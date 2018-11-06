 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
DOMA is less than a month away.
DOMA is less than a month away.
Mike Brooks

Here Is The 2018 Dallas Observer Music Awards Showcase Schedule

Paige Skinner | November 6, 2018 | 11:53am
AA

We are less than a month away from the greatest night of your life. Forty-nine musical acts. Seven stages. One night. It's the Dallas Observer Music Awards showcase.

There is still time to save money on your tickets. General admission tickets are $15 now and will increase to $25 at the door. General admission tickets include a showcase wristband for access to all participating venues – Curtain Club, Club Dada indoor and outdoor stage, Off the Record, Reno’s Chop Shop, Three Links and Trees.

Related Stories

VIP tickets are $44 and increase to $55 at the door. VIP tickets include showcase wristband for access to all participating venues, three drink tickets at a VIP private bar upstairs at Trees (private cash bar available after tickets are used), food, access to VIP restrooms and a DOMA T-shirt.

Here is the showcase lineup.

Curtain Club
6:20 p.m. Xuan
7:20 p.m. Claire Morales
8:20 p.m. CoLab
9:20 p.m. PriMadonna
10:20 p.m. The Big Ass Brass Band
11:20 p.m. Ansley
12:20 p.m. Acid Carousel

Club Dada (Outside Stage) presented by The Sound Foundation
6:20 p.m. Wesley Jensen & The Penny Arcade
7:20 p.m. Tin&Tonic
8:20 p.m. Friday’s Foolery
9:20 p.m. Remy Reilly
10:20 p.m. Kirk Thurmond & the Millennials
11:20 p.m. Children of Indigo
12:20 p.m. The Gawd Almighties

Reno’s Chop Shop
6:20 p.m. Sudie
7:20 p.m. They Say the Wind Made Them Crazy
8:20 p.m. Rakim Al-Jabaar
9:20 p.m. Lorelei K
10:20 p.m. Bad Blood
11:20 p.m. The High Moons
12:20 p.m. Rosegarden Funeral Party

Off the Record
6:20 p.m. Francine Thirteen
7:20 p.m. Ryan Berg
8:20 p.m. Supermook
9:20 p.m. Simone Nicole
10:20 p.m. Paul Slavens
11:20 p.m. Kirby Brown
12:20 p.m. Sober

Trees
6:40 p.m. Hoaries
7:40 p.m. Frankie Leonie
8:40 p.m. Becky Middleton
9:40 p.m. Sealion
10:40 p.m. Buffalo Black
11:40 p.m. Royal Sons
12:40 p.m. Cure for Paranoia

Three Links
6:40 p.m. Helium Queens
7:40 p.m. Bryce Bangs
8:40 p.m. Monoculture
9:40 p.m. Stevie James Trio
10:40 p.m. The Black Cassettes
11:40 p.m. Cut Throat Finches
12:40 p.m. Dead Mockingbirds

Club Dada (Inside Stage) presented by The Sound Foundation
6:40 p.m. Nick Snyder & The Real Deal
7:40 p.m. We Are Band Nerds
8:40 p.m. Vanessa Peters
9:40 p.m. Loyal Sally
10:40 p.m. Upsetting
11:40 p.m. Sub-Sahara
12:40 p.m. Mozez The Great

 
Paige Skinner, music and culture editor, has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: