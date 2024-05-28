TwoGether Land Festival Prevailed Despite Hiccups, Heat, and Storms

Day One of TwoGether Land festival at Fair Park, Dallas' new destination rap festival, got off to a rocky start. Things were scheduled to kick off at noon on Saturday, but entrance gates didn’t open until 12:45pm, frustrating early-bird fans in line. Things moved pretty quickly once they got going though, perhaps too quickly with main stage sets from Josh Levi and 310Babii cut short to about 15 minutes each.
The heat was intense, reaching 88 degrees at 60% humidity at the day’s peak. Three combination water and medic tents throughout the grounds kept most fans safe and hydrated (including water bottles available at the multiple bar areas) but there were still eight cases of fainting festival-goers throughout the day with two confirmed seizures.
Almost every performer on the main stage addressed the heat at some point during their time slot. During Amaarae’s standout set backed by a full band, she excalimed, “Dallas it’s hot! And I’m from Ghana, but [the heat] is different here! It’s different, it’s different!”
Atlanta trap icon, Gucci Mane, was the only performer unphased by the temperature in a light southern-summer appropriate matching shorts set. Classics from his catalog like, “Lemonade”, “Trap House 3”, and “Go Head” got the crowd really moving for the first time all day. And for “Freaky Gurl”, Gucci brought out his model wife Keyshia Ka'Oir to dance her ass off as the audience sang along to every word.
There were still sound difficulties that caused Dru Hill’s mics to cut in and out intermittently, but nowhere near as bad as during Shaboozey’s set. “Some of y'all are looking at us like ‘What the fuck are you doing?” joked Sisqó, “It’s called singing! The mics are ON!”
Around 4 p.m. the amount of patrons on the festival grounds increased exponentially. An obvious indicator that the heat had kept many ticket holders from braving daytime performances. But around dusk, the otherwise languid crowd began to grow lively and animated for Memphis rapper Key Glock.
His set signaled a ramp-up of production value with large-scale LED lighting features and a slew of backup dancers. The second half of his performance presented a slideshow tribute to Young Dolph, slain Memphis rapper and cousin of Key Glock. It was a fitting tribute.
Touring guitarist Elijah Whittingham was an absolute revelation on the stage as his scaling solos soared over the crowd and illuminated the night. The audience sang along in an ocean of cooing voices to every word of Walker’s grown and sexy ballads. She looked incredible over the course of multiple costume changes in various shades of pale blue, and sounded even better.
While serenading the crowd with the erotic “Tonight,” dollar bills cascaded over Walker as she lounged on a slowly rotating pedestal, spreading her legs as wide as the vast night sky. It was an impassioned love letter to strippers and a seductive beckoning to the bedroom for audience members on the way home.
Before the end of her set, Walker brought out Dallas-based rapper 4Batz (a recent addition to Drake's OVO Sound record label) as a special guest, who thanked her by gifting the singer with a new Louis Vuitton handbag on stage. Though day one of TwoGether Land was not without its fumbles, Summer Walker made sure the night closed out with a gorgeous finish for festival-goers.
After overnight storms, the festival grounds opened just under two hours late on Sunday due to wind sending various tents and stage set-ups tumbling around. For that reason, and temperatures rising ten degrees higher than the day before, morale was definitely fledgling upon entering the festival grounds.
Logistical issues on Sunday posed major concerns to attendee’s safety. Security staff confirmed early in the day that emergency exits on each side of the festival’s main entrance had been fenced off at their outlet points due to issues with patrons using them to sneak in on Saturday. Though they were still marked as emergency exits inside the grounds, had festival-goers needed to utilize them on Sunday they would have found themselves trapped inside bolted security fences.
It’s great to see Fair Park being utilized for events like TwoGether Land, as it made for near-perfect festival grounds. Hopefully it will lead to more destination cultural events in Dallas going forward. But the security risks like Sunday’s must be resolved. Festival workers we spoke to attributed the issues to the fact that four different private security contractors had been hired to patrol and coordinate the grounds, but communication between the separate staffs seemed non-existent.
In a poor attempt to catch up for lost timing caused by the delayed start, daytime performers found their sets substantially shortened on Sunday. R&B songstress Amerie and her fans suffered the most frustrating case of this when her time slot was cut off by production before she was able to end with her most popular song, “1 Thing,” the 2005 smash hit that’s still a dance floor staple nearly 20 years since its release.
Amerie begged for another mere minute and thirty seconds to perform her signature track, but her efforts were unsuccessful. She was able to get the first two bars of “1 Thing” off a capella in a last-ditch attempt to give her audience what they came for before being ushered off stage. Production’s poor attempt in to catch up on time turned out to be for nothing, as fans waited another 15 minutes for Mariah The Scientist to take the stage.
On the upside, Saturday’s audio issues on the main stage caused by overheating equipment were totally resolved on Sunday. Day Two saw stellar sound quality all day long, which is a very difficult accomplishment for outdoor festivals at any time of year. But performers and fans alike were still reckoning with the 97 degree heat.
Texas-based performers dominated the day time sets on Sunday. Bay City’s That Mexican OT whipped the crowd into a frenzy after walking out to Alice in Chains’ classic '90s radio-rock fixture, “Man in the Box,” taking audience requests throughout his set, and even leading a George Strait singalong halfway through. Dallas rap fans would do well not to miss the up-and-coming rapper’s future stops through the city.
After strong sets from The Dream and Jeezy, the sun finally went down and Atlanta rapper Latto took the main stage. In a commanding performance, she had the audience in the palm of her hand, singing along from start-to-finish. Latto’s stage presence is a sight to behold. Ass shaking, microphone fellating, and even taking her shoes off to go full-throttle, she had the crowd increasingly cheering for more. She proved that women rappers truly are a force to be reckoned with in the genre, and hopefully there will be more of them billed on future iterations of TwoGether Land.
headliner Lil Wayne, who’s set was delayed as word spread that it might be canceled outright due to safety issues. Crowd members were asked to signal trouble in the thick of it all by flashing their phone lights and letting emergency vehicles through to pick up fainting fans. Momentary gate crashing concerns caused patrons in the VIP section to run en masse for the Music Hall building before many eventually returned to the main stage standing area.
But once the legendary rapper took the stage, all was right in the city as Fair Park was hypnotized in pure bliss by a dynamic set from Lil Wayne. A career-spanning collection of his biggest hits had audience members captivated up until the last minute of the outdoor festival’s cut-off time. One of many highlights included a chorus of thousands of crowd members cooing the vocal breaks to “Mrs. Officer” in unison, to which Wayne exclaimed, “Y'all are fucking beautiful!”