 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Recommended For You

4
Jess Garland has spent years beautifying other artists' music, but she's ready to "Glow" up.
Jess Garland has spent years beautifying other artists' music, but she's ready to "Glow" up.
Ashley Gongora

Jess Garland Finds Her 'Glow'

David Fletcher | August 26, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

For years, Jess Garland has told people that she was "working on it." The longtime Dallas multi-instrumentalist and music teacher has spent most of her career playing in other peoples' bands while quietly working on her own sound. Finally, Garland's first single has arrived.

"Glow" is an avant-garde, ethereal pop song inspired by the struggles the artist faced in a decade-long relationship.

"Honestly, the lyrical content comes from an abusive marriage that ended in divorce," she says. "I'm telling the story of going through a challenging time and how was I able to overcome that."

Related Stories

It's difficult to condense the entirety of a 10-year relationship and its aftermath into the confines of a song, even when it extends to close to seven minutes, but the way the track's texture builds slowly from a single harp to a wall of percussion has an effect that echoes the message of forging a path through adversity and finding a way to glow.

"It was a relationship that definitely took over more than a decade of my life," she says. "It's a very big part of my adulthood. I wasn't really sure what my life was going to look like without that relationship. I found the strength to just keep on moving forward."

Garland doesn't go into detail. Neither on the phone as we speak, nor in the song. And she doesn't need to. The brilliance of the song is its openness to interpretation, something the artist has noticed especially in the days of the pandemic.

"The more I think about the song, the more I see that it can be relatable to any situation," she says. "Thinking about, like, the current challenging times now, just having this level of uncertainty but still having a motivation to keep moving forward."

Music is not Garland's only creative outlet. An avid writer, Garland says that many of her song ideas begin in the pages of a notebook.

"I write a lot of poetry," she says. "My creative process can look different at times, but a lot of times it's writing poetry, practicing at home, coming up with different chord progressions, and it will appear from there. It's me writing to heal myself and hopefully others are inspired from that music as well for whatever it may mean to them."

While it may not be her only creative outlet, Garland believes music has a profound power to transform the lives of those who learn to play it. That is why she has dedicated her life to music education and founded the nonprofit music program Swan Strings.

"I have been providing free music lessons in Dallas for the past three years, and I've been teaching guitar in Dallas for 15 years," she says. "I had to, within less than a month timeframe, find my own space to teach the lessons, find my own students and find my own guitars and raise money because it's not like you can get that funding upfront."

Today, Garland teaches music to 45 kids, thanks in part to the generous donation of about 30 guitars by her friend and mentor, Yells at Eels trumpeter Dennis Gonzalez.

Her mission to change children's lives through music stems from Garland's own search for a voice as a quiet child.

"I started playing instruments when I was a kid, and I had access to different types of music, genres and education," she says. "Music is just something I've always been passionate about. And even as a child, even now, I express myself best through music … I was kind of a shy kid growing up, so I know like how important that is to just have like another outlet."

Just as music changed her life, "Glow" demonstrates music's ability to bring the shine out. Garland has seen how her students' lives have improved through the command of their instrument.

"Kids go through stuff, you know," she says. "They need something like this to process their emotions in a healthy way. People think that taking music lessons is just about becoming the next rock star, and it's not. It's about discipline, it's about a practice. And it's about creating a form of exchange; a lot of people are craving it right now."

 
David Fletcher writes about music, arts and culture for the Dallas Observer. You can usually find him at a show in Deep Ellum whether he's writing about it or not. A punk scholar and local music enthusiast, David focuses his attention on the artists screaming in the margins of Dallas' music scene.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.