Dallas Music News: Tayla Parx's New Album, Waking and Baking in Richardson

Out on Friday is Coping Mechanisms, the latest album from Grammy-nominated Tayla Parx. A follow-up to the Dallas-born rapper’s critically acclaimed 2019 debut We Need to Talk, the new album features singles “Residue” and “Dance Alone” — the latter was featured on Michelle Obama’s #BlackGirlMagic playlist. Out now is the video for her latest mix of pop, dance and rap, “Fixerupper.”

Fort Worth-based psych legend Johndavid Bartlett’s collaboration with psych-rockers Acid Carousel sees its first video release this Friday. “City Fires” is one of many electric kool-aid songs to be featured on their forthcoming album, a resurrection of unreleased songs Bartlett recorded 50 years prior that have since been lost.

Six Springs Tavern in Richardson launched its Wake and Bake Brunch with Justin Pickard and company last Sunday. Alongside a delicious brunch menu, the weekly event will feature music from Dallas Observer Music Award Best Americana nominee Pickard and a rotating cast of supporting musicians. This week’s musical guest will be Jeff Hewitt

DOMA Best Electronic Act nominee Smoking With Strangers released their debut album Elements . The Dallas synthwave duo composed of DJ Jay Sustain and performer FullyMaxxed worked with classical cellist Dave Eggar to create an authentic classical feel with strings and piano.

Everything Is A-Ok : A Dallas Punk Documentary will have a drive-in screening Friday, Nov. 27, at the Texas Theatre Sunset Drive-in. The documentary about Dallas punk rock includes stories from Dallas punk houses. The evening will begin with a special introduction from filmmaker Justin Powers. All tickets must be purchased in advance, and there will only be 35 car slots available.

Music fans missing out on a live local experience are invited to attend the virtual event No No Fest. The annual post-Thanksgiving getaway festival No Fest has moved to a weekly online event hoping to bring people together for a real multimedia experience. This week will include sets from composer Clint Niosi, jam trio Mahagonie and psych-improv act Maestro Maya as well as part of an unreleased film, cartoons and other visuals.

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz (formerly Lil Boosie) was shot in the leg in Dallas Saturday afternoon after paying his respects to Dallas rapper Mo3 at a vigil held at Dallas City Hall. Boosie was treated for injuries at a nearby hospital. According to The Source, the rapper is reportedly having complications because of diabetes.

Ottoman Turks released the first video and single, “35 to Life,” from their upcoming record II earlier this week. The down and dirty, outlaw country track provides the perfect background for a video that might be just a bit too late for Halloween, but perfect post-election.

Seasons, the latest EP from folk-rocker John Danforth, came out this past week. The singer’s six songs cover a broad span of emotions from the barbecue jam “Bella Jane” to the dreamy lullaby “Like a River.” Seasons is available now on all streaming platforms.

Denton emo revival band Record Setter has signed with prominent indie record label Topshelf Records. The band’s latest single, “I Owe You Nothing,” is available to stream now.

Upcoming Live Music Shows

Loyal Sally will play Friday, Nov. 20, at Wizards Sports Café in Richardson as part of their Live Music Fridays concert series.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

Also Friday night, live music is back at Trees when Royal Sons take the stage with support from Holy Death Trio, The Kül and Hess, the latest project from former Doosu guitarist Casey Hess.

Arkansas alt-bluegrass act Arkansauce will play Saturday night at the Art Yard at Deep Ellum Art Co.

In Denton Saturday night, Brent Best and Pinebox Serenade will headline the Last Ditch Drive-In Concert at Armadillo Ale Works.

On Monday, Nov. 23, in Fort Worth, Frenchie’s Blues Destroyers will play at Tulips for their weekly Five & Dime Mondays event.