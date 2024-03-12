The Beyoncé Effect? “Texas Hold ‘Em’s” Impact on North Texas' Fashion and Culture

It was just last year that Beyoncé had Dallasites in a chokehold of metallics, rhinestones and a silver frenzy for her Renaissance world tour. Now, with the viral drop of her latest, and surprising, country single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” another renaissance is emerging. It's igniting an obsession in Western style, and for some designers and retailers in the Dallas area, a spark in profits along the way.
House of Dasha boutique owner Quiana McDaniel has made way in her DeSoto shop for what she has coined the “Texas Hold ’Em Trend.” In response to customer requests, she now offers over 20% more in Western-inspired apparel to meet the demand. “Oh, this is totally because of Beyoncé. People just want whatever Beyoncé had on,” McDaniel said. “They aren’t even getting the clothes to go anywhere in particular. They’re following the Texas Hold 'Em Trend on TikTok and buying the boots, the bling, the vests, everything.”
The contemporary women’s store, recognized for its array of prints, bold colors and African styles, has beefed up the inventory with more bustiers, Daisy Duke shorts, vests, metallics and cowhide apparel, which McDaniel claims is “flying off the shelf.”
Alexis Daniels, artist and owner of AND-MADE by Hand, has also seen a 20% increase in sales with her Western-inspired accessories and apparel since the release of Beyoncé’s Billboard Hot 100 single. “Customers are requesting more accents and prints like cowhide, frayed denim and leather,” Daniels said. “But I believe it will increase even more once her album drops and people begin buzzing about another tour, visuals and more.”
Studio 74 Vintage, has a different point of view. “I don’t think that Beyoncé has sparked the Western trend. It was already trending,” Simmons said. “We spotted a huge shift roughly a year ago. However, if it’s combined with the popularity of Yellowstone and the drop of the other Western series on Netflix, then it has certainly created the perfect storm. January and February of this year were our absolute busiest, especially during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. The Western apparel is what I can’t keep in the store, and vintage Western is really, really hot right now.”
Her shop specializes in vintage men and women’s clothing from the 1920s to the ’80s, and Simmons never imagined that Western was going to be the go-to staple for her store. Close to half the stock is Western wear because of increased demand. From stars like Billy Bob Thornton to Leon Bridges to rodeo royalty, Studio 74 Vintage is uniquely now where “cowboys and culture collide.”
As for a boost from the new Texas Hold ‘Em effect? Not so much. But Simmons tips her hat to the Queen for inspiring a new wave of locals who now want to “go country.” Word on the street is that Post Malone is the next artist to fully cross over, having debuted his new sound at the Country Music Association Awards last November. With the growing interest from Hollywood and music entertainers, Simmons is staying prepared for any surprise shifts.
“I think it’s cool. I was born and raised country, so it’s really cool to see people celebrate our heritage and culture,” she said.
Men’s fashion influencer and Wilhelmina model Queyoun Makor agrees. One of his latest posts — admittedly inspired by Beyoncé and the “Texas Hold ’Em” craze — is not a new style or trend for the tailored creator. But the exposure of Western style and influence by Beyoncé to often marginalized groups is one of the factors he credits for the surge in the latest in Western popularity.
“As an influencer I recognize the cultural impact, influence, contributions and brilliance of Beyoncé and her team. She has been able to elevate and recognize overlooked and unrecognized groups through her music … to the masses, time after time,” Makor said. “As far as Western wear, this is not the first time she has worn it, but this time it was different. By releasing two country songs right before rodeo season, she was able to broaden the appeal of a timeless trend while bringing attention to African-American Western wearers and culture, which is usually not acknowledged, typically ignored, and historically not recognized.”
Dusting off a fresh pair of Lucchese boots and swapping the slacks for some Wrangler’s, this Texas native has admittedly fallen in love with Western wear once again, thanks to Beyoncé. “The song has definitely revived my love for Western wear and has definitely made me want to pull out my cowboy boots and cowboy hat,” Makor wrote.
To the rest of Dallas feeling the “Texas Hold ’Em” itch and maybe new to what we’ve already coined as “hoity tonk style,” McDaniel, Simmons and Makor all say just relax and make it your own. Great accessories will do the trick, without looking like it’s only for the ’gram. “Just start by incorporating subtle elements,” Makor said. “Try denim, plaid or leather pieces and gradually experiment with cowboy boots or hats. Mix Western items with your existing wardrobe to find a balance that suits your style.”
Whether it’s a feathery, bling-embellished hat from Flea Style or the popular, vibrant boots of Miron Crosby, there’s absolutely no shortage of places in the Dallas area where you can tap your wardrobe in. But a with all trends, and unlike your favorite Beyoncé song or two, nothing lasts forever, so give it a go now.
“In a couple of years it will phase out,” Simmons said. “And then we will be left wondering, what’s the next, hot trend going to be?”