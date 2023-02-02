10 Best Concerts of the Week: Old 97's, Felix Da Housecat, Suki Waterhouse and More

Well, now that things are starting to thaw out, there's plenty of live music awaiting North Texans this week to get over that cabin fever. Things start off a-rockin' as local alt-country legends Old 97's kick off a four-night Deep Ellum tour Thursday night. Thursday also brings a string of country and country-inspired concerts from Hickoids in Dallas, Ronnie Milsap in Arlington and Ryan Bingham playing the first of two shows in Fort Worth. On Friday, Arlington will get to see one of the stars of an unsung British Invasion band with Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone. Over the weekend, singer-songwriter Margo Price plays in Lower Greenville and Felix Da Housecat turns up the house in Deep Ellum's furthest corner. Things wrap up on Monday when The Arcadian Wild shows Club Dada what progressive bluegrass is all about, and Suki Waterhouse lights up the stage in the Design District. So, get on out and let the music warm up these streets.
Hickoids
7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, Three Links, 2704 Elm St. $15 at seetickets.us
Austin cowpunk legends Hickoids return to Dallas this weekend. Founded in the mid-1980s, the band took their name from co-founder Davy Jones' description of a homeless man wearing a beaten-up cowboy hat whom he found dumpster-diving outside of Jones' apartment. The band has gone through its ups and downs over the last several decades, most recently losing Jones to cancer in 2015. Never to be stopped, Hickoids play Three Links this weekend with local support from singer-songwriter Ginny Mac and Denton psychedelic rock band Dim Locator. It's a mixed lineup at Deep Ellum's most respected live music club that is sure to make for an entertaining night out.
Ronnie Milsap
7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, Arlington Music Hall, 224 N. Center St. $29+ at eventbrite.com
Born in 1943 with a congenital disorder that left him almost completely blind, singer Ronnie Milsap discovered his love of music after being sent to the Governor Morehead School for the blind in Raleigh, North Carolina, at the age of 5. Milsap had seen moderate success in his singing career throughout the '60s, but his big break came in 1972 when country singer Charley Pride caught one of his live shows and suggested that Milsap focus on country music instead. By the end of 1974, Milsap saw three of his singles hit No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Country chart. To call Milsap a prolific musician would be an understatement. The singer has recorded at least one album nearly every year since 1971. His 30th album, A Better Word for Love, was released in 2021. The album is a collection songs written for Milsap by others which the singer held onto but never got around to recording until now.
Old 97's
7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St. Sold out
7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St. Sold out
7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, The Studio at the Factory, 2727 Canton St. $71+ at stubhub.com
7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, The Studio at the Factory, 2727 Canton St. $35 at axs.com
The Old 97's had already found national success by 2001, even being featured on the cover of Rolling Stone. But at that time, the alt-country band from Dallas decided to give back to its hometown with "The Tour of Deep Ellum," playing back-to-back nights that November at Trees and the legendary Gypsy Tea Room. Twenty-two years later, the band is back with an even bigger and better tour of Deep Ellum, playing four nights in a row at two Deep Ellum venues, each night with a different opener. On Thursday and Friday, the band will dig deep into their roots, playing at the Sons of Hermann Hall where they've found a home since the mid-'90s. Dallas singer-songwriter Salim Nourallah opens the first night and Dallas rock band The Deathray Davies opens the second. On Saturday, when the tour heads down the road to The Studio at the Factory, Old 97's will have opening support from Denton alt-country band Slobberbone, and on Sunday, Dallas Americana band The O's performs.
Ryan Bingham
9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth. $85+ at stubhub.com
10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth. $184+ at stubhub.com
Ryan Bingham had already released two critically acclaimed albums before T-Bone Burnett got a hold of him in 2009. As well-received as 2007's Mescalito and 2009's Roadhouse Sun were, both albums failed to earn the New Mexico songwriter the praise that his deeply soulful and confessional songwriting style truly deserved. All that changed with the film Crazy Heart. Bingham had a small role acting as the singer for the bowling alley backup band Tony and the Renegades, but he won an Oscar with T-Bone Burnett for writing the movie's theme song "The Weary Kind." Bingham has continued to pursue his acting career alongside his singing career, most recently as the recurring character Walker on the neo-Western drama Yellowstone. Bingham plays back-to-back sold out shows at Billy Bob's Texas this weekend with local support from The Texas Gentlemen.
Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone
7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Arlington Music Hall, 224 N. Center St. $19+ at eventbrite.com
In 1964 at age 15, singer Peter Noone achieved international fame fronting British beat band Herman’s Hermits. That same year, a little band from Liverpool called The Beatles launched the so-called British Invasion, which saw dozens of British acts making their way across the pond to perform for an American audience that just couldn't get enough. Over the next decade, Herman’s Hermits would rack up multiple hits on both sides of the Atlantic, including “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” “I’m Henry VIII, I Am" and “Dandy.” To date, Herman’s Hermits have sold over 60 million recordings, with 14 singles and seven albums going gold. While Noone is no longer an official member of the band and has to tour as "Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone" for legal reasons, he will be bringing all of the group's hits to the stage Friday night in Arlington.
Felix Da Housecat
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, It'll Do Club, 4322 Elm St. $13+ at eventbrite.com
House and electro DJ Felix Da Housecat got interested in electronic music at a young age, growing up in the midst of Chicago's thriving house scene. At the age of 15, Felix Stallings became one of the pioneers of the second wave Chicago's house scene when the city's prominent acid-house DJ Pierre took Stallings under his wing. Stallings was a mostly underground figure in the American electronic music scene throughout the '90s, but he found greater success in Europe. In 2001, Felix Da Housecat's album Kittenz and Thee Glitz put the DJ on the map, and after doing remixes on songs by Madonna, Britney Spears, Kylie Minogue and Diddy, Felix Da Housecat became a much sought-after name. While the DJ's last album came out in 2015, Felix Da Housecat has kept the non-album singles rolling without pause.
Margo Price
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. $27.50 at prekindle.com
It was 2016 when country singer Margo Price seemed to come out of nowhere and was suddenly everywhere on the country music scene. In reality, Price had spent years earning her credibility in the East Nashville music community, playing first with political band Secret Handshake before she and her husband Jeremy Ivey started a band called Buffalo Clover and later formed Margo and the Pricetags. The latter was something of a local supergroup in East Nashville, which at one point featured a then-unknown Sturgill Simpson on guitar. So, when Price's studio debut, Midwest Farmer's Daughter, was released in 2016, there was already an audience waiting for it. Drawing from influences like Dolly Parton, Janis Joplin and Bonnie Raitt, Price writes songs about all of life's little cruelties with a heavy heart and bold spirit. Her latest album, Strays, was released Jan. 13.
Legendz of the Streetz: Reloaded Tour
5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. $106+ at ticketmaster.com
If you like the beat down low, the top let back, with rims that sit high and windows pitch black, have we got a show for you. Over half a dozen of your favorite acts from those radio days will be taking over American Airlines Center for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour. While it's hard to say exactly how the show will be organized — whether one act will follow another or if it will be more in the style of a cypher — fans can look forward to seeing some of the most celebrated rappers from the East Coast like Jadakiss and Cam'ron as well as Southeastern Rappers Jeezy, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and Trina. Performing along with this collection of rappers is the newcomer and Memphis rapper Jucee Froot. This is the kind of concert that has all the makings of a truly memorable experience.
The Arcardian Wild
7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, Club Dada, 2720 Elm St. $18 at prekindle.com
The Arcadian Wild is one of the hottest up-and-coming bands on the national bluegrass scene. An indie-folk band with formal training in vocal music, folk and bluegrass, The Arcadian Wild gives audiences a chance to hear what progressive bluegrass is all about. To give you an idea, in 2020, the band released the Principium EP, a four-movement song cycle with one song for each season. While all the elements you can expect from any bluegrass band are there, what you might not expect is how haunting and beautiful the vocal and musical harmonies of bluegrass can be. It's as if the band is drawing inspiration from both the culture of the Appalachian region and from the Appalachian Mountains themselves. The EP debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart. Minnesota folk band Good Morning Bedlam will kick off the show with a high-energy performance.
Suki Waterhouse
7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall, 1323 N. Stemmons Fwy. $20+ at livenation.com
English model, actress and singer Suki Waterhouse has had her hand in all things entertainment since the age of 16, when she was discovered while on a shopping excursion. After modeling for top brands in the most chic of magazines, Waterhouse began her acting career, taking roles in several films before expanding into music in 2016. While one would expect a model to turn to pop music like so many before her, Waterhouse turned instead toward indie rock, recording and performing as an independent artist until last year, when she signed with the legendary record label Sub Pop, which is credited for launching grunge music. Waterhouse's music fits in well with the Sub Pop legacy with angsty songs about unrequited love and longing sung to the rhythm of '90s alt-rock. Monday night, Waterhouse will have opening support from Los Angeles alt-pop artist Blondshell, who signed with independent label Partisan Records last fall.