 Betting Sites Offer Odds on Oasis Breakup Before Band’s Reunion Tour | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

They Said 'Maybe': Betting Sites Offer Odds on Oasis Breakup Before Reunion Tour

The brothers behind the iconic band, Noel and Liam Gallagher, are infamous for their intrafamilial strife.
September 4, 2024
Oasis is planning on playing a 2025 tour ... at least, for now.
Oasis is planning on playing a 2025 tour ... at least, for now. Will Fresch, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Britpop-rockers Oasis broke the internet last week with a big announcement: The band will embark on a 2025 reunion tour.

Many fans rejoiced. Realists, though, have remained skeptical that the brothers behind Oasis will make it through.

Noel and Liam Gallagher are infamous for letting their rocky relationship get in the way of their iconic music. The fraternal animosity is so high that at least one betting site has reportedly offered odds on whether they’ll complete the United Kingdom-Ireland tour.

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” Oasis said in a statement announcing the reunion on X.

Some commenters beseeched the brothers to play nice, with one person posting a photo of a distraught-looking Ben Affleck with a cigarette in hand, along with the caption: “Please get along this time.”
So, what's the likelihood that the Gallagher brothers will stay together for the fans?

U.K.-based betting website William Hill has offered odds — giving a 20% chance — that the band will break up before the end of its 2025 tour, as reported by OLBG.com.

Some have speculated that next summer’s tour would deliver a Glastonbury Fest headlining set on the Pyramid Stage. (The band has denied that theory.)

“As is the turbulent nature of the band, we make their chances of splitting up before the end of the tour (4/1), greater than their [(9/2)] likelihood of taking to the Pyramid Stage,” a spokesperson for William Hill said, according to ATVToday.co.uk.

Music news site Consequence of Sound posted other reunion-related betting categories to Facebook, including 12/1 odds that the Gallagher brothers “have a physical altercation on stage.”

“These are some hopeful odds,” one commenter wrote.

Another person noted a second curmudgeonly British act: “They should tour with Morrissey.”

“Can they do it after 'Don’t Look Back In Anger'?” someone else joked, referencing one of the band’s singles.

One commenter underscored the Gallaghers’ getting-on-up-there ages.

“17 tour dates, most multiple nights same city, they should be able to get through but Im betting they wont make it to gig #1,” that user wrote. “They are too old for a physical fight LOL.”

There’s pretty good reason to doubt that a full Oasis 2025 tour will come to fruition.

Around 30 years ago, during the Definitely Maybe Tour, Noel went on the lam after the band royally messed up a set at the legendary West Hollywood venue Whisky a Go Go, as previously reported by the Observer.

The missing Gallagher was ultimately found, but the band still skipped out on some shows in his absence. One such gig, scheduled for Oct. 6, 1994, would have been in Dallas at Trees.

The ornery Brits later made it right with an appearance at Deep Ellum Live early the next year.

Given this track record, anyone wanna bet that Oasis will never play Big D again?
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Simone Carter was a Staff Writer for the Dallas Observer where she primarily covered news. Prior to joining the Observer staff in June 2020, Simone worked as a freelance music journalist and has written for publications like Newsweek, The Dallas Morning News, Fort Worth Weekly, the Denton Record-Chronicle and more. She received both her bachelor's and master's in journalism from the University of North Texas and graduated summa cum laude. She’s earned the Barbara Jordan Media Award for Written/Print from the Governor's Committee on People with Disabilities, among other honors.
Contact: Simone Carter
The Beatles Will Battle the Rolling Stones in Arlington With a Joint Cover Band Show

Concert Previews

The Beatles Will Battle the Rolling Stones in Arlington With a Joint Cover Band Show

By Eva Raggio
PolaCon in Denton Comes With a Full Week of Live Music This Year

Local Music

PolaCon in Denton Comes With a Full Week of Live Music This Year

By Vanessa Quilantan
Singer Ceci Ceci Says She's ‘Conquered’ Dallas’ Latin Music Scene ... 'A Little Bit'

Local Music

Singer Ceci Ceci Says She's ‘Conquered’ Dallas’ Latin Music Scene ... 'A Little Bit'

By Samantha Thornfelt
Drake Buys a $15 Million Mansion in Texas

Music News

Drake Buys a $15 Million Mansion in Texas

By Charles Farmer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation