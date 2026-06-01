8 songs from North Texas artists to put on your sex playlist

Everyone has their bedroom preferences: Lamp light only. Socks off. Wrapped. Plugged. Pegged. However you prefer your pillow affairs (or maybe pillowless entirely if that’s your thing), we can all agree on one simple truth: the soundtrack for the deed can greatly affect the mood.

Whether it be the muffled sounds of shrill karaoke cries bleeding into a single stall bathroom while you freak in the sink, complete silence ruptured only by the sounds of skin-to-skin contact or uncomfortably high-pitched whimpers you wish were muted by literally anything else, sex is never completely quiet. A large number of people have designated playlists for the action; we can’t blame them for providing some background noise.

There are so many playlists with “sex” in the title that data scientists have analyzed them, determining which artists’ music doubles as sonic lube. An obvious top, pun intended, is the Weeknd, whose recent hits have set the pace for thousands, if not millions, of thrusts. The Canadian star has replaced the former generation’s Dallas-born conductor of love, Usher.

That’s right, without Big D, there would be no “Closer,” “Nice & Slow” or “You Make Me Wanna.” There’d probably be fewer unplanned children approaching their mid-20s, too.

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But Usher isn’t the only North Texan with music worthy of a spot on your sexiest playlist. We’ve compiled a list of the greatest get-down grooves to come from beneath the glow of the Dallas phallus.

“Honey Bee” by Stevie Ray Vaughn

This probably isn’t the first song you think of when you start adding songs to a playlist titled with an eggplant emoji, but maybe it should be. This Stevie Ray Vaughn classic is filled with euphemisms about the birds and the bees. Who wants the smooth rhythmic rolls of R&B when you can set a much more lively tone with Vaughn’s staccato strums? Or maybe leave it off if you can’t match the pace.

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“Kiss Me On My Neck” by Erykah Badu

Slow it down with this quintessential song from the queen of neo-soul, Erykah Badu. This song, from the 2000 album “Mama’s Gun”, is about the desire for a sensual and spontaneous affair after a very long dry spell. We get it because we’ve also dated in Dallas. It happens.

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“Let’s Get Drunk & Get It On” by the Old 97’s

Alcohol isn’t just a social lubricant.

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“Coming Home” by Leon Bridges

The entirety of North Texas can be connected by six degrees of separation based solely on people who claim to know Leon Bridges. Throw a rock, and you’ll hit someone who has allegedly made love-struck eye contact with Bridges from across a Bishop Arts bar. We’re willing to entertain that delusion, because the guy who makes songs like these would easily have our pants charmed off too.

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“Feel” by Post Malone and Khelani

“Feel” from Post Malone’s freshman album (you know, when he still had the braids) is one of the most underrated songs in his discography. This track is sensual and slow, and we’d even argue it fits right between any of Usher’s songs. Kehlani’s velvety vocals offer up the balanced contrast to Posty’s early flow.

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“act iv: fckin u (again)” by 4batz ft. Usher

4batz has become one of the fastest-rising artists out of Dallas in the last few years, and his song “act iv: fckin u” might be the greatest new addition to sex playlists. The best part? He’s teamed up with Usher, so forget what we said; he still reigns as the love-making icon of the 21st century. As you could probably guess from the title, he gets straight to the point on this one. We’ll leave you with our favorite lyric: “I’m getting you wetter than windshields.”

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“Small Talk” by Sarah Jaffe

If you’re the type to prefer a quickie, Denton’s Sarah Jaffe has bestowed you with an anthem. From her 2019 album “Smut” (need we even say more?), this funk-meets-synth-pop track gets right after it as Jaffe sings, “Lemme whisper in your ear girl/I know what I like/I don’t wanna wait.”

Related DIIV turned Tulips into a beautifully broken fever dream

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“Steam” by Leon Bridges

Yes, he’s on here twice, because why wouldn’t the artist who has been dubbed this generation’s heir to Marvin Gaye’s vocal sensuality be? “Steam” is a rich, mid-tempo R&B cut, and if you follow the Fort Worth crooner’s guidance on it, you’ll surely “rock all night.”