4Batz, a Newly Married Man, Is Going on Tour

The Dallas R&B singer is taking his marriage to Anycia seriously, dropping the video for “act xxiii: let’s press play,” the last song on his latest album Still Shinin.
4Batz and Anycia went viral for posting pictures from their wedding, which made commenters believe the pictures weren’t legit and were from a music video instead.
They were kind of correct, as the finished product of their “wedding” video, directed by Ralph Canono, shows 4Batz and Anycia looking really cute together. 4Batz waits for Anycia at the altar before putting a ring on her finger. They share a kiss and celebrate with their friends, taking a bunch of couple photos, including one that feels reminiscent of Faith Evans and The Notorious B.I.G.’s 1995 VIBE cover.
They sing along to “let’s press play,” cut their wedding cake, party with their friends and family and ride off into the sunset in a classic droptop convertible with a license plate that says “just married.” This is their song.
Elsewhere on the album, 4Batz and Anycia argue and make up on “act xix: yo typical lovestory.” Maybe the Atlanta rapper will make another appearance in a music video?
Fans might as well accept that they’re hitched, even if it was for a music video. He followed the video drop with another announcement: the I’m Still Shinin Tour. It starts on Oct. 28 in Phoenix and ends on Nov. 28 in Austin. The 19-city tour includes a stop in Dallas on Nov. 26, the day before Thanksgiving, at House of Blues Dallas.
Presale tickets are available now. If you use the code “monsterenergy,” general admission tickets are selling for $53 on Ticketmaster.
The last time we saw 4Batz live was in August 2024 for his big homecoming show. We wrote:
It's rare for a brand-new artist to perform for a hometown crowd on their first-ever nationwide tour, as their first actual concert. While 4Batz has performed briefly at nightclubs and festivals, his concert at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall on Wednesday night was his first in Dallas, ever.From heartbreak by his ex-girlfriend Jada to being married to the love of his life, Anycia. 4Batz is on top of the world right now.
With a set just under an hour and a half, 4Batz easily convinced the audience that he was a bona fide star. He may not have had the same experience as other superstars, but he displayed the same professionalism. He appeared charismatic, persuasive and magnetically appealing.