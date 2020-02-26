¡Muévelo! 8 Latin Shows We’re Excited for This Spring

Latin music is no longer a trend. It’s part of the U.S. mainstream now and it’s here to stay. I mean, come on; when your favorite pop star reveals the tracklist of their upcoming album, nine times out of 10, you’ll see a Bad Bunny or a J. Balvin feature. Even if you don’t understand the lyrics, you know that Latin music keeps the party going. As we head toward a language-less era in pop music, here are eight Latin music shows we’re looking forward to in Dallas this year.

Marc Anthony

9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28

American Airlines Center

We all know you “need to know” when the legendary Marc Anthony is coming to town. You can catch him this Friday at the AAC performing his greatest hits, as well as tracks from his latest album, Opus. Get your tickets here.

Los Lobos

6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29

House of Blues

Los Lobos are well-versed in Spanish rock, country and folk, as well as cumbia and bolero. You can catch these California legends this Saturday at the House of Blues, performing cuts from all 16 of their albums. Get your tickets here.

Lila Downs

8 p.m. Saturday, March 7

Winspear Opera House

Lila Downs is a woman of many talents. She is a singer, songwriter, actress and is fluent in Spanish and indigenous languages. In each of her performances, she brings stories to life, many of which contain themes of love and inspiring change in society. You can catch her in March at the Winspear Opera House. Get your tickets here.

Little Jesus

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17

Club Dada

Formed in Mexico City, Little Jesus is the Latin indie-rock band we’ve needed. You’ll want to catch them at Club Dada in March, before they blow up and start selling out arenas. Get your tickets here.

Prince Royce

7 p.m. Thursday, April 2

Curtis Culwell Center

Prince Royce is master of fusing hip-hop, R&B and reggaeton. He surely knows how to get you “stuck on a feeling” while listening to his music. Good feelings, obviously. Get your tickets here.

Bacilos

8 p.m. Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5

House of Blues

Latin-pop pioneers Bacilos will be coming to Dallas for two nights in April. The three-time Latin Grammy winners have inspired several of today’s acts, and the culture would not be the same without them. Get your tickets here.

Aventura

8 p.m. Friday, April 17

American Airlines Center

With a career spanning over two decades, it’s no wonder Aventura is our “obsesión.” You’d surely be a “pobre diabla” if you missed out on catching him in April, with special guest Romeo Santos. Get your tickets here.

Mikel Erentxun

8 p.m. Sunday, April 19

House of Blues

Mikel Erentxun’s career spans nearly 30 years, and he has released over 16 albums. Not to mention, the Spanish rock singer does a damn good cover of “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” by The Smiths, in Spanish. Get your tickets to see him here.