The unmissable Frankie Leonie will be playing the DOMA showcase on Dec. 7, so you have to be there.EXPAND
The unmissable Frankie Leonie will be playing the DOMA showcase on Dec. 7, so you have to be there.
Mike Brooks

Last Call: Get DOMA Tickets Before Price Increase on Saturday

Eva Raggio | October 15, 2019 | 12:31pm
AA

We don’t know who needs to hear this, but here’s your reminder to buy your DOMA tickets before the price goes up this Saturday, Oct. 19.

We’ve been telling you about the Dallas Observer Music Awards for over a month now. In fact, we’ve been telling you about the awards for 31 years, and yet apparently some of you still haven't bought tickets.

The DOMA award ceremony is open to the public and takes place Dec. 10 at Canton Hall, but how will you know who you’re rooting for unless you check out the acts? Just so you're in on the greatness, know this: Every year we throw a small music festival, the Dallas Observer Music Awards showcase, a few days prior to the ceremony. One ticket allows you to see dozens of nominated bands (which range in genre from DJs to pop singers to hardcore to what we kindly call noise/experimental) at five venues in Deep Ellum on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Ticket prices increase this Saturday, and because we deeply care about you, we thought we'd let you know.

Here are the top five reasons why you should come to DOMA this year.

History
North Texas is the birthplace of many music greats, from Stevie Ray Vaughn to Demi Lovato, even Post Malone. Get a chance to catch the next big things in music while they’re still flattered by your stalking. You've already missed Woodstock and the Beatles playing on a London rooftop, but you're still in time to say that you were at DOMA 2019 and thereby really impress your grandkids.

Community
Your mother is always telling you to make new friends. You know where all the cool people hang out? At local shows. Consider DOMA the best way to figure out who you should be following and where you should be hanging out.

Top-notch performances
The nominees were selected by a panel of local music journalists, producers, talent buyers, concert photographers and promoters.

Deep Ellum
You’ve been hearing about the neighborhood’s revival through your kids, your coworkers and mostly through us. The music district’s nightlife is bursting with new life, so come discover the venues and places you’ve been meaning to check out.

Local pride
Buying tickets and attending DOMA is a great way to support local bands, local businesses and your local alt weekly.

Here are the confirmed bands performing at the 2019 DOMA showcase:

Big Ass Brass Band
Cure For Paranoia
Duell
Elaina Kay
Felt & Fur
Frances Heidy
Frankie Leonie
Honey Folk
Kierra Gray
Kirk Holloway
Kwinton Gray Project
Kyoto Lo-Fi
Land Mammal
Locations
Lorelei K
Loyal Sally
Matthew Urbanic
Mean Motor Scooter
Medicine Man Revival
Nick Snyder
NITE
Posival
PriMadonna
RC Williams
Remy Reilly
Rosegarden Funeral Party
Sealion
Secrecies
Son of Stan
Straight Tequila Night
Sub Sahara
The Roomsounds
Tin & Tonic
TRUSKO
Upsetting
Wanz Dover

General admission tickets are now $10 and increase to $15 on Oct.19.

GA tickets include access to all participating venues: Curtain Club, Club Dada Indoor & Outdoor Stage, Off the Record, Reno’s Chop Shop, Three Links and Trees.

VIP tickets are $34 and increase to $44 on Oct. 19.

VIP tickets include a showcase wristband for access to all participating venues, three drink tickets at a VIP private bar at Trees (private cash bar is still available after tickets are used), food, access to VIP restrooms and a DOMA T-shirt.

For more information visit dallasobservermusicawards.com.

 
Eva Raggio is the Dallas Observer's music and arts editor, a job she took after several years of writing about local culture and music for the paper. Eva supports the arts by rarely asking to be put on "the list" and always replies to emails, unless the word "pimp" makes up part of the artist's name.

