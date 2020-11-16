 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

DFW Music News

Boosie Badazz Shot in Dallas After Attending Mo3 Vigil

Garrett Gravley | November 16, 2020 | 4:00am
Rapper Boosie Badazz was shot in Dallas on Saturday afternoon. The injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening, and he is in stable condition.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
TMZ and other sources confirmed that Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz (formerly Lil Boosie) was shot in Dallas Saturday afternoon and was being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital. The injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening, and he is in stable condition.

According to various accounts, Boosie was in town to pay respects to close friend, collaborator and protégé rapper Mo3, who was killed last Wednesday, at a vigil held at Dallas City Hall. The Baton Rouge hip-hop legend was shot near Big “T” Plaza, a southwest Dallas flea market, but police have not disclosed any other details.

It’s unclear whether Boosie’s shooting is related to Mo3’s.

Before his identity victim was revealed, WFAA reported that a person was shot outside of Big T Plaza and left the scene in a private vehicle before police arrived. Authorities were unable to locate any of the parties involved in the shooting.

Initial confusion surrounding the veracity of this story was stoked yesterday afternoon when Revolt TV published a piece that ran under the headline, “Boosie Reportedly Not Shot in Dallas Despite Reports,” but editors made a swift correction after TMZ confirmed otherwise.

Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.

 
Garrett Gravley was born and grew up in Dallas. He mostly writes about music, but veers into arts and culture, local news and politics. He is a graduate of the University of North Texas and has written for the Dallas Observer since October 2018.

