dancehall into the international mainstream, starting with his 2012 hit "Like to Party." It wasn't until 2018 when his major-label debut, Outside, earned the singer widespread acclaim in America. The following year, Burna Boy was recognized as the "Best International Act" at the BET Awards and was named as an Apple Music Up Next artist. In the years that followed, Burna Boy was nominated two years in a row for "Best World Music Album" at the Grammy Awards, making him the only Nigerian artist to achieve such an honor. Last year, his album Twice as Tall won the award. Burna Boy is touring in support of his sixth studio album, Love, Damini, which was released earlier this month. No opening act has been announced.