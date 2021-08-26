10 Best Concerts of the Week: Gary Clark Jr., New Found Glory, Guns N' Roses and More

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 26 and 27, at The Kessler, 1230 W Davis St., $38+ at prekindle.com
When people throw around names of country music legends, the name Marty Stuart doesn’t come up as often as it should. For one, Stuart still has the best hair in country music. He got his start playing guitar and mandolin in a gospel band called The Sullivans at the age of 12 before touring with Lester Flatt and then Johnny Cash. The singer struck out on his own in the mid-1980s while still in his 20s. Eighteen studio albums later, Stuart is still going strong, releasing a digital album of acoustic covers and revised originals titled Songs I Sing in the Dark. Fans can expect to hear a full range of old songs and new covers when Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives play two nights at The Kessler Theater in Oak Cliff with San Antonio country artist Gary T. Capps.
Last Daze of Summer
2 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28-29, at Rubber Gloves, 411 E. Sycamore St., $10 suggested donation at the door
Now that the kids are going back to school, the fine folks at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton are throwing a two-day bash supporting the Denton Bail Fund, an all-volunteer collective that believes no one should be incarcerated because they cannot afford bail. Saturday’s all-day event features performances by Maestro Maya, Sunbuzzed and Captain Moon & the Silver Spoons in addition to T-shirt printing, a light show and vegan food. Sunday is a more toned-down affair starting in the evening with performances by Global Octopus, Hextape and the triumphant return of Mutha-Falcon.
Sub-Sahara
7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Ruins, 2653 Commerce St., $10 at the door
The third installment of Barf Wave Records Vaccination Celebration at Ruins in Deep Ellum is bringing back the 2018 Dallas Observer Music Award winner for Best Live Act, Sub-Sahara. It has been nearly 500 days since the Dallas post-punk band has played a live show, but that is not to say that they haven’t been busy. In the civil unrest of the pandemic year and the rise of protests, the band quickly released “13-12,” a hard-slapping single focused on the nation’s broken police system. The song was a follow-up to their single “10-15,” which focused just as critically on the U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement. Though their attention has recently veered to the political, Sub-Sahara still knows how to lay down a groove that will get you dancing, then moshing, then dancing again. Their return to the stage will have opening support from King Clam, Reynoldsflow and FIT.
Armor for Sleep
7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Deep Ellum Art Company, 3200 Commerce St., $25 at prekindle.com
Founded for in New Jersey in 2001, Armor for Sleep burst onto the indie music world with a mix of space rock and emo pop. Their 2003 breakthrough album Dream to Make Believe was greeted with high acclaim and was recognized as the “Best Punk Album” of the year by Canada’s Exclaim! magazine. After two more albums and a EP, Armor for Sleep officially disbanded in 2009 but still would perform for one-off shows and short tours. Now, in celebration of the 15th anniversary of their second album What to Do When You Are Dead, Armor for Sleep will perform at Saturday night at Deep Ellum Art Company with guests Never Loved and Silence of You.
Hess
8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $15 at seetickets.us
From the legendary Dallas band Doosu as well as Jump Rope Girls, Burden Brothers and Descender, guitarist Casey Hess has made a lot of noise in the local music scene over the last couple of decades. With a newly released solo album, Goddess Built, Hess will be celebrating Saturday night at Three Links in Deep Ellum. Going for a slightly softer sound than he has in his previous releases, Hess’ new material has been likened to acts as disparate as Leonard Cohen and Best Coast. His album release show will have opening support from electro-pop act Secrecies and psych-rock band Royal Sons.
Oxblood
6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Reno’s Chop Shop, 210 N. Crowdus St., $10 at the door
Formed 30 hard years ago in the bowels of New York City, Oxblood began making an American version of the Oi! style of punk that had been started by working-class youth in England in the late 1970s. After several lineup changes, break-ups, reunions, controversies and everything else that can plague a band, Oxblood has stayed alive in some form or another for all of these years, and they are celebrating that resiliency Sunday evening at Reno’s Chop Shop in Deep Ellum with a little help from Footsoldier of Long Beach, California, and local support from Electric Vengeance, Captain Calavera, Hard Detox and a very young band, Underlife.
Gary Clark Jr.
7 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday, Aug. 29-31, at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $59.50+ at livenation.com
For over a decade now, Austin’s blues rock and soul artist Gary Clark Jr. has been keeping real roots rock ‘n’ roll alive and kicking, racking up just about every award possible in the genre. Heralded by Rolling Stone as the “Best Young Gun” upon the release of his debut EP in 2011, Clark went on to win Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Discovered in his teens by Clifford Antone of Austin’s Antone’s music club, Clark cut his teeth playing with icons like Dallas music legend Jimmie Vaughan. Clark's vocal and guitar sound have been highly sought after in the music world, leading the musician to record with artists as disparate as Sheryl Crow, Alicia Keys, Childish Gambino and Tech N9ne. Austin blues-rock duo Greyhounds open for Clark’s performance at the House of Blues Dallas.
New Found Glory
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Gas Monkey Bar ‘n’ Grill, 10261 Technology Blvd. E, $36 at seetickets.us
Have you waited too long to see New Found Glory? Have you found that perfect opportunity to drown in some high school nostalgia? Well, if the needle on your record player is wearing thin, it might be time to finally see them live at Gas Monkey Bar ‘n’ Grill Tuesday night on the Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour. Though New Found Glory’s golden days may not have stayed, as the tour’s name suggests, the band is far from dead. Releasing their 10th album Forever + Ever x Infinity to mostly favorable reviews last year, New Found Glory current sound pays homage to the music styles and sad-boy themes of their early work, this time with a slightly harder edge. The band’s Dallas date is the first on their tour, which has the band playing alongside ska-punk band Less Than Jake and newcomers Hot Mulligan and LOLO.
WINGTIPS
8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Main at South Side, 1002 S. Main St., $10 at prekindle.com
Coming out of Chicago in 2015, WINGTIPS is an electropop duo with a sound reminiscent of the new wave radio hits of the 1980s, with just enough modern experimentation to keep them from being merely a nostalgia act. The group’s latest single “Wish U the Best” breathes in that '80s sound and breathes out a dance track made for more than just shoegazing. Before releasing their new album Artoffact later this year, WINGTIPS will be playing Tuesday night at Main at South Side in Fort Worth with Nite, Sevit and DJ Lord Byron.
Guns N’ Roses
7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., $39.50+ at ticketmaster.com
Earlier this month, Guns N’ Roses released its latest single “ABSUЯD,” a reworking of a previously performed song called “Silkworms” that was written but never recorded in the Chinese Democracy sessions. Heavy and abrasive as GNR has always been, the new song was met with mixed reviews from fans and critics who generally seem to dig the riff but find the mixing and the lyrics a bit messy. While lead singer Axl Rose may not be able to get his voice quite as high as he could once upon a time, he can prove he's capable of handling his duties Wednesday night when the band swings through American Airlines Center on their rescheduled North American tour after a month of being on the road. Guns N’ Roses will receive opening support from Mammoth WVH, the new band fronted by Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang.