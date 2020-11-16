Boosie Badazz Shot in Dallas After Attending Mo3 Vigil

TMZ and other sources confirmed that Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz (formerly Lil Boosie) was shot in Dallas Saturday afternoon and was being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital. The injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening, and he is in stable condition.
According to various accounts, Boosie was in town to pay respects to close friend, collaborator and protégé rapper Mo3, who was killed last Wednesday, at a vigil held at Dallas City Hall. The Baton Rouge hip-hop legend was shot near Big “T” Plaza, a southwest Dallas flea market, but police have not disclosed any other details.
Boosie came out and showed love #MO3 pic.twitter.com/JefR9SezuR— xx (@_VintageInk) November 14, 2020
It’s unclear whether Boosie’s shooting is related to Mo3’s.
Before his identity victim was revealed, WFAA reported that a person was shot outside of Big T Plaza and left the scene in a private vehicle before police arrived. Authorities were unable to locate any of the parties involved in the shooting.
Initial confusion surrounding the veracity of this story was stoked yesterday afternoon when Revolt TV published a piece that ran under the headline, “Boosie Reportedly Not Shot in Dallas Despite Reports,” but editors made a swift correction after TMZ confirmed otherwise.
