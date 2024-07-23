 Chris Brown, Dallas Rapper Yella Beezy Accused of Assault in Lawsuit | Dallas Observer
Chris Brown Hit With $50 Million Lawsuit Following Alleged Assault in Fort Worth

The singer and his entourage, which includes Dallas rapper Yella Beezy, are accused of attacking and beating four men after Brown's show at Dickies Arena.
July 23, 2024
Chris Brown's latest legal troubles stem from an alleged incident that took place at Dickies Arena.
R&B artist Chris Brown is facing a $50 million lawsuit alleging that his entourage assaulted four men after the Fort Worth stop of his 11:11 Tour at Dickies Arena on Saturday.

The lawsuit was filed in Harris County district court on Monday and names Live Nation and Dallas rapper Yella Beezy among its defendants. Damarcus Powell, Charles Bush, Larry Parker and Joseph Lewis are named as plaintiffs in the case. Their attorney Tony Buzbee posted a statement to Instagram on Monday that lays out the allegations alongside a photo of Brown in court wearing an orange jumpsuit.

“We filed suit last night alleging that on Saturday night in Fort Worth, entertainer Chris Brown, along with his entourage, attacked and brutally beat several men who had just attended his concert,” Buzbee wrote. “Multiple police reports have been made. At least one of the men beaten remains hospitalized. Chris Brown reportedly has a long history of violence and has been arrested or accused of assault on at least ten occasions. Enough!”
TMZ Hip Hop first reported that the complaint alleges that the plaintiffs were invited backstage following Brown’s Fort Worth show for a “post-concert hang.” Before leaving, Bush reportedly congratulated Brown on the show before a member of Brown’s entourage asked, “Man, you don’t remember you two were beefing?”

Brown then is said to have replied, “Oh, yeah we were. [...] I don’t forget shit,” before ordering the alleged assault.

One entourage member is accused of throwing a chair at Bush’s head, and Beezy was reportedly told to chase Parker into a dead-end staircase and “fuck him up.”

“No one should have to endure what these clients endured,” said Buzbee in a statement to Variety. “We will seek the maximum amount of damages allowed by law for this egregious conduct.”

This lawsuit is the latest in a long series of legal troubles and accusations of violence against Brown. He most notably pled guilty to assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and was sued for battery by his former manager in 2016.

Yella Beezy has been arrested in Dallas three times over the last 10 years, with charges including abandoning or endangering a child, unlawfully carrying a weapon and sexual assault.

According to documents obtained by the Observer, the plaintiffs were able to obtain a temporary restraining order against the defendants on Monday. The order gave the defendants five days to make all relevant documents, including recordings, photographs, safety policies and records on the hiring of employees and security at Dickie’s Arena available to the court and the plaintiffs’ representation.

A hearing on the merits of this injunction will take place on Aug. 5.

Representatives for Brown, Beezy and Live Nation did not respond to our request for comment.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
