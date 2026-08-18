A timeline of the Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane kidnapping

Gucci Mane is an alleged victim in a kidnapping case that happened in Dallas.

Two rappers, Atlanta’s Gucci Mane and Memphis’ Pooh Shiesty, have made local and national news headlines for the last week. Kidnapping, extortion, betrayal, theft and Dallas are in every story that’s been written about the two men in the last week.

Pooh Shiesty, aka Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., and eight others were arrested for kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane, Radric Delantic Davis and other music industry professionals in a stickup at a Dallas recording studio in January. The two men used to be collaborators, but reports indicated that disagreements over contracts escalated, ending in the robbery.

Shiesty and company were arrested in early April and have been in federal custody in Dallas since. If you’ve fallen behind on the story, or are just jumping into the tea now, here’s the breakdown of everything from the day the two rappers met to today.

April 2020, Shiesty signs to Gucci Mane’s recording label Pooh Shiesty caught the attention of music executives early. After releasing a few singles, he was signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label in a collaboration with Atlantic Records. June 2020, “Still Remember” is released

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The two men became quick collaborators, releasing several duo projects. Shiesty seemed to be on a meteoric rise, enabled by Gucci Mane’s support and connections.

October 2020, Shiesty is arrested for an armed robbery in Florida

Shiesty’s career hits a road bump when he’s arrested for an armed robbery committed in Florida.

April 2022, Shiesty is sentenced to 5 years in prison

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In a deal, Shiesty pleads guilty to conspiracy charges in association with the October 2020 robbery.

October 2025, Shiesty is released from prison

After serving 63 months at a federal prison in Miami, Shiesty was released early on good behavior.

December 12, 2025, Shiesty releases his first single post-prison, “FDO”

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“First Day Out,” is Pooh Shiesty’s first song in five years, and part of a series started by the rapper’s mentor and label executive, Gucci Mane. Shiesty raps, “Unfortunately, I’m the CEO and top shooter for my gang / My grandma told me keep my grass low, the whole time, I’m the snake.” Fans’ unwavering loyalty catapulted the song to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 hip-hop charts instantly.

January 2026, Shiesty and co-conspirators allegedly rob Gucci Mane in Dallas

According to reports, Shiesty and eight others, including rapper Big30, held Gucci Mane and other music executives hostage in a recording studio in Dallas. The men brandished weapons before negotiating a contract at gunpoint. Fox4 reports that Sheisty wanted his recording contract terminated. The men then stole money, jewelry and Rolexes, according to the FBI.

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Shiesty is accused of pre-arranging the robbery. It’s unclear which studio the robbery took place at or why the men were in Dallas for business.

April 2, 2026, Shiesty is arrested in Memphis for the kidnapping and robbery

Shiesty and eight others were arrested by federal agents in Memphis and Atlanta. Shiesty, Big30, whose legal name is Rodney Lamont Wright Jr., and Shiesty’s father, Lontrell Williams Sr., were arrested and extradited to Texas.

April 8, 2026, judge rules Shiesty will remain in custody

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A federal judge in Dallas ruled that Shiesty would remain in custody. The rapper’s lawyers pointed out that the FBI had failed to present evidence critical to their case, like the contract at the center of the issue.

“What didn’t we hear today? What we didn’t hear today is there is no contract, this mystery contract,” Bradford Cohen, one of Shiesty’s lawyers, said at a press conference. “They have no contract. They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract. They have no guns, they have no jewelry. They have none of that physical evidence.”

In the same report from Fox4, the FBI told the courts that they did not interview Gucci Mane or any other victims, solely relying on Dallas Police Department reports from January. At the time of the crime, Shiesty was under house arrest in Florida and was not permitted to be in Dallas. Citing this violation, the judge denied bail. He will remain in Dallas pending trial.

April 10, 2026, Gucci Mane releases new diss track

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A new song released by Gucci appears to address the robbery, without naming Shiesty or Dallas. “Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy/And after all that, boy, you still signed to me,” he raps in the song. “I thought it was a business meeting, but it was a setup/Pressure on my chest, but I still ain’t pressed/Pen to the paper, but it’s under duress.”

April 17, 2026, Shiesty is booked into Kaufman County jail while awaiting trial

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Shiesty was processed in Kaufman County after being denied bond. His mugshot surfaced and spread across social media.

April 28, 2026, Shiesty’s attorneys withdraw from case, new ones retained

Cohen and co-counsel Saam Zangeneh announced they would withdraw from representing Shiesty in the federal case.

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May 8, 2026, Shiesty pleads “not guilty”

Shiesty and his defense officially filed a “not guilty” plea to a four-count indictment at an arraignment hearing. A conviction could result in 20 years in federal prison.

June 5, 2026, Shiesty’s federal trial is postponed to February 2027

Because of its complexity, the court postponed the case from July 6 to Feb. 22, 2027. Witness lists and evidence must be submitted before the final pretrial hearing on Feb. 17, 2027. Shiesty will remain in federal custody, awaiting trial.

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KERA obtains footage of Gucci Mane talking to a hoodie-wearing, semi-automatic gun-toting man identified as co-defendant Kordae Johnson inside Luminious Studios. Gucci Mane, who appears to be under duress, tells Shiesty in the 30-second clip that he’s been dropped from 1017, as the rapper requested. The footage matches the robbery described by Gucci Mane to Dallas Police in the incident report.

July 21, 2026, judge denies Shiesty’s bond again

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Judge David C. Godbey denies Shiesty’s bond for a third time. The federal government will continue to hold Pooh Shiesty until his trial on February 22, 2027.

Aug. 7, 2026, Shiesty releases new album, ‘All Eyes On Shiest‘

Pooh Shiesty released his sophomore album, “All Eyes On Shiest,” under Gucci Mane’s Global 1017 and Atlantic Records. The album is Shiesty’s second album released while in federal custody.

“All Eyes On Shiest” debuted at #7 in the Billboard 200, selling 51,000 albums. Shiesty shared a message with fans on the eve of the album’s release, stating that more new music would be available, all of which was recorded between October 2025 and April 2026.