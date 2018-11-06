Here Is The 2018 Dallas Observer Music Awards Showcase Schedule

We are less than a month away from the greatest night of your life. Forty-nine musical acts. Seven stages. One night. It's the Dallas Observer Music Awards showcase.
There is still time to save money on your tickets. General admission tickets are $15 now and will increase to $25 at the door. General admission tickets include a showcase wristband for access to all participating venues – Curtain Club, Club Dada indoor and outdoor stage, Off the Record, Reno’s Chop Shop, Three Links and Trees.
VIP tickets are $44 and increase to $55 at the door. VIP tickets include showcase wristband for access to all participating venues, three drink tickets at a VIP private bar upstairs at Trees (private cash bar available after tickets are used), food, access to VIP restrooms and a DOMA T-shirt.
Here is the showcase lineup.
Curtain Club
6:20 p.m. Xuan
7:20 p.m. Claire Morales
8:20 p.m. CoLab
9:20 p.m. PriMadonna
10:20 p.m. The Big Ass Brass Band
11:20 p.m. Ansley
12:20 p.m. Acid Carousel
Club Dada (Outside Stage) presented by The Sound Foundation
6:20 p.m. Wesley Jensen & The Penny Arcade
7:20 p.m. Tin&Tonic
8:20 p.m. Friday’s Foolery
9:20 p.m. Remy Reilly
10:20 p.m. Kirk Thurmond & the Millennials
11:20 p.m. Children of Indigo
12:20 p.m. The Gawd Almighties
Reno’s Chop Shop
6:20 p.m. Sudie
7:20 p.m. They Say the Wind Made Them Crazy
8:20 p.m. Rakim Al-Jabaar
9:20 p.m. Lorelei K
10:20 p.m. Bad Blood
11:20 p.m. The High Moons
12:20 p.m. Rosegarden Funeral Party
Off the Record
6:20 p.m. Francine Thirteen
7:20 p.m. Ryan Berg
8:20 p.m. Supermook
9:20 p.m. Simone Nicole
10:20 p.m. Paul Slavens
11:20 p.m. Kirby Brown
12:20 p.m. Sober
Trees
6:40 p.m. Hoaries
7:40 p.m. Frankie Leonie
8:40 p.m. Becky Middleton
9:40 p.m. Sealion
10:40 p.m. Buffalo Black
11:40 p.m. Royal Sons
12:40 p.m. Cure for Paranoia
Three Links
6:40 p.m. Helium Queens
7:40 p.m. Bryce Bangs
8:40 p.m. Monoculture
9:40 p.m. Stevie James Trio
10:40 p.m. The Black Cassettes
11:40 p.m. Cut Throat Finches
12:40 p.m. Dead Mockingbirds
Club Dada (Inside Stage) presented by The Sound Foundation
6:40 p.m. Nick Snyder & The Real Deal
7:40 p.m. We Are Band Nerds
8:40 p.m. Vanessa Peters
9:40 p.m. Loyal Sally
10:40 p.m. Upsetting
11:40 p.m. Sub-Sahara
12:40 p.m. Mozez The Great
