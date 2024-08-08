4Batz’s Homecoming Dallas Show Was a First-of-a-Kind Concert

It's rare for a brand-new artist to perform for a hometown crowd on their first-ever nationwide tour, as their first actual concert. While 4Batz has performed briefly at nightclubs and festivals, his concert at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall on Wednesday night was his first in Dallas, ever.
The 20-year-old native of Highland Hills in South Oak Cliff, real name Neko Bennett, began pursuing music after a devastating breakup. This would spawn the making of his debut EP, U Made Me A Sta4r, in which every song was inspired by his ex-girlfriend Jada. In addition to his ski mask and auto-drizzled vocals, fans fell in love with his heartbreaking story, which made him an instant favorite of icons Timbaland, Ye, Chris Brown and Drake.
A year after releasing his first song, his discography now includes 11 songs, which made naysayers wonder whether his skyrocketing popularity is simply manufactured with the help of algorithms working overtime. While seasoned artists work their entire careers for collaborations with the likes of Drake, Kanye and Usher, 4Batz accomplished this in less than a year. When 4Batz announced his nationwide tour, "Thank U, Jada," in June, skeptics pointed out that the rapper lacked performing experience.
A sold-out crowd filled the Design District venue, and the excitement of the unknown was on full display while the DJ prepared the show. Fans already infatuated with the rapper's music seemed thrilled to see a local star shine, even though his hometown has never seen him live.
“I’m excited because we’re from the same place,” said fan Amoni Laingley before showtime. “I’m hoping for a good show. I want to see him perform ‘There Goes Another Vase.’ That’s my favorite song.”
“I’m so excited,” said another overjoyed fan, Daijah Smith. “I just love him so much. His whole movie that he made, he is a fuckin’ artist for real. To see him in Dallas is so fuckin’ lit. It’s very important because I’m from Texas so of course I’m going to support him, and the fact that he is from Texas, he lit. I think he is going to do amazing. He needs to take his ski mask off because we love his face.”
After an amusing opening set by emerging New York artist Wolffacejoeyy, the crowd erupted as 4Batz took the stage. He was introduced by a highlight reel showing his journey to this moment. The clip closed with the self-proclaimed “New King of R&B” referring to his ex-girlfriend, saying, “Every time you hear my song, I want you to think about how bad yo stupid ass fucked up cause, bitch, you made me a star.”
4Batz brings out @YellaBeezy214 during his homecoming show pic.twitter.com/nHDUWp29AG— Eric Diep (@E_Diep) August 8, 2024
In his signature ski mask and oversized all-black hoodie, 4Batz emerged from the side of the stage at 9 p.m. with "Act iii: on god? (she likes).” His live vocals carried the incredible tone we've come to recognize from his studio recordings, minus the auto-tune.
The joy on the artist's face was unparalleled as a sea of women welcomed him with open arms.
“We home tonight, you know we gotta turn up,” he said while surveying the crowd. “I have to treat you right. I got a few treats for y'all.”
Accompanied by background dancers, the stage set-up depicted a bedroom with a twin-size bed and tiny couch. The only prop that didn’t resemble a bedroom was the stripper pole frequently used by the dancers during their routine.
The set list scrambled them up as his "acts" and he performed his latest tracks, “act vi: mad man” and “act iv: fckin u (18+),” with the remix version including a verse by Usher. Several times, 4Batz was interrupted by the crowd, who sang along at the top of their lungs.
4Batz delivered on his promise of "surprise guests" when Yella Beezy and BigXThaPlug joined him onstage. They performed their own signature hits and anointed their “little brother” as the next big star in the Triple D. Following an intermission, 4Batz removed the hoodie and performed shirtless for the remainder of the show.
During the intermission, it was clear that fans were impressed with the singer's natural stage presence. Upon hearing that this was 4Batz's first show, attendee Arezou Maghami said, “It’s really amazing. I feel like this is a really special moment for him, and I’m glad we’re a part of it. I love that I am with one of my best friends, I love R&B, and I love that we’re attending a concert of someone that’s actually from here. It’s pretty cool.”
Maghami’s best friend, Candace Keith, added: “It’s so fun, really lively, vibey. He’s amazing. Has a really great voice. I’m glad he showed a female on the pole who knows how to work it to his song. To let everybody know you can do the same thing to his songs.”
Some highlights of the evening included a twerk contest, a preview of a new song and a fan asking the singer to pay for the nail she had just broken approaching the stage for him. He gifted the New Jersey girl a stack of cash as a man of his word.
The crowd seemed hypnotized by every movement as the singer directed them to light the venue up with cellphone lights or to wave their hands between outstanding a cappella performances of the crowd’s favorite song, “act v: there goes another vase” and his biggest hit, “act ii: date @ 8.”
“We in Dallas, it’s plenty of women in the building,” he said as he began to perform “act vii: all we do is argue, argue.” “Fellas, y'all ever been cheated on before? Ladies y'all ever cheated on your man before? … Y'all lyin'.”
4Batz took a moment to celebrate an audience member's birthday with a singalong. He flirted with a woman in the audience who told him that she had no children. “Hey bro, she said she kid free … no kids," he told his tour DJ.
Before the final bow, 4Batz invited his crew onstage to honor them.
“I’m just a regular guy from the hood. Being from where we from, we are supposed to be dead or in jail, but we here,” he said.
Afterward, he pledged his love to Dallas as he exited the meet-and-greet. He said, “Most importantly, thank you all for showing up. This hometown, I love y'all forever.”
With a set just under an hour-and-a-half, 4Batz easily convinced the audience that he was a bona fide star. He may not have had the same experience as other superstars, but he displayed the same professionalism. He appeared charismatic, persuasive and magnetically appealing.
With this performance, he put any doubts about his abilities to rest.
“It was good; I liked it,” said Catalina Castro, who was asked about the show upon exiting Echo. “He brought out special guests that nobody knew about. He showed a lot of love. He picked a lot of beautiful girls. He showed his real vocals. He ain’t need the auto-tune. I think he is going to grow really good. He has a good reputation.”
We don't know who Jada is. But she gave us a night to remember, so we owe her thanks.