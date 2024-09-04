They Said 'Maybe': Betting Sites Offer Odds on Oasis Breakup Before Reunion Tour

Many fans rejoiced. Realists, though, have remained skeptical that the brothers behind Oasis will make it through.
Noel and Liam Gallagher are infamous for letting their rocky relationship get in the way of their iconic music. The fraternal animosity is so high that at least one betting site has reportedly offered odds on whether they’ll complete the United Kingdom-Ireland tour.
“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” Oasis said in a statement announcing the reunion on X.
Some commenters beseeched the brothers to play nice, with one person posting a photo of a distraught-looking Ben Affleck with a cigarette in hand, along with the caption: “Please get along this time.”
So, what's the likelihood that the Gallagher brothers will stay together for the fans?
U.K.-based betting website William Hill has offered odds — giving a 20% chance — that the band will break up before the end of its 2025 tour, as reported by OLBG.com.
Some have speculated that next summer’s tour would deliver a Glastonbury Fest headlining set on the Pyramid Stage. (The band has denied that theory.)
“As is the turbulent nature of the band, we make their chances of splitting up before the end of the tour (4/1), greater than their [(9/2)] likelihood of taking to the Pyramid Stage,” a spokesperson for William Hill said, according to ATVToday.co.uk.
Music news site Consequence of Sound posted other reunion-related betting categories to Facebook, including 12/1 odds that the Gallagher brothers “have a physical altercation on stage.”
“These are some hopeful odds,” one commenter wrote.
Another person noted a second curmudgeonly British act: “They should tour with Morrissey.”
“Can they do it after 'Don’t Look Back In Anger'?” someone else joked, referencing one of the band’s singles.
One commenter underscored the Gallaghers’ getting-on-up-there ages.
“17 tour dates, most multiple nights same city, they should be able to get through but Im betting they wont make it to gig #1,” that user wrote. “They are too old for a physical fight LOL.”
There’s pretty good reason to doubt that a full Oasis 2025 tour will come to fruition.
Around 30 years ago, during the Definitely Maybe Tour, Noel went on the lam after the band royally messed up a set at the legendary West Hollywood venue Whisky a Go Go, as previously reported by the Observer.
The missing Gallagher was ultimately found, but the band still skipped out on some shows in his absence. One such gig, scheduled for Oct. 6, 1994, would have been in Dallas at Trees.
The ornery Brits later made it right with an appearance at Deep Ellum Live early the next year.
Given this track record, anyone wanna bet that Oasis will never play Big D again?