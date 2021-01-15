Dallas Music News: AV The Great Responds to Domestic Terrorists, Nicole Marxen Goes Solo

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Denton rapper AV The Great took to the studio to give his thoughts on the insurrection at the Capitol building last week. The single “Jan 6th, 2021” captures the artist’s stunned disbelief at what unfolded and notes the utter hypocrisy of the domestic terrorists’ actions with lyrics such as: “Kaepernick just took a knee.”

Is your New Year’s resolution to learn the guitar? If so, here is your chance to get lessons from Dallas’ finest musicians. Jess Garland is adding seven new music classes that begin in February. These additional classes are presented by the South Dallas Cultural Center and include beginner guitar, intermediate/advanced guitar, songwriting and voice. Classes will be taught by Garland and other local musicians such as Emsy Robinson Jr., Kierra Gray, Kate Fisher and Lala J. Those interested are encouraged to sign up through Garland’s nonprofit Swan Strings.

Houston Ellsworth of experimental electronic act Chief Swiftwater and host of the Local Obscene podcast (which had its finale at the end of last year) has a new podcast focused on lucid dreaming. Dream Stream invites listeners to share and analyze their nightly visions and learn how to control them.

The Deathray Davies are releasing the third single since their return to action last year. “Oh Stars” will be the final single before the band’s highly anticipated new album Time Well Wasted, which is set to be released this spring.

Death metal band Frozen Soul released their mind-blowing debut LP Crypt of Ice last week, and it's already being recognized nationally. Pitchfork listed the album in this week’s edition of “5 New Albums You Should Listen to Now.” The song “Arctic Stranglehold” made it to the #1 position on Apple Music’s metal chart on Jan. 10

Nicole Marxen of Midnight Opera released a new video for “Tether,” the dramatic first single from her solo album of the same name. A tribute to Marxen’s mother, the song and video are a meditation on birth, life and loss seen through the filtered lenses of home video footage.

Velvet Skyline, a woman-fronted emo-punk band from Denton, has a new single titled “Circles” that will come out Jan. 22. The song serves as a slowed-down follow-up to their blistering first single “By My Side,” showing the kind of range we can expect from their upcoming debut LP What We Have in Common, due out Feb. 5.

Cowpunk quartet Ottoman Turks will host a livestreamed concert from Dan’s Silver Leaf and to bring up the excitement they have created a bingo drinking game for fans to play as they watch. Winners will be awarded prizes from State Fair Records.

Out of Corsicana comes Zane Faulhaber with his new noise-punk concept album Divine Discontent. The project began two years ago when the artist was still involved in the Dallas punk scene playing for American Shit Storm and Dallas Über Alles; it grapples with the transition he went through in his move 60 miles south, working in his wife’s law office and starting a new family life.

On Jan. 21, the Governor's Office of Small Business Assistance will be partnering with the Texas Music Office to connect Texas small businesses in the music industry with recovery resources by hosting the Governor’s Small Business Webinar: Understanding the Save Our Stages Act. Those in attendance will hear more about recent legislation that can help their business, such as the Save Our Stages Act, and other assistance available through the U.S. Small Business Administration. Attendance is free, but space is limited.

Upcoming Shows

Singer-songwriter Simone Nicole will be playing an afternoon show Jan. 15 at Boulevard Brew in Fort Worth.

Singer-songwriter Denver Williams will provide the music for Dayne's Craft BBQ, served up at 12 p.m., Jan. 16 at Lola’s Trailer Park in Fort Worth.

Rosegarden Funeral Party will play that night at Trees in Deep Ellum with support from SEVIT and Irish singer-songwriter Clare Cunningham.

Across town that night, DJ Tennis will be spinning over at It’ll Do Club with support from Red Eye.

Americana artist Levi Ray will play a free show with friends Wednesday, Jan. 20 at Main at South Side in Fort Worth.